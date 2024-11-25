AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:43 a.m. EST

Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and Los Angeles Angels agree to a $63 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $63 million, three-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical. An All-Star with Seattle in 2021, Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA this year for Toronto and Houston, which acquired him on July 30. Kikuchi was 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with the Astros. He is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA in six seasons.

Saquon Barkley sets Eagles franchise record with 255 yards rushing, 2 TDs in a 37-20 win over Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for touchdowns of 70 and 72 yards in the second half and finished with an Eagles-record 255 yards rushing in the streaking Philadelphia Eagles’ seventh consecutive victory, 37-20 over the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley finished with the ninth-most yards rushing in a game in NFL history, largely thanks to his huge TD runs early and late in the second half. He rushed for a 70-yard score on the opening snap of the third quarter, and he added a 72-yard surge up the middle with 2:44 to play. Barkley finished with 302 total yards. He leads the NFL with 1,392 yards rushing.

Week 12 was filled with sloppy play, especially on special teams: Analysis

Week 12 was filled with sloppy play around the NFL, leading to some upsets and surprising outcomes. Jayden Daniels nearly led Washington to an improbable comeback down 10 in the final two minutes against Dallas only to fall short because Austin Seibert’s extra point sailed wide left. After a field goal and successful onside kick, Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin on an 86-yard catch-and-run touchdown to bring the Commanders within one point with 21 seconds remaining. But Seibert’s point-after attempt failed and the Cowboys returned the ensuing onside kick for a touchdown to seal a 34-26 victory.

Who’s No. 1? No. 2 UConn, No. 5 UCLA and No. 6 Notre Dame all have chance at top spot in AP poll

A wild weekend in Los Angeles set up for a new No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll when it’s released Monday. The question is who will it be? Defending champion South Carolina has been No. 1 for 23 straight weeks after going undefeated last season and winning its first few games of the new season before losing 77-62 at No. 5 UCLA. Sixth-ranked Notre Dame took it to No. 3 USC winning 74-61 a day earlier. Besides the Bruins and Irish, No. 2 UConn can make a case to move up to the top spot. If they do move up to No. 1, it would be the 251st time that Geno Auriemma’s team has held that spot. The last came in the final poll of 2021.

AP Top 25: Alabama, Mississippi out of top 10 and Miami, SMU are in; Oregon remains unanimous No. 1

Alabama and Mississippi tumbled out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll and Miami and SMU moved in following a chaotic weekend in the SEC. Oregon is No. 1 for the sixth straight week and Ohio State, Texas and Penn State held their places behind the Ducks. The shuffling begins at No. 5, where Notre Dame returned for the first time since Week 2 after beating Army for its ninth straight win. No. 6 Georgia moved up two spots, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 8 Miami rose three and No. 9 SMU jumped four places. Indiana dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 following its first loss.

AP Top 25 Extra Points: No. 14 ASU, No. 17 Iowa St front-runners in what could be wild Big 12 finish

The Big 12 will command a lot of attention in the final week of the regular season. Nine of the 16 teams are still mathematically alive to make the conference championship game. No. 14 Arizona State and No. 17 Iowa State would play for the Big 12 title Dec. 7 if they both win Saturday. If ASU or ISU lose, there are seven other teams that begin this week with hopes, slim in most cases, of getting into the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Arizona State ends the regular season at Arizona and Iowa State hosts Kansas State.

UCLA women looking for more after upsetting South Carolina. First win over No. 1 team in 21 tries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA women’s coach Cori Close is preaching perspective after the fifth-ranked Bruins shocked No. 1 South Carolina. After all, she says, it’s only November and the Bruins’ ultimate goal is to win a national championship. The women want to hang their own banner in historic Pauley Pavilion, where the men have 11 national championships in the rafters. Close says the Bruins expected to win Sunday, even though they were 0-20 against No. 1-ranked teams. They dominated in a 77-62 victory that was never in doubt after South Carolina opened the game missing its first nine shots and didn’t make a sustained run.

Two US senators urge FIFA not to pick Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup host over human rights risks

GENEVA (AP) — Two United States senators have urged FIFA not to pick Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host next month. The decision by FIFA member federations on December 11 has been seen as inevitable since last year despite the kingdom’s record on human rights. Democrats Ron Wyden of Oregon and Dick Durbin of Illinois have told FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a letter “we urge you to seek out a host country with a record of upholding human rights.” Saudi Arabia has been the only candidate for 2034 since FIFA unexpectedly opened a fast-track nomination process in October last year.

Verstappen still manages to win 4th straight F1 title in one of worst seasons of his Red Bull career

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen won an unbelievable 19 races last season that included an incredible streak of 10 in a row in what would arguably go down as one of the greatest years in Formula 1 history. And yet it is this year’s eight-win season — his lowest victory total since 2020 — that Verstappen considers a career-defining campaign. Those eight wins were enough to win him a fourth consecutive F1 championship on Saturday night with his easy drive at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The championship made Verstappen only the sixth driver in F1 history to win four or more titles.

From Maui to the Caribbean, college hoops’ Thanksgiving tournaments a beloved part of the sport

College basketball is ready for its Thanksgiving Week closeup. The schedule is full of early season tournaments that could create buzzworthy marquee matchups. And many of those come in warm-weather locations. The Maui Invitational in Hawaii turns 40 years old this year. It opens Monday with a field that includes two-time reigning national champion and second ranked UConn. The Battle 4 Atlantis men’s tournament in the Bahamas opens Wednesday. It has a field topped by No. 3 Gonzaga. There are also multiple women’s events in the Bahamas featuring ranked teams, including the fourth Atlantis women’s tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.