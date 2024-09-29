AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:41 p.m. EDT

Henry runs for 199 yards and Jackson has 3 TDs as Ravens rout previously unbeaten Bills 35-10

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 199 yards, Lamar Jackson accounted for three touchdowns and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Buffalo Bills 35-10. The Bills lost for the first time this season. Henry had an 87-yard rushing TD that was the longest in franchise history and caught a pass in the end zone for just the fourth time in his NFL career. Jackson had TD passes to Henry and Justice Hill. Josh Allen fumbled as part of a rough game for Buffalo following a 3-0 start.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce help Chiefs rally for 17-10 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 245 yards and a touchdown while rediscovering his connection with Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10. Making his 100th regular-season start, Mahomes completed 19 of 29 passes for the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2020. Kelce had a season-high seven receptions for 89 yards and set the franchise’s career receptions record. Mahomes also threw an impressive deep pass to Xavier Worthy for a 54-yard touchdown. Justin Herbert threw for 179 yards for the Chargers while dealing with an ankle sprain.

AP Top 25: Alabama overtakes Texas for No. 1 and UNLV earns its 1st ranking in program history

Alabama has returned to No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in two years following its dizzying victory over Georgia, making this 16 of 17 seasons the Crimson Tide have held the top spot at some point. UNLV is making its first-ever appearance and is tied for No. 25 with Texas A&M. Alabama received 40 of 63 first-place votes and leapfrogged three teams to take over No. 1 from Texas. The Longhorns tussled with Mississippi State and slipped to No. 2. Ohio State remained No. 3, Tennessee is No. 4 and Georgia is No. 5.

NL playoff matchups pending Mets-Braves makeups on Monday. AL set with Astros-Tigers and O’s-Royals

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball season is going extra innings. While the American League playoff picture cleared up Sunday, the National League remained muddled heading into what was supposed to be an off day before the postseason. Houston hosts Detroit, and Baltimore is at home against Kansas City in best-of-three AL Wild Card Series starting Tuesday. The Astros-Tigers winner faces AL Central champion Cleveland in a Division Series starting Saturday, and the Orioles-Royals winner plays the AL East champion New York Yankees. The NL is still uncertain because of two rainouts last week, with the New York Mets, Arizona and Atlanta vying for the final two wild-card spots in the 12-team playoffs. The Mets traveled back to Atlanta on Sunday and will play a makeup doubleheader Monday against the Braves.

Arraez denies Ohtani NL Triple Crown, set to win batting title for 3rd team

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Arraez held off Shohei Ohtani’s bid to win the National League Triple Crown and was set to become the first player since the 1800s to earn batting titles with three teams. Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. won his first American League batting championship, finishing with a major league-best .332 average. Arraez went 1 for 3 and posted a .314 mark for San Diego, lowest for an NL batting champion since Tony Gwynn’s record-low .313 in 1988. Arraez won the the 2022 AL title at .316 for Minnesota and the 2023 NL title at .354 with Miami.

Americans get biggest road win and capture the Presidents Cup for the 10th straight time

MONTREAL (AP) — The Americans have won the Presidents Cup for the 10th straight time. Xander Schauffele led the way with five birdies in eight holes to lead a lot of red scores on the board for the U.S. team. It had a four-point lead going into the singles sessions and the outcome was never really in doubt. The final was 18 1/2 to 11 1/2. That’s the largest margin for the Americans on the road. Sam Burns capped off an unbeaten week. The Internationals’ only victory since these matches for players from everywhere but Europe came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.

Chastain passes Truex on late restart to win NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ross Chastain took the lead from Martin Truex Jr. on a late restart and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. William Byron was unable to chase down Chastain after he took the lead with 20 laps to go, though the Hendrick Motorsports driver still wound up with the best finish among the 12 to qualify for the second round of the postseason. The retiring Truex, who was eliminated last week at Bristol, finished third in what was his last race at Kansas. Ryan Blaney had a loose left wheel in the final stage but rallied to finish fourth, giving the defending champ’s postseason hopes a big boost.

The final day for the Oakland Athletics arrives ahead of next season’s move away from the Bay

SEATTLE (AP) — The name Oakland being attached to the Athletics will ended Sunday after the final out of their season finale against the Seattle Mariners. When the 2025 season begins, the A’s will still exist — and oddly enough open the year in Seattle — but the name Oakland will no longer be there. A’s manager Mark Kotsay says his jersey is going to the Baseball Hall of Fame, while Brent Rooker and Seth Brown are keeping theirs. The A’s played their final home game in Oakland on Thursday and will play next season in Sacramento. Oakland lost its final game of the season 6-4 to the Mariners.

Marlins part ways with 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have parted ways with Skip Schumaker, ending the 2023 NL Manager of the Year’s two-season stint with the team. The Marlins went 146-178 under Schumaker, who was hired in 2022 as the franchise’s 16th manager. His contract was for two years with a club option for the 2025 season, which the team voided earlier this year. In his first season, Schumaker led the Marlins to their first playoff appearance in a non-pandemic year since 2003. They made the postseason despite a minus-57 run differential and eventually were swept by the Phillies in their NL wild-card series.

Mets blank Brewers 5-0 behind Lindor and Peterson to move 1 win from wild card

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in two runs, David Peterson pitched seven brilliant innings and the New York Mets moved within one win of a playoff berth with a 5-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Francisco Alvarez also had two RBIs for the Mets, who headed to Atlanta needing at least a doubleheader split Monday against the rival Braves to secure a National League wild card. New York could have clinched a postseason spot Sunday with a win and an Arizona loss, but the Diamondbacks routed San Diego 11-2 at home to complete their regular season. The afternoon twinbill in Atlanta was scheduled to make up two Mets-Braves games postponed on Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy rain from Hurricane Helene.

