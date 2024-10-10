AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EDT

Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals and sending Yankees back to ALCS with 3-1 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gerrit Cole held the Kansas City Royals to a single run over seven innings Thursday night, sending the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory that put them back to the American League Championship Series. The six-time All-Star scattered six hits and struck out four before giving way to the New York bullpen. Clay Holmes breezed through a perfect eighth inning and Luke Weaver handled the ninth, extending the scoreless streak by Yankees relievers to 15 2/3 innings this postseason. Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres and Game 3 hero Giancarlo Stanton drove in runs for the Yankees. Michael Wacha failed to make it through five innings for Kansas City, which managed only five runs over the final three games of the series.

Lynx stun Liberty with 95-93 overtime win in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Napheesa Collier’s turnaround jumper with 8.8 seconds left lifted the Minnesota Lynx to a 95-93 win over the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. With the game tied in OT, Collier faked in the lane and scored. New York had a chance to tie it but Breanna Stewart’s layup at the buzzer was off. Courtney Williams had 23 points, Kayla McBride 22 and Collier 21 for Minnesota. Jonquel Jones led New York with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Sunday in New York. Before the game, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the league is expanding the Finals to best-of-seven next year.

Brock Purdy throws for 3 TDs and the 49ers beat the Seahawks 36-24 to move atop division

SEATTLE (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers never trailed in a 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Deebo Samuel had a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown and finished with three catches for 102 yards for the defending NFC champions. San Francisco improved to 3-3 and moved into a tie with Seattle for first place in the NFC West after an uneven start to the season. George Kittle added five receptions for 58 yards and two scores for the 49ers, who beat the Seahawks for a sixth straight time. Seattle’s Geno Smith threw for 312 yards but was intercepted twice.

Fry’s 2-run homer, squeeze bunt lead Guardians over Tigers 5-4 and force ALDS Game 5

DETROIT (AP) — Pinch-hitter David Fry had a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, then bunted home an insurance run in the ninth to help the Cleveland Guardians force a decisive Game 5 against the Detroit Tigers in their AL Division Series with a 5-4 victory. Cleveland ended a streak of 11 losses in postseason elimination games dating to Game 6 of 1997 World Series. Game 5 is Saturday in Cleveland, with ace Tarik Skubal set to start for the Tigers. The winner advances to the ALCS against the New York Yankees or Kansas City Royals starting Monday.

Rays say it may take ‘weeks’ to fully assess damage at Tropicana Field, after Milton struck region

The Tampa Bay Rays say it may take weeks to fully assess how much damage was done to Tropicana Field, which saw its roof ripped to shreds by the force of Hurricane Milton as the deadly storm barreled across much of Florida. The team said no one was injured when the St. Petersburg ballpark was struck by the storm on Wednesday night. A handful of “essential personnel” were inside Tropicana Field as the roof panels were blown apart, much of the debris falling on the field and seats below.

OMG, Grimace and a playoff pumpkin: Close-knit Mets ride camaraderie and good-luck charms into NLCS

NEW YORK (AP) — From their playoff pumpkin to the purple Grimace seat and that catchy pop song by infielder Jose Iglesias, the merry New York Mets are riding a wave of good-luck charms and infectious camaraderie to unexpected October success. First baseman Pete Alonso says: “What’s the point if you’re not having fun? That’s a part of the culture here.” Up next, the wild-card Mets face the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS beginning Sunday in California.

Rafael Nadal gave his all until he simply couldn’t anymore and had to retire: Analysis

Rafael Nadal’s tennis career will be remembered because of the numbers, yes — the 14 French Open trophies, the 22 Grand Slam titles overall, the nearly two decades in the top 10, and so on — and, without a doubt, because of his riveting rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Also, indelibly, because of the all-out effort and energy he brought to the court every time. So long, that is, as his body allowed. Perhaps not surprisingly, it was his health that eventually forced Nadal to announce his retirement on Thursday after competing only sparingly the past two seasons.

Jets interim Jeff Ulbrich replaces Nathaniel Hackett with Todd Downing as the offense’s play caller

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett is out as the New York Jets’ play caller on offense. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Thursday he is replacing Hackett with Todd Downing, who has been the Jets’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hackett will remain the offensive coordinator in title. Ulbrich took over as coach Tuesday after owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh with the team off to a 2-3 start and on a two-game losing streak. Ulbrich said the change in offensive play callers is a different take on things and a fresh approach for a struggling offense.

Cagey Dodgers may run back bullpen plan against Padres in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani may get his wish to see Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto face off against San Diego’s Yu Darvish in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Darvish will start in the winner-take-all game Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was cagey about his team’s plans. He hasn’t named a starter and hints that the team may run back its plan from Game 4, where the Dodgers used eight relievers to shut out the Padres 8-0 and set up Friday’s dramatic finale between the heated rivals. Ohtani had wanted to see the Yoshinobu vs. Darvish matchup earlier in the series, but the Dodgers switched Yoshinobu to Game 1 and the Padres started Darvish in Game 2.

Steelers WR George Pickens says he was unaware about NFL rules banning messages on eye black

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens says he was unaware of the NFL rule prohibiting players from writing messages on their eye black during games. Pickens wrote a message that included an expletive during Pittsburgh’s 20-17 loss to Dallas in Week 5. The third-year pro finished with three catches for a season-low 26 yards against the Cowboys with the phrase “open (expletive) always” stretched under his eyes and across his nose. Pickens, who played a career-low 34 snaps against Dallas, says he hasn’t heard about any potential discipline from the league.

