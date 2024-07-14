AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:40 p.m. EDT

Lionel Messi exits Copa America final with apparent leg injury, ankle swollen

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s night ended early during the Copa America final when he emotionally exited the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury on Sunday night. The 37-year-old appeared to suffer a noncontact injury while running full speed on the pitch as defending champ Argentina remained in a scoreless match against Colombia. Messi immediately looked toward the Argentina bench as he went to the ground. He remained down for several minutes as trainers came out. He was helped to his feet and immediately took his shoe off his right foot.

Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia underway following a delay of more than an hour

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Fans appeared to breach the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium hours before the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia. Video posted on social media showed fans jumping over security railings near the Southwest entrance of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and running past police officers and stadium attendants. Screams could be heard in the background. A handful of people could be seen receiving medical treatment and asking for water in the sweltering South Florida heat. Officers were able to push the crowd behind black gates and lock down the entrance so that no one could get inside.

Spain wins record fourth European Championship title by inflicting another painful loss on England

BERLIN (AP) — Spain has won a record fourth European Championship title after Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute goal clinched a 2-1 victory as England’s painful decades-long wait for a major trophy goes on. Oyarzabal slid in to poke home Marc Cucurella’s cross just when the game at Berlin’s Olympiastadion seemed destined for extra time after the latest show of resilience by England at the tournament. Substitute Cole Palmer equalized for England in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nico Williams’ opener in the 47th from 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal’s pass.

Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana taken by Cleveland Guardians with top MLB draft pick

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana was taken by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft when three players from Wake Forest were selected in the top 10. A former cricket, rugby and soccer player who came to the United States to play baseball for Oregon State, the 21-year-old hit .407 with 28 homers and 66 RBIs this season. Baseball’s top pick this year had a slot value of $10.57 million under the bonus pools system. Cleveland had the top pick for the first time since the draft began in 1965.

Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon by beating Novak Djokovic and now owns 4 Slam titles at age 21

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s final for the second year in a row to collect his fourth Grand Slam title at age 21. Alcaraz won 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in front of a Centre Court crowd that included Kate, the Princess of Wales. A year ago, Alcaraz beat Djokovic in five sets for the title at the All England Club. This one was much easier for the Spaniard and gave him his second major championship in a row after last month’s French Open. He won his first Slam trophy at the 2022 U.S. Open as a teenager. Djokovic was denied in his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and 25th major overall.

Novak Djokovic vows to get better after losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is vowing to get back to work after being outplayed by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final less than 1 1/2 months after knee surgery. Djokovic said Sunday he plans to contend for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and a record 25th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. He lost to Alcaraz 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Djokovic also was beaten by Alcaraz in last year’s Wimbledon final. The 37-year-old from Serbia is 23-7 without a title this season; Sunday marked his first appearance in a final in 2024.

Jacoby Jones, a star of Baltimore’s most recent Super Bowl title run, has died at age 40

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones has died at age 40. Jones’ 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history. The Houston Texans were Jones’ team for the first five seasons of his career. They announced his death on Sunday. In a statement released by the NFL Players Association, his family said he died at his home in New Orleans. A cause of death was not given. Jones played from 2007-15 for the Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He made several huge plays for the Ravens during their most recent Super Bowl title season, including that kick return.

Yankees, Orioles both score 3 in the ninth. After all that chaos, Baltimore leads the division by 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles prevailed in a wild ninth inning in which each closer allowed three runs. The Orioles beat the Yankees 6-5 and took a one-game lead over New York atop the AL East. Cedric Mullins hit a two-run double to win the game. An error by shortstop Anthony Volpe with two outs kept Baltimore’s winning rally going. Then left fielder Alex Verdugo misplayed Mullins’ line drive and turned it into the winning hit. New York lost for the 18th time in its last 26 games. The Orioles had dropped five straight after the Yankees took the first two games of the series.

Adrián Beltré is going from All-Star Game in Texas to Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrián Beltré took a side trip on the way to his induction in Cooperstown. The third baseman is back where he finished his Hall of Fame career, serving as an ambassador for Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. Beltré also managed the American League team in the Futures Game on Saturday. Arlington is where baseball’s amateur draft is being held, and his nearly 18-year-old son is a possible late-round pick. Beltré officially becomes a first-ballot Hall of Famer next Sunday. He played the last eight of his 21 big league seasons with the Rangers. He was a four-time All-Star, won five Gold Gloves and had 3,166 career hits.

Harry Hall chips in for birdie from 45 feet on the 3rd playoff hole to win the ISCO Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Harry Hall chipped in for birdie from 45 feet on the third hole of a playoff to win the ISCO Championship for his first PGA Tour title. The 26-year-old Englishman closed with a 3-under 69 to get into the playoff with Matt NeSmith, Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair and Rico Hoey. They finished at 22-under 266 at Keene Trace. Hall scrambled for par on the par-4 18th on the first extra hole, driving well left into long grass, hitting into a greenside bunker and blasting out to a foot. He stayed alive when NeSmith missed an 8-foot birdie try. On the next trip down 18, Hall, NeSmith and Coody all missed birdie putts, with NeSmith the closest. Hall ended it on the 209-yard, par-3 ninth.

