AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:28 a.m. EDT

Woody Marks’ TD run with 8 seconds left gives No. 23 USC 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Woody Marks scored on a 13-yard run with 8 seconds left to give No. 23 Southern California a 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU on Sunday night. Miller Moss passed for 378 yards and a touchdown and his 20-yard completion to Kyron Hudson and a subsequent targeting penalty on LSU with 18 seconds to play set up the winning score. Moss outdueled LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, who completed 29 of 38 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on the final drive. Moss was similarly efficient in going 27 of 36 in a battle of QBs who waited their turns after sitting behind the two most recent Heisman Trophy winners, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and USC’s Caleb Williams.

Coco Gauff loses at the U.S. Open to Emma Navarro, ending her title defense with 19 double-faults

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Coco Gauff has lost in the U.S. Open’s fourth round to Emma Navarro 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in an all-American matchup. Gauff had won 10 matches in a row at Flushing Meadows until Sunday. That included her run to her first Grand Slam title a year ago. But the 20-year-old from Florida was troubled by serving problems and double-faulted 19 times. She finished with 60 total unforced errors. The 13th-seeded Navarro also eliminated Gauff in the fourth round at Wimbledon in July. That earned Navarro her first appearance in a major quarterfinal. Her second will come on Tuesday at the U.S. Open against Paula Badosa.

Scottie Scheffler caps off record season with FedEx Cup title and $25 million bonus

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has polished off the best year in golf in nearly two decades with the biggest prize. He had a few nervous moments at the Tour Championship until running off three straight birdies around the turn at East Lake and pulling away from Collin Morikawa. That made Scheffler the FedEx Cup champion with its $25 million bonus. Scheffler won seven times on the PGA Tour and an Olympic gold medal. The eight victories are the most since Tiger Woods won eight times in 2006. The FedEx Cup bonus pushed his season earnings to just over $62.2 million.

Triathlons finally go ahead at Paralympics and Hanquinquant delights home fans with gold

PARIS (AP) — Triathlon events at the Paralympic Games finally got the green light Monday after water quality issues, and home favorite Alexis Hanquinquant seized his chance to defend his title and claim France’s second gold medal of the day. The Normandy native has finished almost three minutes ahead of American Carson Clough and Spain’s Nil Riudavets Victory in the men’s PTS4 class triathlon. Jules Ribstein earlier won gold for France in the men’s PTS2. Triathlon events were postponed from Sunday because of concerns about the water in the Seine River after rainstorms. Heavy rains cause wastewater and runoff to flow into the river, leading to a rise in bacteria levels.

Paralympics fans learn when to be silent and when to make noise at sports for the visually-impaired

PARIS (AP) — Soccer fans are known for being loud and rowdy. But the Paralympic sports most closely related to soccer, blind football and goalball, require spectators to be silent during game action so that players can receive audible cues from the ball and the environment. Fans not used to these sports may feel awkward navigating the new rules. To ease the tension, a goalball commentator lets fans know they are allowed to speak.

Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in Southern 500 to advance to NASCAR Cup playoffs

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Briscoe went three-wide to pass Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain for the lead, then outran two-time series champion Kyle Busch to win the Southern 500 and make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Briscoe pulled away on a final restart with 17 laps in the regular-season finale at Darlington Raceway and held off Busch, who like Briscoe needed a victory to reach the postseason. Briscoe gave Stewart-Haas team a final chance to compete for a title. The program announced its closure this season.

San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall out of hospital after shooting during attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say a juvenile suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco. The 23-year-old Pearsall was released Sunday from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. Police say Pearsall was walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. when the suspect attempted to rob him and they both were shot during a struggle. Authorities have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male resident of Tracy, California. The 49ers issued a statement saying Pearsall was hit by a bullet in the chest.

ESPN networks, ABC and Disney channels go dark on DirecTV on a busy night for sports

ESPN has gone off the air on a major carrier for the second straight year during the U.S. Open tennis tournament and in the midst of the first full weekend of college football. Disney Entertainment channels went dark on DirecTV Sunday night after the two were unable to reach a new carriage agreement. The move angered sports fans who posted on social media about the channels going dark, and the U.S. Tennis Association wasn’t pleased with another carriage dispute. ESPN was showing U.S. Open fourth-round action when it went off the air on DirecTV at 7:20 p.m. EDT.

Wearing the eyes of Picasso Townsend wins third straight high jump gold medal at Paralympics

PARIS (AP) — With his hair colored in a design reminiscent of the eyes in a Picasso painting, Team USA athletics captain Roderick Townsend was ready to go for a three-peat. The Stade de France crowd followed Townsend’s every command, sitting quiet or cheering, as he won the T47 high jump finals on Sunday night, notching a 2.12-meter (6 feet, 11.5 inches) jump and collecting his third straight gold medal in the event. The 32-year-old Townsend, who has an upper right shoulder impairment after sustaining nerve damage at birth, says he wants to be the “reason that nobody else gets to win.” He’ll get one more chance at that Tuesday in the long jump.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.