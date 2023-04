AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 p.m. EDT

AP source: Hurts, Eagles agree to 5-year, $255M extension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was not yet final. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season in which he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge

BOSTON (AP) — Defending champion Evans Chebet has won the Boston Marathon again. He surged to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds. Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. She is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters. The fastest ever fields in Boston included world record holders, Olympic and Paralympic medalists, winners of major marathons from 27 countries and a dozen Boston Marathon champions. Kipchoge, a 12-time major marathon winner, finished sixth in the slowest marathon of his career.

Maxey, Embiid, Harris power 76ers to 96-84 win over Nets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris had 20 apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series. Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champion, was quiet offensively, going 6 of 11 from the floor, but he did just about everything else. The MVP finalist had 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Harris had 12 rebounds. James Harden scored only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Sixers after a sensational Game 1 effort. Game 3 is Thursday in New York. Cam Johnson led the Nets with 28 points.

Marchand, NHL-best Bruins top Panthers 3-1 in Game 1

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored his 50th career playoff goal, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and the NHL-best Boston Bruins opened the playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 3-1. Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots and Tyler Bertuzzi added two assists for Boston, which controlled the game even with captain Patrice Bergeron sitting out because of illness. Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers and Alex Lyon made 26 saves but gave up Marchand’s goal on a relatively easy shot. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Boston.

Jackson wins defensive player of year over Lopez, Mobley

Nobody blocked more shots per game, nor had better defensive numbers at the rim this season, than Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. And voters noticed. The Memphis big man was announced Monday night as the NBA’s defensive player of the year, becoming the second player to win the award while wearing a Grizzlies’ uniform. He joins Marc Gasol in that club, after the Spaniard did it a decade ago.

Kenya’s Obiri breaks late to win women’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Hellen Obiri says the biggest lesson she took from her first major marathon experience in New York last month was to be patient. It paid off in her first Boston Marathon, when the Kenyan broke away in the final 2 miles to win the women’s title, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 38 seconds. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second, 12 seconds back, followed another seven seconds behind by Israeli Lonah Salpeter. Obiri said she felt a lot more comfortable in her approach after finishing sixth in the New York Marathon last year.

Boston Marathon debuts nonbinary division

BOSTON (AP) — Cal Calamia waited extra long to run the Boston Marathon. Being able to enter as a nonbinary athlete made it worth the delay. Calamia had hoped to run in 2020, when the race was canceled because of COVID-19. In 2021, they were sidelined by a soccer injury. Calamia said adding the category made it “already a win.” The 26-year-old San Franciscan advocated for the new division and ran with a transgender flag patch on their singlet. Calamia was second to Kae Ravichandran of Vermont. Twenty-seven runners registered as nonbinary.

Rangers ace Jacob deGrom leaves start with sore right wrist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom left his start against the Kansas City Royals after four hitless innings because of a sore right wrist. The team said deGrom was removed as a precaution. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes. Beset by injuries the past two seasons with the New York Mets, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner signed a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas as a free agent in December. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA in four starts for the Rangers.

Chiefs’ Mahomes: ankle recovering as offseason work begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to be ready for training camp with no limitations from the high ankle sprain that occurred during the playoffs and was such the focal point of their run to a Super Bowl victory in February. The Chiefs began their offseason program Monday, though most of their players will spend the first two weeks of voluntary workouts at home and meeting through Zoom. That includes Mahomes, who has gathered a group of wide receivers, running backs and tight ends at his home in Texas for the second straight year for their own workouts. Mahomes said his ankle is doing well and that he doesn’t expect to have any limitations when training camp rolls around in late July.

Brewers ace Corbin Burnes leaves game with apparent injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes has left his start against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning with an apparent injury. Burnes had just recorded the first out of the inning when Julio Rodriguez hit a long fly ball to center field that was caught by Owen Mitchell. Burnes turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned an athletic trainer and manager Craig Counsell and was removed from the game. Burnes appeared to be pointing at his chest as he spoke with Milwaukee’s staff. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

