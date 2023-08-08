AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:31 a.m. EDT

Column: It’s not conference realignment. It’s consolidation and no one is safe in the dash for cash

Conference realignment should be called college football consolidation because that’s what’s happening. Recent history suggests few are safe from being the next to get squeezed out. And even if your school makes the cut it can come with a cost. What was once a Big Six in major college football conferences became a Power Five and is now down to four after the Big 12 and Big Ten, motivated by a dwindling pool of television network dollars, carved up the Pac-12 over the course of about 36 hours last week.

Pac-12’s downfall came after it could not adjust to changing media landscape

Larry Scott boasted five years ago that the Pac-12 Conference would be able “to adapt, react and take advantage of this new world media order that’s coming in a way others can’t.” As it turns out, Scott’s statement instead ended up reflecting what rival conferences and commissioners did. Scott didn’t have a chance to negotiate a second Pac-12 media deal. He stepped down as commissioner in 2021 and his successor, George Kliavkoff, didn’t land the deal the conference needed.

Georgia fires football staffer who survived fatal crash, less than a month after lawsuit

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has fired the football recruiting staffer who survived a January crash that killed player Devin Willock and another recruiting staffer, less than a month after she filed a lawsuit against the university’s athletic association. The school issued a statement saying Victoria “Tori” Bowles was dismissed because she refused to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash. Her attorneys claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit, which also names former Georgia player and first-round NFL draft pick Jalen Carter. The Jan. 15 crash killed Willock and the driver of the Ford Expedition, Chandler LeCroy.

USA Basketball rolls past Puerto Rico in World Cup tune-up opener, 117-74

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Edwards and Cam Johnson each scored 15 points, and USA Basketball used a 20-0 run in the second half on the way to rolling past Puerto Rico 117-74 on Monday night in the first World Cup tune-up game for the Americans. Mikal Bridges scored 14 for the U.S., which finished with seven players in double figures. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12, Jalen Brunson scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Bobby Portis and Brandon Ingram each scored 11 for the Americans. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 12 assists for the U.S., which held a 53-27 rebounding edge.

Total US Open prize money and player compensation hits a record $65 million

Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million. The U.S. Tennis Association announced its payouts Tuesday and said that number is boosted by increases in the amount of expenses covered. Last year’s total compensation was about $60 million. Play in the main draws for singles begins on Aug. 28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and closes with the women’s final on Sept. 9 and the men’s final on Sept. 10. This is the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the sport’s first event to pay women and men the same. Both singles champions will get $3 million in 2023.

MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago’s Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland’s José Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for fighting and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night. MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years. Anderson and Ramírez were also fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing. Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.

Fan killed in Greece during clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions League game

NEA PHILADELPHIA, Greece (AP) — A 29-year-old fan has been killed in fierce overnight clashes between rival supporters in the Greek capital. That prompted European soccer governing body UEFA to postpone a Champions League qualifying game between AEK Athens and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb scheduled for Tuesday. Eight fans were injured in the clashes outside AEK’s stadium while Greek police said Tuesday they had made 88 arrests, mostly of Croatian supporters. UEFA says the game in Zagreb next Wednesday as scheduled will now be the first leg. The second leg will be in Athens on Friday 18th or Saturday 19th.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone puts on show after getting ejected for 6th time this season

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the most of his AL-leading sixth ejection this season during a 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Boone was booted by plate umpire Laz Diaz after Anthony Volpe was called out on strikes against Chicago reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning. After he was thrown out, Boone ran to home plate and went into a theatrical, arm-waving display. The manager bent down and drew a line in the dirt with his finger at the edge of the left-handed batter’s box, demonstrating where he thought the pitch was, and then mimicked Diaz emphatically calling strike three. The frustrated Yankees left 13 runners on base and struck out 12 times.

Analysis: Coco Gauff’s Washington title shows she is ready to contend at the US Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coco Gauff has signaled that she is ready to contend for the title at the U.S. Open starting later this month by winning the hard-court tournament in Washington. And more important than earning a trophy was the way she did it: by listening to two new voices on her team and making quick improvements. Gauff won the DC Open on Sunday with the help of some key advice from full-time coach Pere Riba and consultant Brad Gilbert. One was to take more time between points. Another was to adjust her footwork on her forehand, a shot she knows every opponent has been targeting.

President Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he can relate to Dusty Baker, the oldest manager to win the World Series. Baker was 73 when he guided the Houston Astros to the title last year. The team celebrated at the White House on Monday. Biden says people counted Baker out and said he was past his prime. Biden says he knows something about that. Biden was the oldest president ever elected, at age 77. Baker has been around the game for decades, winning a World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finally got his first title as a manager in his 25th season.

