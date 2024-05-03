AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:36 p.m. EDT

Paolo Banchero scores 27 points, Magic overcome Mitchell’s 50 to beat Cavs 103-96 and force Game 7

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Orlando Magic hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-96 and force a decisive Game 7 in the their first-round NBA playoff series. Three nights after scoring 39 points in a one-point road loss that left the Magic on the brink of elimination, the 21-year-old Banchero put his team on his back down the stretch and carried them to their biggest win in more than a decade. Franz Wagner had 26 points and Jalen Suggs made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 for the Magic. Mitchell was magnificent for Cleveland, scoring 50 points, including all 18 of his team’s in the fourth quarter. Game 7 is Sunday in Cleveland.

Canucks advance to 2nd round, beating Predators 1-0 in Game 6 on Pius Suter’s late goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pius Suter scored with 1:39 left and the Vancouver Canucks advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs with a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night in Game 6. Nashville had a final chance to force overtime with a power play with 33.9 seconds left after Elias Lindholm was called for cross-checking Gustav Nyquist. But the Predators couldn’t beat rookie goalie Arturs Silovs. Silovs made 28 saves to become the 14th rookie goalie in NHL history to finish off a series with a shutout and just the fifth in 30 years. Vancouver will play Edmonton. The Oilers finished second behind the Canucks in the Pacific Division and beat the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

The Lakers fire coach Darvin Ham after just 2 seasons in charge and 1st-round playoff exit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers fired coach Darvin Ham after just two seasons in charge. The Lakers announced on social media that they were dismissing Ham four days after their season ended with a first-round playoff loss to Denver in five games. Ham led Los Angeles to the Western Conference finals less than a year ago in his first season as an NBA head coach. Ham presided over a disappointing year for the Lakers, who went 47-35 in the regular season and won the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. General manager Rob Pelinka says the move “is the best course of action following a full review of the season.”

Aaron Rodgers not expected to have any restrictions in the Jets’ next phase of offseason workouts

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is on track to be back on the field for the New York Jets without any restrictions in a few weeks. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday after the team’s first day of rookie minicamp practices that Rodgers has looked good as he continues to work his way back eight months after tearing his left Achilles tendon in his Jets debut. The Jets begin organized team activities — also called “phase three” of offseason workouts — on May 20, when they can hold non-contact 11-on-11 drills during practice. And Rodgers, if in attendance for the voluntary sessions, should be able to participate fully.

Miami Dolphins agree to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a 1-year contract, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have agreed to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the contract was not finalized. The 31-year-old Beckham will join his fifth team after previously playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore, Cleveland, and the New York Giants, who drafted him 12th overall in 2014. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021-22 season. NFL Network first reported the agreement.

A sellout for a WNBA exhibition game? Welcome to the league’s Caitlin Clark era

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fans lined up outside the arena more than three hours before Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever in a preseason game against the Dallas Wings, and the two-time NCAA women’s basketball player of the year did not disappoint. Clark led all first-half scorers with 16 points in 16 minutes and finished with 21 points in the Fever’s 79-76 loss on Friday night in Texas. She was 6 of 15 from the field including 5 of 13 from deep, and had three rebounds, two assists, four fouls and five turnovers. She had a chance to send the game into overtime but her 3-point attempt from the right corner at the buzzer missed.

Miami Marlins working on trade that would send 2B Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres. The Marlins say the deal is pending a review of medical information before it could be finalized and formally announced. Miami changed its lineup minutes before first pitch in Oakland, pulling the 27-year-old Arraez out of the leadoff spot. Arráez was hitting .299 with five RBIs and had scored 22 runs with a .347 on-base percentage over 16 games during Miami’s 9-24 start.

Settlement could cost NCAA nearly $3 billion; plan to pay athletes would need federal protection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NCAA and major college conferences are considering a possible settlement of an antitrust lawsuit that could cost them billions in damages and force schools to share athletics-related revenue with their athletes. But even if college sports leaders create a new, more professional model for collegiate athletics they likely would need help from Congress if athletes are not classified as employees. Two people familiar with settlement discussions related to House vs. the NCAA told AP the association could pay out $2.9 billion in damages over 10 years to resolve the class-action case.

Twins stretch win streak to 11 with 5-2 victory over Red Sox behind Paddack’s 6 innings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paddack pitched six scoreless innings to carry the Minnesota Twins to their 11th consecutive victory with a 5-2 decision over the Boston Red Sox. The Twins matched win streaks in 2003 and 2006 for their third-longest ever. The club record of 15 straight was set during its last World Series championship season in 1991. It also won 12 in a row in 1980. Edouard Julien hit a two-out RBI single to give Paddack a lead in the third. The right-hander improved to 3-1.

Former security guard Jake Knapp leads the Byron Nelson after 2 rounds

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Jake Knapp led the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after consecutive rounds of 7-under 64. He had a one-stroke lead over Troy Merritt and first-round leader Matt Wallace. Knapp has only one bogey through the first 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch north of Dallas. Hometown favorite Jordan Spieth, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 20, was at 4-under 138, to miss the cut by two strokes. Defending champion Jason Day was eight strokes behind the leader and made the weekend rounds after a 35-foot par putt at the 18th hole Friday.

