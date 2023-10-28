AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 a.m. EDT

García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit a game-winning homer in the 11th inning after Corey Seager’s tying two-run shot in the ninth, as the Texas Rangers opened this surprise World Series of wild-card teams with a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cuban slugger known as El Bombi drove a 3-1 pitch from Miguel Castro the other way into the right-field seats. García has homered in five consecutive games, matching the second-longest streak in postseason history. Texas became the first team to win a World Series game when trailing by multiple runs in the ninth since the 2015 Kansas City Royals. Game 2 is Saturday night in Texas.

Wembanyama makes tying basket in regulation, then earns his first NBA win as Spurs top Rockets in OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama made the tying basket with 20 seconds left in regulation, the opening basket in overtime and finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in his first NBA victory, helping the San Antonio Spurs beat the Houston Rockets 126-122. Wembanyama had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the second half and overtime Friday. Devin Vassell scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 20 for the Spurs, who lost to Dallas on Wednesday in Wembanyama’s highly anticipated debut and trailed late in this one before the No. 1 pick helped them pull it out.

Dominant throughout October, Diamondbacks bullpen falters in World Series Game 1 defeat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paul Sewald gave up a tying two-run homer to Corey Seager with one out in the ninth inning and Miguel Castro allowed Adolis García’s game-ending home run in the 11th as Arizona opened the World Series with a 6-5 loss at Texas. The Diamondbacks’ bullpen entered Friday with a 2.94 ERA this postseason and hadn’t blown a save since the regular season.

Ketel Marte ties postseason record with 17-game hitting streak for Diamondbacks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to 17 games, tying the major league record shared by Derek Jeter and two others, when he laced an RBI double in the World Series opener. Marte’s hit in the fifth inning gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-3 lead over the Texas Rangers. He became the only player with hits in his first 17 postseason games. Hank Bauer had hits in 17 straight World Series games for the New York Yankees from 1956-58. His mark was tied by Jeter from 1998-99 and Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox from 2003-04.

Norway’s Mowinckel becomes first skier to be disqualified under new rule banning fluorinated wax

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway has become the first skier to be disqualified for a forbidden type of wax on her skis. The two-time Olympic silver medalist finished the first run of the season-opening race in sixth place before her skis failed the mandatory post-run test by FIS officials. A rule taking effect this season forbids the use of the potentially harmful fluorinated wax in the pre-race preparation of skis. Mowinckel says “we must find out what happened. We are not trying to cheat.” FIS says “the jury had no other option than to disqualify the athlete.”

Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, special jersey patch

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics made several acknowledgments for this week’s victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, during their home opener. Boston players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, and also a donned a band on their jerseys in honor of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there. The jersey band simply read “Maine” and was placed above their Vistaprint-sponsored logo patch. Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.

West Virginia forward Akok Akok hospitalized, stable after collapsing on court during exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia forward Akok Akok has been hospitalized and is stable after collapsing on the court during a charity exhibition game. West Virginia’s athletic department says Akok suffered a medical emergency early in the second half of Friday night’s game with George Mason. Medical personnel attended to Akok for several minutes before he was removed on a stretcher. Interim coach Josh Eilert later said Akok was stable and responsive at the hospital. Akok transferred to West Virginia after playing last season at Georgetown. He also spent three seasons at UConn. The game eventually resumed.

American Rose Zhang shoots 7-under 65 to take the third-round lead at the LPGA Malaysia tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Rose Zhang birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour. The American had an 18-under total of 198 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course. Atthaya Thitikul was tied for second place after a 62 with fellow Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura (67), who led after the first two rounds. Kim Sei-young of South Korea was in fourth place after a 65, three strokes behind Zhang.

Blackhawks hand Vegas first loss of season with 4-3 win in overtime

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phillipp Kurashev scored 2:50 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 to hand the Golden Knights their first loss of the season. Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row and five of six overall. Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots. Vegas opened the season with seven consecutive victories for the best start for a defending Stanley Cup champion in NHL history. The Golden Knights beat the Blackhawks 5-3 in Chicago last week. Pavel Dorofeyev, William Karlsson and Shea Theodore scored for Vegas. Adin Hill made 20 saves.

Harry Kane imitates David Beckham by scoring from his own half for Bayern Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane has done a David Beckham. The England captain scored a spectacular goal from his own half for Bayern Munich against Darmstadt on Saturday before going on to claim a hat trick. Kane spotted goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen was off his line and fired the ball around 60 yards (meters) from Bayern’s side of the center circle. The shot flew over Schuhen, who was desperately running back to his goal, and into the net to increase Bayern’s lead to 5-0 in the 69th. Bayern won the game 8-0 with Kane getting his hat trick in the 88th. Beckham scored from a similar distance in the 1996-97 Premier League season against Crystal Palace in one of the league’s most famous goals.

