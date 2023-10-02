AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:29 a.m. EDT

Analysis: Few surprises among NFL’s top teams a quarter into the season

The NFL’s top preseason contenders played like it in the first quarter of the season. Defending champion Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas and Buffalo are 17-3 combined. The Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Cowboys and Bills are, in Dennis Green’s words, who we thought they were. Of the six teams with the best Super Bowl odds entering the season, only the Bengals haven’t lived up to expectations. Cincinnati is struggling because Joe Burrow is playing hurt. A calf injury has severely limited the NFL’s highest-paid player. Most of the frontrunners are winning despite not playing their best football.

Jimmy Butler has a new look, and even the Heat were surprised by it

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day and the NBA world immediately took notice. The Miami forward arrived for the team’s first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black. It’s become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look. There’s no word yet on whether Butler will keep the look for Miami’s first practice on Tuesday.

Forced kiss claim leads to ‘helplessness’ for accuser who turned to Olympics abuse-fighting agency

DENVER (AP) — Former elite fencer Kirsten Hawkes feels let down by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after filing a complaint to the agency formed six years ago to combat sexual misconduct in Olympic sports. Since then, more than 1,900 people have been placed on its disciplinary database — a sign its efforts to corral abusers who might otherwise go unchecked have been a success. But Hawkes’ former coach, who she accused of forcing an unwanted kiss on her and other abuse, never went on that list — not after SafeSport handed him a three-month probation, nor after the probation was overturned by an arbitrator. Hawkes says her case undermined her confidence in SafeSport’s ability to protect her and others in similar situations.

VAR was supposed to cut out errors. Now the integrity of the Premier League is in question

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — VAR was supposed to put an end to all of this. But Liverpool became the latest team to count the cost of a blatant error by Premier League officials and the integrity of English soccer’s top division was called into question. The fallout from Luis Diaz’s wrongly-disallowed goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham on Saturday resulted in the Merseyside club issuing a statement. It said it would “explore the range of options available given the clear need for escalation and resolution.” It is not clear what those “options” are. But the tone of Liverpool’s statement revealed the club’s frustration after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to award Diaz’s goal that was clearly shown to be onside.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Another ranked Red River Rivalry, but Texas, Oklahoma could be even higher

Perfect starts by Texas and Oklahoma have set up the 43rd meeting between the Red River Rivals where both teams will be ranked. The Longhorns were No. 3 in Sunday’s AP Top 25 and the Sooners moved up a couple of spots to a season-high No. 12. The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry has the second-most ranked matchups of any series in major college football. Michigan-Ohio State is No. 1. The Wolverines and Buckeyes have played 48 times when both teams were ranked, including last year.

Disgruntled Harden no-show at 76ers’ media day, training camp status unclear after trade demand

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — James Harden skipped the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day and his status for training camp this week in Colorado is unclear because the franchise has yet to meet the disgruntled guard’s demand for a trade. The 34-year-old Harden’s relationship with the Sixers has been obliterated following an offseason in which he was fined $10,000 for publicly calling team president Daryl Morey a liar. Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option this season in June with the expectation the team would try to trade him. When no deal materialized for the seven-time All-NBA player, he blasted Morey at a promotional event in China. Morey says they’re working to resolve the situation in the best way for “all parties.”

Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval

The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a future Formula One team. The FIA decision does not guarantee Andretti will get a two-car team, and Andretti Global and partner Cadillac must still prove their commercial value to F1 rights holder Liberty Media and the existing teams that vehemently oppose expanding the 20-car grid. The teams have no vote in Andretti expanding the grid. Monday’s announcement was a first — but important — step in Andretti’s three-year quest to return one of racing’s most storied names to the pinnacle of motorsports. The FIA received seven applicants at the first phase with Andretti the only one to receive approval.

Spain’s women’s team players Putellas, Rodríguez and Paredes appear before a judge in Rubiales probe

MADRID (AP) — Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and two of her teammates on Spain’s women’s national team have appeared before a judge as witnesses in the investigation of former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for kissing a player on the lips. Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez all answered questions from the judge in Madrid. Rodríguez appeared in court in the Spanish capital while Putellas and Paredes testified via video from Barcelona. Spanish state prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after the Women’s World Cup final in August.

Mets and Yankees wrap up nightmare New York seasons and head into uncertain winter

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in nine years, baseball’s postseason won’t include a New York team. Neither one even came close, really. Back in March, such a monumental flop by the Yankees and Mets would’ve been difficult to envision. With big-name stars like Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso on both sides of town — and the two largest payrolls in the majors — the highly anticipated 2023 season shaped up as one of the most exciting in the city’s history. But by August, all anyone in the Big Apple was talking about was football, as both tattered teams played out the string in front of empty seats. Now, the Mets and Yankees have critical decisions to make heading into an uncertain offseason.

Fleetwood won the Ryder Cup for Europe at the reachable 16th. Just as it was planned

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The reachable par-4 16th at Marco Simone was designed to decide the Ryder Cup and that’s exactly what happened. Rickie Fowler dumped his tee shot into the pond on the right and then Tommy Fleetwood stepped up and drove the green with his ball stopping 23 feet from the hole. One of the main goals of the course overhaul at Marco Simone was to add drama to the final holes. So it was goal accomplished. Italian Golf Federation president Franco Chimenti says “everything went according to plan.” He adds that “this course is going to have cult-like status now.”

