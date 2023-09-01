AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:42 a.m. EDT

ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU

The Atlantic Coast Conference voted to add Stanford, California and SMU to the league next year. The move provides a landing spot for two more schools from the disintegrating Pac-12 and creates a fourth super conference in major college sports. The additions make the ACC the latest power conference to expand its membership and footprint westward. Starting in August 2024, the ACC will increase its number of football schools to 17 and 18 in most other sports. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is now left with just two members, Oregon State and Washington State.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married, then hits grand slam to become 1st 30-HR, 60-SB player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam on his wedding night to become the first player with 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season, and the Atlanta Braves overcame a pair of Mookie Betts home runs to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7. In a meeting of the top NL MVP contenders, the Braves took a 7-1 lead and hung on when Raisel Iglesias struck out Kiké Hernández with two on for the final out. Acuña got married earlier in the day, then got three hits and helped the major league-best Braves improve to 88-45. He sent a 429-foot shot into the left-field pavilion off Lance Lynn in a six-run second inning for his third career grand slam. Acuña has 36 career homers in August, his most in any month. He stole his 62nd base in the ninth.

USA Basketball rallies to beat Montenegro 85-73 at the World Cup, reaches quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. got its first real test of the Basketball World Cup and found a way to remain unbeaten. Anthony Edwards scored 17 points, Austin Reaves scored 12, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11 and the Americans overcame a halftime deficit to beat Montenegro 85-73 in the second-round opener at the World Cup for both teams. The win combined with Lithuania’s win over Greece later Friday put the U.S. in the quarterfinals. Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton each scored 10 for the U.S. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 16 rebounds for Montenegro, which led 39-38 at the half. Kendrick Perry scored 14 for Montenegro.

John Isner heads to retirement after US Open last-set tiebreaker losses in singles and doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — John Isner has headed off into retirement after losing in singles and doubles at the U.S. Open. The 38-year-old American was beaten in final-set tiebreakers in both matches. That included a five-set exit against Michael Mmoh in singles before a packed house at the Grandstand at Flushing Meadows. Isner leaves with the record for career aces and finished with 48 against Mmoh. Isner and Jack Sock then lost in doubles. Isner is best known for winning the longest match in tennis history — one that lasted 11 hours, 5 minutes and ended 70-68 in the fifth set against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010.

Ryan Preece cleared to race Darlington after scary Daytona crash last week

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Preece has been cleared to race in the Southern 500 at Darlington after his frightening crash at Daytona a week ago. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver went airborne and rolled over more than 10 times before coming to rest then walked out of his car in good shape. He spent the night at a hospital before being released and now says he’s ready to race.

NASCAR playoffs begin with Denny Hamlin ready to shake label as greatest driver without a Cup title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Only 36 points separate the 16 drivers as NASCAR’s playoffs begin this Sunday at Darlington Raceway in what might be one of the closest fields in the history of this format. After so many near-misses, is it finally Denny Hamlin’s year? He thinks so and begins the 10-race playoff portion of the season ranked third in the standings, just 11 points behind co-leaders William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. The playoff field this year has six drivers who didn’t qualify a year ago, and one first-timer in Bubba Wallace. Hamlin has fallen short in five previous chances to win a championship.

Germany, Slovenia, US and Lithuania make World Cup quarterfinals

Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the World Cup quarterfinals. So are the U.S., Germany and Lithuania. Out of the mix: Olympic bronze medalist Australia. Half of the World Cup quarterfinals field is now set, after those four nations won their opening second-round games Friday to secure spots in the knockout round. Defending champion Spain also lost, ending its 11-game World Cup winning streak. Spain’s fate in this tournament will be decided Sunday, as will the fates of Canada, Brazil, Latvia, Puerto Rico, Italy, Serbia and the Dominican Republic.

New general managers Darwitz and Sauvageau head list of Pro Women’s Hockey League’s six leaders

Retired United States national team captain Natalie Darwitz and former Team Canada coach Daniele Sauvageau head a list of four women and two men named general managers of the newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League’s original six and yet-to-be-named franchises. Darwitz is staying home to oversee the the PWHL’s team in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Sauvageau will be working in familiar surroundings as GM in Montreal, where she established Canada’s first only recognized high performance women’s hockey training center. Rounding out the hirings, are former Hockey Canada executive Gina Kingsbury in Toronto, Michael Hirshfeld in Ottawa, Danielle Marmer in Boston and Pascal Daoust in New York.

After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he’s unsure he wants it

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Years after assistant coach Joe Kennedy left a Washington state high school football team over objections to his post-game praying on the field, he has returned to the gridiron thanks to a Supreme Court decision. His first game back is Friday. Kennedy’s effort to be rehired became a cultural touchstone, pitting public school employees’ religious liberties against longstanding principles separating church and state and protecting students from religious coercion. Kennedy says he has some anxiety that people are going to be watching for him to pray after Friday’s game and he doesn’t know how long he’ll stick with the coaching job.

Spain soccer coach regrets his support for Luis Rubiales and asks for forgiveness

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The coach of Spain’s men’s national soccer team has asked for forgiveness for applauding the claim by Luis Rubiales that he was the victim of a smear campaign from “false feminists” following an uproar after he kissed a player on the lips at the Women’s World Cup. Luis de la Fuente was speaking one week after he clapped several times during an emergency general assembly of the Spanish soccer federation when Rubiales refused to step down. Rubiales is the president of the country’s soccer federation. De la Fuente condemned Rubiales’ kiss in a statement hours after the governing body of world soccer suspended him last week.

