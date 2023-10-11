AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:37 a.m. EDT

The Dodgers’ bats have gone cold in the postseason. Now they’re facing playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers cobbled together a 100-win regular season against the odds, using a strong offense to compensate for a beat-up starting rotation. Time is running out for that formula to produce even one postseason win. The Dodgers are down to their last chance in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, facing a 2-0 deficit against the Arizona Diamondbacks when the series continues on Wednesday night. Much has been made of L.A.‘s bad starting pitching in the first two games, but it’s also been true that the Dodgers’ vaunted offense hasn’t been doing much. Mookie Betts is 0 for 7 over the first two games while Max Muncy is 1 for 7 and Freddie Freeman is 1 for 6.

Seager still going deep in Texas, helps send Rangers to ALCS with sweep of 101-win Orioles

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager and Adolis García homered early, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven smooth innings in another playoff clincher and the Texas Rangers completed an AL Division Series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 7-1 victory in Game 3. The wild-card Rangers have won all five of their postseason games and are headed to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2011. AL East champ Baltimore won an AL-high 101 games and was never swept in a series during the regular season. Nathaniel Lowe also homered for Texas, which is taking three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy to his first ALCS.

The Dolphins and the 49ers are off to record-threatening offensive starts

Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel spent years together scheming ways to exploit NFL defenses. Now split apart with McDaniel in his second season coaching Miami and Shanahan in Year 7 in San Francisco, the two offensive coaches have their teams threatening records with their early season domination. The 49ers and Dolphins rank 1-2 in several key offensive categories, from scoring to yards per play to success rate to passer rating to first downs.

Ovechkin at 38 resumes his pursuit of Gretzky’s NHL goals record, 73 back going into the season

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is old and gray now — at least by hockey standards. He’s 38 and coming off a season in which he played through injuries that hampered his production. He still scored 40 goals. Something in that neighborhood is still the expectation for the Washington Capitals captain as he chases down Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record that long seemed unapproachable. Now second on the list with 822, there are no more players for Ovechkin to pass or milestones to reach this season. He’s 73 back of passing Gretzky.

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton is in intensive care with pneumonia

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton has pneumonia and is in intensive care in a Texas hospital. Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, shared Retton’s condition in an Instagram post. Kelley said the 55-year-old Retton, who became the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, is “fighting for her life” and not able to breathe on her own. Kelley started a fundraising campaign on Retton’s behalf for medical expenses. Kelley wrote that Retton does not currently have medical insurance.

Phillies insist they can put stunned disbelief of Game 2 meltdown behind them against Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are tied 1-1 in the National League Division Series. The Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 3 on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The Braves have not yet named a starting pitcher. The Phillies are trying to regroup after an epic Game 2 meltdown in a loss to the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer, and a game-ending double play for the ages wrapped things up for the Braves. A great catch by Michael Harris II and an alert backup and throw by Riley ended the game on a double play.

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney joins Tom Brady after being named manager of Birmingham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United great Wayne Rooney is joining Tom Brady after being appointed manager of English soccer club Birmingham. Rooney left his position as coach of MLS team D.C. United on Sunday and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Birmingham. Brady became part-owner of Birmingham in August. Birmingham is currently in sixth place in England’s second division. It parted ways with former manager John Eustace on Monday. Rooney was manager of English club Derby from 2020-22. He then spent just over a year in MLS. Rooney won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and a host of other trophies with Manchester United.

Australia in talks with Indonesia about a possible challenge to Saudi Arabia for the 2034 World Cup

SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — Soccer officials in Australia and Indonesia have floated the idea of teaming up in a bid to rival Saudi Arabia for the hosting rights to the men’s World Cup in 2034. The Sydney Morning Herald has reported comments from Indonesia soccer federation president Erick Thohir about ongoing talks that could also include Malaysia and Singapore. Indonesia is being linked despite losing the men’s Under-20 World Cup hosting rights this year. There was political turmoil in Indonesia because the Muslim-majority nation refused to stage games involving Israel. FIFA members have only a few weeks to enter the 2034 bidding contest.

Column: MLB’s playoff format is penalizing top seeds with all that time off

The Baltimore Orioles won an AL-leading 101 games during the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers also reached triple digits in victories. Those impressive accomplishments earned both teams a bye in the opening round of the playoffs. Clearly, the time off did them no good. Tossing in the 104-win Atlanta Braves and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, baseball’s four top seeds went a combined 2-6 on their home fields to start the best-of-five division round. Is it time to say goodbye to the bye?

Teresa Weatherspoon to become Chicago Sky’s next coach, according to her agent

The Chicago Sky have an agreement in place with Teresa Weatherspoon to make her their next coach, according to her agent, Richard Gray. He confirmed the news in a text message to The Associated Press. The Sky have been searching for a coach since James Wade left in the middle of the season to take an assistant job with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. Emre Vatanseyer was interim coach for the rest of the season, including a playoff series loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

