AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:39 p.m. EDT

Jalen Brunson scores 38 points, Knicks beat Heat 112-103 in Game 5 to cut deficit to a game

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance, and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 112-103 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals and sent the series back to Miami for Game 6 on Friday night. RJ Barrett added 26 points and Julius Randle had 24 for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who stayed alive in hopes of reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2000. They did that by getting by the Heat in seven games in the second round, a possibility that still exists.

MVP Joel Embiid leads All-NBA team; runner-up Nikola Jokic lands on 2nd team

Denver’s Nikola Jokic now knows how Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid felt during two previous NBA award seasons. Second in the MVP race, but only second-team All-NBA. The league MVP in Embiid headlined the All-NBA team that was unveiled Wednesday night. He was the first-team center, while Jokic was the second-team pick at that position. It was a reversal of the results from 2021 and 2022, when Jokic was MVP over Embiid, who then had to settle for the second-team All-NBA center spot. And this should be the final time such a quirk happens. Starting next year, the All-NBA team will no longer be broken down by position.

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets, 76ers on brink of conference finals

Philadelphia hasn’t been to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001. Denver hasn’t played a home game in the Western Conference finals since 2009. The 76ers and Nuggets are on the brink of updating those numbers. Philadelphia went into Boston and won Game 5 of their East semifinal series on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in that series, while Denver snapped a two-game slide and held serve at home to take a 3-2 lead over Phoenix in Game 5 of their West semifinal series. They can close out those matchups on Thursday. Philly getting a chance to clinch at home, Denver facing a Game 6 in Phoenix

West Virginia’s Huggins agrees to $1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a $1 million pay cut after he used a homophobic slur during a radio show. The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school’s basketball coach, but the blunder will leave a lasting mark on his Hall of Fame career. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing an Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins then made offensive comments about Xavier fans. He later apologized. Huggins will also be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders as part of the agreement.

Woll stops 24, Maple Leafs avoid elimination by topping Panthers 2-1 in Game 4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots in his first playoff start, Mitch Marner and William Nylander had the goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs staved off elimination by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Wednesday night. Nylander was the beneficiary of an odd bounce for a power-play score in the second period, Marner scored midway through the third and Woll did the rest as he took the place of injured starter Ilya Samsonov. Sam Reinhart scored the goal for Florida, which got 23 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. The Panthers still lead the series 3-1, with Game 5 in Toronto on Friday night.

Jansen becomes 7th in major league history with 400 saves, Red Sox beat Braves 5-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Kenley Jansen became the seventh player in major league history to earn 400 saves, pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2. Jansen, who had 41 saves last year in his only season with the Braves, faced four batters for his ninth save in 10 chances. The 35-year-old right-hander trails Billy Wagner by 22 saves for sixth place on the career list. Tapia drove in Jarren Duran from second to make it 3-2 against Nick Anderson. Triston Casas hit a two-run shot 442 feet off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias to make it 5-2 in the ninth.

Wemby watch: How Wembanyama may help the draft lottery teams

When a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama comes along, it’s clear that he would make any team that he’s with better in a multitude of ways. And the team that wins Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery in Chicago — and the right to draft Wembanyama next month — will be immediately improved.

PGA Championship has 99 of top 100 in the field for Oak Hill, no Sergio Garcia

The PGA Championship always tries to get the strongest field in the majors. This year is no exception. The field next week for Oak Hill just outside Rochester, New York, features 99 of the top 100 in the world ranking. Missing is Will Zalatoris, who is out for the rest of the season after back surgery. The field features 18 players who play for Saudi-backed LIV Golf. One player missing from the 155-player list is Sergio Garcia. He is No. 189 in the world. LIV Golf does not get ranking points. This will be the first time Garcia is ineligible for a major since 1999.

As legalized gambling becomes pervasive, NCAA rules against it remain strict with tough penalties

An investigation into potential illegal gambling by authorities in Iowa has identified more than 40 college athletes in the state. The probe could lead to potential discipline. The NCAA consequences have a chance to be worse than the legal ones. The penalty for betting on sporting events in Iowa for individuals under the age of 21 is a fine of $645. A college athlete could be sidelined for most of a season for breaking the NCAA’s rules against gambling. As legal gambling on games has become pervasive, college sports leaders are cautious about dialing back rules.

Jaguars will play twice in London, 2 Germany games set

The Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season. The Jaguars will “host” the Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Tennessee Titans will “host” the Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15. The Chiefs will “host” the Dolphins in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5. The Patriots will “host” the Colts on Nov. 12, also in Frankfurt. The Jets will host the Dolphins a day after Thanksgiving. The Eagles will host the Giants on Christmas Day. The Chiefs will host the Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

