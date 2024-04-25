AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:31 p.m. EDT

Quarterbacks Williams, Daniels, Maye, Penix, McCarthy and Nix selected in top 12 of NFL draft

DETROIT (AP) — Caleb Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades. Five other teams selected quarterbacks among the top 12 picks, setting a record with five in the top 10 and tying a record for the most in the first round. The Bears selected Williams at No. 1 overall in the NFL draft on Thursday night after deciding weeks ago to bank on the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner from USC. The Washington Commanders followed up by taking 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels from LSU and the New England Patriots took North Carolina’s Drake Maye at No. 3, making it the fourth draft with quarterbacks going with the first three picks.

DETROIT (AP) — The Chicago Bears picked USC quarterback Caleb Williams to open the 2024 NFL draft, the first of six QBs in the top 12 picks. The Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick overall. With the first pick since parting ways with Bill Belichick, the Patriots picked quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall. The Falcons made the first stunning pick of the NFL draft by taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick overall. Then Minnesota traded up to take J.J. McCarthy at No. 10, and Bo Nix went to Denver at No. 12.

Quarterbacks went off the draft board at a record-setting pace. This was the fourth time in the common draft era starting in 1967 that QBs went with the top three picks, with three more going in the top 12 in the fewest number of picks for six QBs to be drafted. This marked the first time five quarterbacks were drafted in the top 10 and matched the famed 1983 class with six first-rounders in all as teams throughout the league were in search of a big-time passer who can turn the fortunes of a franchise.

Colts snap record streak of 14 straight offensive players taken in NFL draft with UCLA DE Latu

UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu was the first defensive player selected in the NFL draft, going No. 15 overall to Indianapolis to snap a record streak of 14 straight offensive players taken. The previous latest a defensive player was drafted came in 2021, when the Carolina Panthers took cornerback Jaycee Horn eighth overall. Not only were the 14 straight offensive players to start the draft a record, it was the first time 14 straight offensive players were taken at any point in the draft.

Joel Embiid scores 50 points to lead 76ers past Knicks 125-114 to cut deficit to 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 50 points, making all four 3-point attempts and scoring 18 in a potential series-shifting third quarter on Thursday night to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-114 win over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Embiid boldly stated “we’re going to win this series” after the 76ers dropped Game 2. With one of the finest postseason efforts of his career, Embiid became the third player to ever score 50 points against the Knicks in the postseason and kept the hope of a Philadelphia series comeback very much alive. The Knicks lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Sergei Bobrovsky makes 26 saves, Panthers beat Lightning 5-3 to take 3-0 series lead

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves, Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Brandon Montour, Sam Reinhart and Steven Lorentz also scored for the Panthers, who will seek a sweep Saturday night in Tampa. Tkachuk had a first-period goal and added an empty-netter with 32 seconds left. Steven Stamkos, Tyler Motte and Nicholas Paul scored for Tampa Bay, with Paul cutting it to 4-3 with 5:10 left. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots.

Falcons provide first NFL draft surprise by taking Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with No. 8 pick

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons provided the first major surprise of the NFL draft by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. of Washington with the No. 8 pick. The Falcons extended their recent trend of selecting offensive skill players in the first round by drafting Penix one month after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed. Using a draft slot normally targeted for players expected to make an immediate impact, the Falcons chose Penix as the apparent long-term successor to the 35-year-old Cousins. The Falcons had been expected to use the pick to boost their pass rush.

Roger Goodell envisions more overseas games, more streaming and more cities hosting the NFL draft

DETROIT (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he thinks the league will dramatically increase its number of international games in the next decade. The NFL will host five games abroad this season. Goodell says during an ESPN interview at the draft that he thinks the league will go up to 16 international games by 2034. Goodell also says the draft will continue to rotate to different locations. This year’s draft is in Detroit. Next year’s is in Green Bay.

NFL draft attendees down for 3rd straight year. J.J. McCarthy among those who didn’t go to Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — There’s no place Drake Maye would rather be. When the NFL invited the former North Carolina quarterback to attend the draft in Detroit, he quickly said yes. Maye says it’s a dream come true to walk across the stage. Not everyone feels the same way. Only 13 players chose to celebrate their big night in the Motor City, representing a decline in NFL draft attendees for the third straight year. Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was among the first-round prospects who chose to stay away Thursday night.

Reggie Bush plans to continue his fight against the NCAA after the return of his Heisman Trophy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Bush says the return of his Heisman Trophy is the biggest step yet in his fight against the NCAA to restore his reputation and his records from his incredible career at Southern California. Bush and his family celebrated the restoration of his Heisman honors Thursday during a news conference atop the venerable Coliseum, where Bush played three outstanding seasons with the Trojans. Bush and his attorneys made it clear their fight against the NCAA has not ended. Bush indicated he doesn’t plan to drop his defamation lawsuit filed last year against the NCAA over the governing body’s characterization of the circumstances that led to Bush’s troubles.

