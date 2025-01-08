AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 a.m. EST

Raiders fire coach Antonio Pierce after he goes 4-13 in lone full season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have fired Antonio Pierce after just one season as their full-time coach. It’s the latest in a line of coaching changes for the Raiders over the past several years. Pierce took over as the interim coach midway through the 2023 season and went 5-4 the rest of the way. That earned strong player support for him to get the job on a full-time basis. But the Raiders went on a 10-game losing streak this season to put his job in jeopardy. Minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have a role in the Raiders’ coaching search.

Justin Verlander and the Giants agree to a $15 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $15 million, one-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. It’s the latest big move by new Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey since he was hired in September. San Francisco also signed free agent shortstop Willy Adames to a $182 million, seven-year contract in December. This will be the 20th major league season for Verlander, a three-time AL Cy Young Award winner who turns 42 next month. The right-hander went 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA in 17 starts for Houston last year.

Former Baltimore Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz dies at 37, no cause of death announced

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former major league left-hander Brian Matusz has died. He was 37. Matusz spent eight seasons in the majors, mostly with the Baltimore Orioles as they returned to prominence a decade ago. The Orioles and the University of San Diego announced the death, with USD saying it received word from Matusz’s family. They did not announce a cause of death. The Orioles drafted Matusz with the fourth overall pick in 2008. He made his major league debut in 2009 and was a starter until shifting to the bullpen in 2012. That was the season Baltimore earned a wild card for its first playoff appearance in 15 years.

Final chapter: France’s greatest coach Didier Deschamps says he’ll leave after 2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps says he won’t continue as France coach after the next World Cup. The 56-year-old Deschamps said in an interview Wednesday with broadcaster TF1 that he will leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2026. “It’s going to stop, because it has to stop at some point,” Deschamps said in an interview with broadcaster TF1. “I did my time, with the same desire and the same passion to keep the French team at the highest level.” Deschamps started in his role in 2012 and led France to victory at the 2018 World Cup, also reaching the final in 2022 and at the 2016 European Championship.

Daniels and Nix will become a rare rookie QB duo to start in the same NFL postseason

The impressive feats from the NFL’s 2024 rookie quarterback class will carry over into the postseason. Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Denver’s Bo Nix are expected to make their playoff debuts on Sunday in a rare case of two rookie starting quarterbacks in the same postseason. While there are a few examples of fill-in rookies getting the nod in the playoffs, this will be just the fourth time that two rookie quarterbacks start in the same postseason after making at least six starts during the regular season.

Masters gives another invitation to Niemann. Hojgaard invitation means Augusta gets twins

Joaquin Niemann is headed back to the Masters. He’s still the only LIV Golf player to get a special invitation from Augusta National. The club also has invited Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark. That means twins will be playing in the Masters together for the first time. Rasmus Hojgaard qualified by being among the top 50 in the world at the end of last year. Niemann received an invitation last year by playing outside LIV Golf and winning in Australia. He did the same this year and had another good finish. He won the Saudi International on the Asian Tour.

Australian Open 2025: There really isn’t much time off in the offseason for tennis players

If it seems as though the 2025 professional tennis year started pretty much immediately right after 2024 ended, that’s because that’s exactly what happens in a sport where the offseason really does not leave players much time to be “off.” For tennis, 2025 began while the calendar still read 2024. Count 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff among those who wish there were more time for rest and relaxation, practice and preparation, before the Australian Open. The year’s first Grand Slam tournament starts this weekend. Gauff got ready for that by winning the United Cup, a 2025 event that began in December.

Matthew Seidler denies allegations of wrongdoing from wife of late Padres owner Peter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — One of the brothers sued by the wife of late San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler for control of the team says her allegations of wrongdoing are untrue. Sheel Seidler sued brothers-in-law Matthew and Robert Seidler on Monday, attempting to prevent another brother, John, from taking control of the team rather than her. Sheel alleged Peter Seidler, who died at age 63 on Nov. 14, 2023, wanted her to succeed him as the team’s control person. Matthew Seider writes in a letter released publicly: “Sheel’s claims against Bob and me are entirely untrue, and we will vigorously defend ourselves against them.”

Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty of Boise State to enter NFL draft

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty has announced he is leaving Boise State to enter the NFL draft. Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards this season for the second-highest total in a season in major-college football history. Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders ran for 2,628 yards in 11 games in 1988. Jeanty ran for 100 yards in every game this season and went over 200 in six. He averaged just under seven yards per carry on a school-record and nation-leading 374 attempts.

UCLA’s Mick Cronin calls his players ‘soft’ and ‘delusional’ after losing for 3rd time in 4 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA coach Mick Cronin ripped into his players following the 22nd-ranked Bruins’ third loss in four games, saying they don’t give enough effort and lack toughness. UCLA, which won 10 of its first 11 games and started 2-0 in the Big Ten, has dropped two straight following Tuesday night’s 94-75 home loss to No. 24 Michigan. The Bruins lost 66-58 at Nebraska on Saturday. Cronin says “I have the most energy of anybody in practice every day. I’m upset with everybody in that locker room, my assistant coaches and my players.” Cronin says his team is “too soft to play hard enough.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.