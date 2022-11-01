AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:34 p.m. EDT

Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The Phillies lead the series 2-1. Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins also homered for the Phillies. Ranger Suarez tossed three-hit ball over five shutout innings for the Phillies. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. allowed all five home runs. He’s the first pitcher ever to allow five homers in a World Series game.

CFP’s first top 4: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time, starting a head of a group of teams that have become regulars at the top of the selection committee’s top 25.

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it. The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff. Miami bolstered both sides of the ball, acquiring Chubb from Denver and running back Jeff Wilson from Miami. The Dolphins are trying to catch the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, who got Hines from Indianapolis. The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings added Hockenson after placing Irv Smith on injured reserve.

McCullers 1st to give up 5 home runs in World Series game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. became the first pitcher to allow five home runs in a World Series game, serving up long balls to Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins in the first five innings of Game 3. The five home runs traveled a total of 1,950 feet. The previous record of four homers allowed in a World Series game was shared by the Chicago Cubs’ Charlie Root in 1932, Cincinnati’s Gene Thompson in 1939 and St. Louis’ Dick Hughes in 1967.

Falcons trade suspended WR Ridley to Jaguars in complex deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville. It’s unclear, though, when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday. A person with knowledge of the trade says compensation to the Falcons ranges between a second-round pick in 2024 and a sixth-rounder. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Ridley in March for at least the 2022 season after a league investigation determined Ridley bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns.

Denver Broncos trade star Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for their first-round pick in 2023. The Dolphins’ pick was the one they acquired from San Francisco so the 49ers could move up and draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins lost their own first-round pick in the Tom Brady tampering situation earlier this year. Chubb is a fifth-year pro who was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft. He has 26 sacks but also has missed 25 games in his career. A secondary deal brought pass rusher Jacob Martin to Denver from the Jets.

Biden barbs ‘virulent’ Phillies fans during World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans, including one real close to home. Biden called Philadelphia Phillies supporters “the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world” while campaigning in Florida. Biden grew up in Pennsylvania. He made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night. The president often kids about his wife being “a Philly girl” and her rooting interests in the local teams.

Irving doesn’t speak Tuesday amid social media post fallout

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving did not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from his posting a link to an antisemitic film on his social media page. Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever he believes after the Nets’ game Saturday, and general manager Sean Marks said the team doesn’t want to cause additional “fuss” by Irving speaking again after it played Tuesday. Marks said the organization is having discussions with the Anti-Defamation League for advice on the best course of action with Irving.

Rising stars to watch at World Cup: Pedri, Bellingham, Reyna

ROME (AP) — Spain’s Pedri González will highlight the list of teenagers who could make an impact at the World Cup. Others include England’s Jude Bellingham, Germany’s Jamal Musiala and American teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah. All five players are 19. Reyna will turn 20 on Nov. 13 and Pedri and Musah will both turn 20 during the tournament in Qatar. The World Cup opens on Nov. 20 and the final is set for Dec. 18.

