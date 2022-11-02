AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:13 p.m. EDT

Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Commanders

The NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale. Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder say they have hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.” The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. That ranks sixth among the league’s 32 teams. Snyder’s ownership in Washington has come under increased pressure recently amid investigations by the league office and Congress into the team’s workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.

Kansas suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season. The Jayhawks also imposed several recruiting restrictions as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Norm Roberts will be the acting coach for the defending national champions beginning with their opener Monday night against Omaha. Self and Townsend also will miss games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah along with a high-profile showdown between the No. 5 Jayhawks and No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic.

Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry expects suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson to start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game ban ends for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans. It will be Watson’s first regular-season game in 700 days.

Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The Phillies lead the series 2-1. Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins also homered for the Phillies. Ranger Suarez tossed three-hit ball over five shutout innings for the Phillies. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. allowed all five home runs. He’s the first pitcher ever to allow five homers in a World Series game.

Eagles are largest of 8 road favorites in Week 9

Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles are looking for the first 8-0 start in franchise history while the rest of Philadelphia is focused on beating another team from Houston. When the Eagles visit the Texans on Thursday night, the Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. It will be a potential Series-clinching game for the Phillies if they can win Game 4 Wednesday night. The Eagles rarely take a backseat to another team in Philly, but they understand they haven’t accomplished anything yet. The Eagles are the largest among eight road favorites in Week 9. They’re 13 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks considers this a second bye in three weeks for the Eagles.

Analysis: Escaping the Irving saga makes Nash a big winner

Steve Nash might be the big winner in this latest chapter of Brooklyn Nets drama. He’s out of it. The team’s phrasing that he and the Nets are parting ways is a fancy way to say he doesn’t coach there anymore. Some will call it a firing. Others will call it a fortunate break. Whatever happens next in the never-ending string of Kyrie Irving developments won’t be taking up Nash’s time. That’s the silver lining for Nash now that this chapter of his basketball life is over.

Women’s soccer makes gains in Mideast despite conservatives

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Women’s soccer has been long been neglected in the Middle East, a region that is mad for the men’s game and is hosting the World Cup for the first time later this month in Qatar. Women’s sports have been held back by lack of financing and by resistance in conservative societies that say it’s not right for girls and women to play. Still, there are signs of momentum and changes in attitude, particularly when governments actively promote women’s sports. Jordan has been a leader, and other countries, including Saudi Arabia, are making their own pushes, even as women face setbacks in places like Afghanistan.

At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren’t panicking

MIAMI (AP) — Things were much different the last time Stephen Curry played in four consecutive road losses. It was nearly a decade ago, from late February through early March 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet. He was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list. He wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later. A loss Tuesday night in Miami, despite a triple-double from Curry, dropped Golden State to 3-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. It’s too early to push the panic button. But it’s not the start Curry wanted or expected.

Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff. Miami bolstered both sides of the ball, acquiring Chubb from Denver and running back Jeff Wilson from Miami. The Dolphins are trying to catch the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, who got Hines from Indianapolis. The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings added Hockenson after placing Irv Smith on injured reserve.

AP Interview: Tennis tour CEO still wants Peng Shuai inquiry

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — WTA Tour Chairman and CEO Steve Simon says he does not know when women’s professional tennis events will return to China. That includes the WTA Finals, which are supposed to be held there until 2030 but were moved to Fort Worth, Texas, this year. A year ago, the WTA suspended all tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault. Simon wanted a full and transparent inquiry into her allegations, which has not happened. He told the AP he wants a decision by early next year about whether the WTA will return to China.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.