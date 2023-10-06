AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:14 p.m. EDT

Can a spotlight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce help the NFL draw more Gen Z and female fans?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have remained mum about their status since the pop superstar began attending the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s football games. The NFL and its TV partners? They have not been shy about trying to capitalize on the moment and gain new fans, particularly women and members of Gen Z. But marketing experts are skeptical that there will be much of a bump in the long run for the league. Still, the NFL wants in on the fun, with a team of folks monitoring social media to see where it could be part of the phenomenon as various memes and trends took off.

Von Miller says ‘safe bet’ he’ll make season debut for Bills against Jags in London

WARE, England (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller says it’s a “safe bet” that he’ll make his season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London. Miller says there’s a “94 1/2 percent” likelihood of him suiting up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He had sustained a knee injury last November. Miller’s return — even on a limited basis — could provide a boost for coach Sean McDermott’s defense after end Greg Rousseau was ruled out Friday because of a foot injury. Miller envisions playing “a couple of snaps and try to contribute,” which likely would come in 3rd-and-long or obvious pass situations. His official status for the game was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

MLB playoffs 2023: Verlander gets Game 1, all 8 teams prep for Division Series openers Saturday

Justin Verlander is scheduled to start for the Houston Astros against former teammate Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of their AL Division Series on Saturday. Houston manager Dusty Baker says Framber Valdez will pitch Sunday night in Game 2. After all four Wild Card Series ended in two-game sweeps Wednesday, the eight remaining playoff teams are prepping for best-of-five Division Series that begin Saturday. Correa and the Twins will be in Houston to face the defending World Series champion Astros. Also in the American League, Texas plays at AL East champion Baltimore. In the National League, the young Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies head to Atlanta for a playoff rematch with the Braves.

After charmed season in Charm City, Orioles ready for playoff baseball’s return to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles enter the postseason in an unusual position. It’s not often a 101-win team is a sentimental favorite among neutral fans who like rooting for the underdog. But this is Baltimore’s first chance to host a playoff game since 2014. The Orioles are an up-and-coming bunch just arriving on the scene — with all the excitement that entails. Baltimore hosts Texas in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Saturday. Just two seasons ago, the Orioles lost 110 games.

WR Chase Claypool traded from the Chicago Bears to the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chicago has traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, ending the fourth-year player’s brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The move that was announced by both teams Friday comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago’s offense. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursday’s game against the Washington Commanders. He was a healthy scratch from both games.

Analysis: Rookie QB C.J. Stroud’s impressive start underscores silliness of pre-draft process

C.J. Stroud spent weeks leading into the NFL draft answering questions about a cognition test. Nobody cares how he scored anymore. Stroud’s performance in the first four games proves the eye test is often a far better judge of talent. The former Ohio State star has led the Houston Texans to consecutive wins while being named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month. Stroud became only the sixth QB in NFL history to throw for at least 1,200 yards with no picks in the first four games of the season. The others all have Super Bowl rings: Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Highly anticipated WNBA Finals matchup between Aces and Liberty begins Sunday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly anticipated WNBA Finals matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty tips off Sunday. They are teams were the preseason favorites to play for the title with lineups featuring MVPs, All-Stars and future Hall-of-Famers. With the title on the line, games are expected to be more competitive than the blowouts during the regular season. When the teams met this year the closest outcome was nine points. The reigning champion Aces are looking to become the first team to repeat since the Los Angeles Sparks did it 21 years ago. The Liberty are chasing their first championship.

From Washington to Anaheim, some 1st-time NHL head coaches are getting an opportunity this season

Peter Laviolette is an experienced, Stanley Cup-winning coach taking over the New York Rangers in win-now mode. Mike Babcock would have done the same in Columbus before a pre-training camp scandal caused him to resign before coaching one game for the Blue Jackets. Now they’re one of a handful of teams are taking a chance on a first-time NHL head coach with replacement Pascal Vincent. Spencer Carbery in Washington, Greg Cronin in Anaheim and Ryan Huska in Calgary also fit that bill. Is anyone on a hot seat even before the season begins?

Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80

CHICAGO (AP) — Fearsome Chicago Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus has died at 80. The team said in a statement that he died Thursday. Citing his family, the team said Butkus died in his sleep at his home in Malibu, California. Butkus was a Hall of Famer whose bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history. He was the quintessential modern linebacker, a disruptive force who roamed sideline to sideline and left a trail of broken opponents behind. Despite a short career in which he retired at 31, Butkus came to define his position. He later acted in movies, TV shows and commercials.

Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all advance to the semifinals at the China Open

BEIJING (AP) — Elena Rybakina advanced to her eighth semifinal of the year by beating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 6-2 at the China Open. Second-seeded Iga Swiatek also advanced. She defeated Caroline Garcia 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 6-1. Third-seeded Coco Gauff extended her winning streak to 16 matches after beating sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4. She will next meet Swiatek in the semifinals. Third-seeded Holger Rune lost to 122nd-ranked Brendon Nakashima 6-0, 6-2 in the second round of the Shanghai Masters. Eighth-seeded Casper Ruud beat Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-0.

