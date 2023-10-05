AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:29 p.m. EDT

Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80

CHICAGO (AP) — Fearsome Chicago Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus has died at 80. The team said in a statement that he died Thursday. Citing his family, the team said Butkus died in his sleep at his home in Malibu, California. Butkus was a Hall of Famer whose bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history. He was the quintessential modern linebacker, a disruptive force who roamed sideline to sideline and left a trail of broken opponents behind. Despite a short career in which he retired at 31, Butkus came to define his position. He later acted in movies, TV shows and commercials.

Fields and Moore lead the Bears to their first win of the season, 40-20 over the Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Justin Fields connected with DJ Moore for 230 yards and three touchdowns to help the embattled Chicago Bears pick up their first win of the season by beating Washington 40-20. Fields matched his career high set last week with four TD passes. Chicago’s victory came hours after word emerged of the death of franchise great Dick Butkus. The Bears snapped a 14-game losing streak dating to last season. Washington fell behind 27-3 at halftime and lost a third consecutive game.

Ron Rivera’s Washington Commanders are booed in a 40-20 loss to the previously winless Chicago Bears

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera’s Washington Commanders produced another terrible first half and fell into a 24-point hole against the Chicago Bears. That led to boos from the home crowd Thursday night. Eventually, Washington briefly displayed some competence but wound up losing 40-20 to Chicago, a club that hadn’t won a game in nearly a year. Washington’s defense was supposed to be a strength under head coach Rivera, a former Chicago linebacker, and coordinator Jack Del Rio. But the Commanders could not slow down Justin Fields and DJ Moore, who caught three TD passes. Washington has lost three games in a row and allowed at least 30 points in each of its past four outings.

Joel Embiid decides to play for USA — not France — in Paris Olympics

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has told USA Basketball that he intends to play for them at the Paris Olympics. Embiid let the federation and managing director Grant Hill know of his decision this week and revealed it publicly Thursday. USA Basketball does not plan to name its team until the spring of 2024, but if healthy, Embiid would seem certain to have one of the 12 spots on the squad that will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr.

Billy Eppler resigns as Mets GM, and is under investigation by MLB, according to AP source

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Eppler has quit as New York Mets general manager, and a person familiar with the probe said he is under investigation by Major League Baseball. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation. The person did not disclose the nature of the probe, but the New York Post was first to report Thursday that Eppler is being investigated by MLB for improper use of the injured list. His surprising resignation came three days after David Stearns was hired above Eppler as the Mets’ first president of baseball operations. Eppler spent the past two seasons running baseball operations for New York in his role as GM.

Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing school for $130M for wrongful termination

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has engulfed the athletic department. The announcement by Chicago-based attorneys Dan K. Webb and Matthew R. Carter on Thursday comes nearly three months after Fitzgerald was suspended and then fired after 17 years. Webb said that Fitzgerald would also be seeking additional money for “infliction of emotional distress,” future lost income and punitive damages. He said the suit in Cook County Circuit Court is against the university and its President Michael Schill.

‘Dancing On My Own’ singer Calum Scott says he’ll perform for Phillies if they win the World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — British singer Calum Scott says he’ll visit Philadelphia and perform his pop hit “Dancing On My Own” if the Phillies win the World Series after the song resurfaced as their postseason anthem for the second straight year. Scott said there were talks with the Phillies last postseason about a performance, but his world tour put any plans on ice. His calendar is open and he’s rooting for the Phillies to go all the way. Philadelphia starts an NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves this weekend.

Calm Carter keeps getting on base for Rangers. Bochy wonders if the kid even realizes he’s in majors

Evan Carter hasn’t been overwhelmed since jumping right into the playoff chase with the Texas Rangers. The speedy young outfielder just keeps getting on base. Carter reached base in seven of his eight plate appearances while Texas swept Tampa Bay in the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Texas plays at Baltimore in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Saturday. Carter made his big-league debut on Sept. 8, only 10 days after his 21st birthday. He hit .306 with five homers in 23 regular-season games.

Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host soccer’s 2034 World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — If Saudi Arabia could have designed a process for choosing future World Cup hosts, it might look similar to what FIFA has unveiled for the 2030 and 2034 men’s soccer tournaments. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation has become the favored candidate to host in 2034. It could be the only one given the short-notice bid demands. A key decision fell Saudi Arabia’s way Wednesday when FIFA added South America to team with Europe and Africa around a sole bid for World Cup 2030. That meant only Asia and Oceania federations can bid for 2034. Saudi Arabia and perhaps only Australia.

Hadley battling for a PGA Tour card again and opens with 64 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Chesson Hadley is battling for a PGA Tour card for the third straight year. At least he has a little more time on his side and a swing change that is coming together. Hadley played a clean round for an 8-under 64 in the Sanderson Farms Championship. That gives him a one shot lead over Brandon Wu and Henrik Norlander. Ludvig Aberg of Sweden was happy enough with a 67. He’s still a little tired from making his Ryder Cup debut last week at Marco Simone outside Rome. Aberg missed three short birdie putts on the back nine.

