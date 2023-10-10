AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:38 a.m. EDT

Vikings to put Justin Jefferson on injured reserve for minimum 4-game absence, AP source confirms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will place wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve according to a person with knowledge of the decision speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year will miss at least the next four games because of a hamstring injury. Jefferson slipped while trying to make a cut on his route in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Kansas City. Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns and has never missed a game in his career until now.

Braves rally for 5-4 win over Phillies on d’Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double play

ATLANTA (AP) — After being held hitless into the sixth inning, the Atlanta Braves rallied for an improbable 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies to even the NL Division Series at one win apiece. Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer, and a game-ending double play for the ages wrapped things up for the Braves. D’Arnaud gave the Braves hope with his shot into the left-field seats in the seventh, cutting Philadelphia’s lead to 4-3. Riley won it with his homer into the Phillies bullpen with two outs in the eighth. A great catch by Michael Harris II and an alert backup and throw by Riley ended the game on a double play.

Diamondbacks jump all over another Dodgers starter and beat LA 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks made quick work of another Dodgers starter, beating Los Angeles 4-2 behind Zac Gallen for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series. The young Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild card despite losing their last four regular-season games, improved to 4-0 in these playoffs — all on the road against division winners. They’ll try for a stunning sweep of the 100-win Dodgers when the best-of-five series shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Wednesday. Gallen allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings for his second win of the postseason. Gurriel laced an RBI single to cap a three-run first, and the Diamondbacks chased rookie starter Bobby Miller in the second.

MLB playoffs back at the Globe with Texas Rangers part of them, and not neutral 3 years after COVID

There was a World Series and other postseason games played at Globe Life Field even before Texas Rangers fans got to see their own team do anything in the stadium with a retractable roof. Playoff games are now back there three years after MLB’s neutral-site World Series won by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium was brand new then. The hometown Rangers will now play their first postseason games there before a full house. Game 3 of the AL Division Series is Tuesday night, when Texas has an opportunity to complete a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

Connor Bedard is the NHL’s latest ‘next Sidney Crosby.’ The original has plenty left in the tank

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One of the NHL’s biggest stars and one of its newest stars will meet for the first time when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks in the season opener. The 36-year-old Crosby is entering his 19th season in the NHL and knows a thing or two about the challenges the 18-year-old Bedard faces. Crosby arrived in Pittsburgh in 2005 as hockey’s next big thing. Over the years he’s won three Stanley Cups while serving as an ambassador of the sport. It’s a challenge Crosby believes the teenaged Bedard is ready to embrace.

Shake it off: Travis Kelce hip to Taylor Swift’s lyrics as he slips free from injury, Rodgers insult

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce slipped free from both Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 insult and a seemingly serious ankle injury in Week 5. Taylor Swift may have the “Shake it Off” song but it’s Kelce who’s living the lyrics. First, he handled the dig from the Jets’ anti-vax quarterback with humor and humilty. Then, he returned to the field Sunday at Minnesota and helped the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory after heading inside for treatment late in the second quarter 48 hours after turning Rodgers’ dig into a badge of honor in a public relations master class delivery.

NHL issues updated theme night guidance, which includes a ban on players using Pride tape on the ice

The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-colored stick tape for Pride nights. The updated guidance reaffirms on-ice player uniforms and gear for warmups and official team practices cannot be altered to reflect theme nights, including Pride, Hockey Fights Cancer or military appreciation. Players can voluntarily participate in themed celebrations off the ice. Previously the NHL had decided not to allow teams to wear any theme jerseys for warmups after a handful of players opted out last season.

The art of the chirp: NHL players on what makes a good trash-talker, just in time for the season

TORONTO (AP) — NHL players open their season this week. With that will come goals, penalties and plenty of trash-talking. Players say it’s part of the game. Calgary forward Nazem Kadri says he appreciates the witty criticism. Montreal winger Cole Caufield says it’s “scary” how some players will go down an internet rabbit hole to gather dirt. New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes says the hockey world is a small one, which adds to potential material.

Britain-Ireland to host soccer’s 2028 European Championship. Italy-Turkey to stage Euro 2032

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The trend of reaching friendly agreements to pick hosts of the Olympics or major soccer tournaments without a contested vote has continued in Europe. European soccer body UEFA made winners of all seven of its member federations who were competing to be future hosts of the European Championship in 2028 and 2032. The four member nations of Britain will co-host with Ireland in 2028 and an unusual Italy-Turkey plan was picked for 2032. The five neighboring UEFA member federations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland were long favored to win for 2028. Euro 2024 will be played in Germany alone in an increasingly rare example of a single host nation.

Column: Steve Stricker is having a record year with seniors. Now he’s contemplating the PGA Tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Steve Stricker is winning so much on the PGA Tour Champions that he wonders how he would fare on the PGA Tour. He says he plans to make the occasional return to the PGA Tour next year so he can find out for himself. Stricker already has set the season earnings record on the 50-and-older circuit. He is winning or finishing second at nearly 70% of his tournaments. He has three major championships this year. The 56-year-old Stricker realizes skills deteriorate with age. But he figures there’s one way to find out if he can still compete. And that’s to try.

