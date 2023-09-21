AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:43 p.m. EDT

Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs tears ACL in practice. It’s a blow for a defense off to a great start

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in practice. It’s a blow for a defense off to a great start in 2023. The 2021 All-Pro was seen leaving the team’s headquarters on crutches. Diggs had his first interception of the season in last week’s 30-10 victory over the Jets. Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 18 interceptions since entering the league in 2020. Diggs signed a $97 million, five-year contract extension at the start of training camp.

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers win 13th straight in the regular season, beat the Giants 30-12

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in his 12th straight game, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and the San Francisco 49ers won their 13th straight regular season game, 30-12 over the New York Giants. The Niners weren’t particularly sharp on offense in their home opener but got enough from McCaffrey and on big runs after the catch by Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to earn their second 3-0 start in 25 seasons. The defense did the rest against the short-handed Giants. New York finished with 150 yards of offense while missing star running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Nick Chubb’s injury underscores running backs’ pleas for bigger contracts and teams’ fears

Nick Chubb’s injury underscores why running backs want better contracts and why NFL teams are reluctant to pay them. Chubb’s season ended abruptly when he suffered a devastating knee injury that was too gruesome for replay in Cleveland’s loss to Pittsburgh. The four-time Pro Bowl pick faces a long road to recovery with no guaranteed money coming his way beyond the $10.85 million he’s making this season. Chubb will be attempting his second comeback from a significant injury to the same knee at age 28 with a non-guaranteed salary of $12.2 million due in 2024. Running backs have been arguing for bigger contracts and more guaranteed money in recent years because they’re underpaid in comparison to their peers.

Analysis: MLB’s recently expanded playoff field helps provide great playoff races in both NL, AL

PHOENIX (AP) — Ten days remain in MLB’s regular season, and the playoff races are hot, particulary in a crowded National League. The NL wild-card race has been tight for the better part of a month, with the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Marlins, Reds and Giants scrambling to claim three playoff positions. It’s exactly the kind of drama MLB hoped for when it expanded the playoff field from 10 to 12 teams before the 2022 season. The American League race also has some drama with the Rangers, Astros, Blue Jays and Mariners fighting for three playoff spots.

What’s next in major college football realignment? How about a best-of-the-rest league

Now that the Power Five is about to become a Power Four in college sports, the schools left out of conference realignment are looking at creative ways to stay relevant. One plan calls for a multi-tiered alliance of leagues that would use a promotion and relegation system, similar to what happens in European soccer. It’s a complicated way to reach what might be the best move for schools like Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State and others: A best-of-the-rest, football-only conference.

Anthony Nesty to become the first Black US head swimming coach at the Olympics

Anthony Nesty has made more history with his selection to lead the U.S. men’s swimming team at the Paris Olympics. He will become the first Black head coach for the Americans in the Summer Games. Nesty’s selection was announced by USA Swimming, which also appointed Todd DeSorbo to head the 2024 women’s squad. Nesty is the University of Florida coach who works with top American swimmers such as Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel. In 1988, Nesty competed for Suriname and became the first Black male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal. In 2022, he was first Black coach to lead the Americans at the world championships.

Julie Ertz says goodbye to the US national team during a 3-0 win over South Africa

CINCINNATI (AP) — Two-time Women’s World Cup winner Julie Ertz played her final match for the United States, an emotional 3-0 victory over South Africa in an exhibition at Cincinnati. Ertz announced last month that she was retiring after a 10-year career. She started against South Africa, wearing the captain’s armband for her 123th appearance for the United States. Lynn Williams scored twice as the U.S. did all its scoring in the first half. Ertz subbed out in the 35th minute to a standing ovation from the crowd at TQL Stadium. It was the first match for the U.S. since being eliminated by Sweden in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick says the hit that injured Browns RB Nick Chubb wasn’t dirty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes the hit that ended Browns running back Nick Chubb’s season was unfortunate but not dirty. Fitzpatrick hit Chubb in his left knee while Chubb was trying to score in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 26-22 victory. Chubb bent awkwardly over the knee and now faces surgery and a lengthy rehab. Fitzpatrick says he told Chubb on the field the hit was not intentional. The All-Pro added he does not have a reputation as a dirty player, saying football is a fast game and injuries are a part of it.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. day-to-day with right knee inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got good news Thursday when an MRI on his right knee showed inflammation and no structural damage. Guerrero was held of the starting lineup for the second straight night as the Blue Jays completed a three-game series with the Yankees. The Blue Jays open a three game series in Tampa, Florida against the Rays on Thursday. Guerrero is hitting .264 with 24 homers, 90 RBIs and a .781 OPS in 147 games this season.

The AL West is headed for a wild finish between the Astros, Rangers and Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros aren’t running away with the AL West as usual this year. They will go into the final 10 days of the regular season with only a half-game division lead over both Seattle and Texas. The Mariners play all of their final 10 games against the Rangers and Astros. Seattle is 8-2 this season against Houston. The Mariners first play three games at Texas this weekend before going home for three against the Astros and four more against the Rangers.

