AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:33 p.m. EDT

Butler scores 35, Heat rally to beat Celtics 123-116 in East finals opener

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, including 20 after halftime, and the Miami Heat rallied in the second half to beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Miami trailed by nine at the half before outscoring Boston 66-50 over the final two quarters. It was Butler’s fifth game with 30 or more points this postseason. Bam Adebayo added 20 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent and Max Strus all added 15 points apiece. The Heat went 16 of 31 from the 3-point line. Game 2 is Friday in Boston. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points. Jaylen Brown finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points.

Blue Jays’ Jay Jackson says he was tipping pitches against Aaron Judge

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jay Jackson says he believes he was tipping his pitches when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered against him Monday night. That at-bat was quickly scrutinized when cameras caught Judge taking unusual glances toward the first-base line moments before Jackson delivered. Many questioned whether someone on the Yankees was signaling to the 2022 AL MVP an indication of which pitch Jackson was about to throw, based on either sign stealing or pitch tipping. Jackson told The Athletic on Wednesday that he believes a Yankees coach was able to see which grip he was using while holding the ball in his glove, and that coach relayed the info to Judge, helping him hit a 462-foot home run.

What’s pitch tipping, what’s sign stealing, and when are they illegal?

A few sideways glances by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge this week have put pitch tipping and sign stealing back in baseball’s spotlight. The Blue Jays allege that a Yankees coach was spying on pitcher Jay Jackson’s grip and then relaying that info to Judge. Judge refutes that he and the Yankees did anything against the rules. Both sides might be telling the truth. Even if a coach or teammate was studying Jackson and sharing info via hand signals to Judge in the box, the Yankees may not be in violation of any Major League Baseball rules. In fact, legal sign stealing and pitch-tip hunting have been part of the game for generations.

Yankees pitcher Germán suspended 10 games by MLB for using foreign substance

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport’s prohibition of foreign substances on the mound. The penalty was announced Wednesday, following Germán’s ejection in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Toronto for what the umpire crew chief said was “the stickiest hand” he’d ever felt. Germán did not appeal, and his penalty began with Wednesday night’s game in Toronto. Germán had retired his first nine batters Tuesday night. He denied Hoye’s assertion, saying he didn’t have anything on his hand other than rosin. Germán’s ejection was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago, and the second this season.

Lakers and Nuggets both take lessons from LA’s comeback that fell short in West opener

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have to feel good about avoiding a blowout at Denver in the opener of the Western Conference finals. The Nuggets also have some takeaways from the Lakers’ furious fourth-quarter rally after escaping with a 132-126 win. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Wednesday that the close call kept the Nuggets from getting too full of themselves. He said the players were laser focused in film study after watching the Lakers dominate the second half of Game 1.

PGA Championship promises a strong course for the strongest field

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Oak Hill is tough enough in any conditions. Throw in biting colder temperatures on the eve of the PGA Championship and it was a reminder that this major figures to be a strong test. The good news for the 156 players is the weather will get warmer. Oak Hill figures to stay tough. Jordan Spieth says it’s no different from a U.S. Open. The thick rough and penal bunkers are putting a premium on accuracy. The PGA Championship begins Thursday with 99 of the top 100 players in the world. Masters champion Jon Rahm is among the favorites.

Loving Lefty; Support for Phil Mickelson remains strong at PGA Championship after LIV split

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Phil Mickelson’s decision to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf hardly seems to have dampened his support at the PGA Championship. The six-time major champion was greeted by shouts of “Phil” in galleries that ran four-deep during his final practice round at Oak Hill. Mickelson is playing in his first PGA Championship since his stunning upset at Kiawah in 2021. He skipped last year’s visit to Southern Hills as part of the fallout of comments he made supporting LIV Golf. The 52-year-old arrives at Oak Hill in fine form after surging into a tie for second place at the Masters in April.

FIFA’s Infantino optimistic about Women’s World Cup TV deals in Europe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino seems slightly more optimistic about completing what he would see as an acceptable deal for the broadcast rights to the upcoming Women’s World Cup in five key European countries. Infantino walked the green carpet at a gala event for the unveiling of the logo and branding for the 2026 World Cup at Los Angeles’ historic Griffith Observatory. The FIFA boss spoke briefly about the ongoing negotiations with broadcasters in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and England for the rights to show the World Cup games taking place in two months in Australia and New Zealand.

Nuggets’ Jokic, Murray know they need title to get recognition of other duos

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are rolling along behind their dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The tandem turned in big performances in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Murray scored 31 and Jokic logged his most impressive triple-double yet in Denver’s 132-126 win as the two continue to raise their game and expectations. The Murray-Jokic tandem has been flashing the form that’s been on hold since the 2020 NBA bubble. Jokic and Murray, who’s back after tearing his left ACL two years ago.

Soccer, health officials gather for head injury summit amid criticism from CTE researchers

CHICAGO (AP) — Soccer officials, scientists, medical professionals and others have gathered in Chicago for a head injury summit. The conference was organized by U.S. Soccer, Major League Soccer, the National Women’s Soccer League and the United Soccer League. It also included speakers from the Premier League, English Football Association and World Rugby. The summit opened a day after the Concussion Legacy Foundation announced that four more former professional soccer players had been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy — a degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions in athletes, combat veterans and others who sustained repeated head trauma.

