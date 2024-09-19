AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:27 p.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani surpasses 50-50 milestone in spectacular fashion with a 3-homer, 2-steal game

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has become the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season. He did it by going deep three times and swiping two bags on Thursday against the Miami Marlins. Ohtani hit is 49th homer in the sixth inning, his 50th in the seventh and his 51st in the ninth. He finished 6 for 6 with 10 RBIs while becoming the first player in big league history to hit three homers and steal two bases in a game. The Japanese superstar reached the second deck in right-center on two of his three homers at LoanDepot Park.

Rodgers sparkles in his first home start since his injury to lead Jets to 24-3 win over Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in a superb homecoming performance, New York’s defense was dominant and the Jets rolled to a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots. Rodgers started his first game at MetLife Stadium since leaving just over a year ago with a torn Achilles tendon in New York’s opener. He finished 27 of 35 for 281 yards with TD tosses to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard as the Jets ended an eight-game home losing streak against the Patriots. Breece Hall ran for a score for New York. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in April, made his NFL debut late in the game.

Why does Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 feat resonate so much in baseball?

Among the roughly 23,000 men who played played Major League Baseball over the past century-and-a-half, none had a season with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases — until now. Shohei Ohtani became the first 50-50 player on Thursday when the Los Angeles Dodgers star hit his 50th and 51st home runs and stole his 50th and 51st bases.

Young stars Yamal and Wirtz shine in Champions League but with mixed results

Two of the world’s most exciting young players shone on club soccer’s biggest stage but with mixed fortunes. Teenager Lamine Yamal’s goal couldn’t prevent 10-man Barcelona from falling to a 2-1 defeat at Monaco in the Champions League and bringing an end to its perfect start to the season. It took Florian Wirtz less than five minutes to score on his Champions League debut. Wirtz also netted another as Bayer Leverkusen romped to a 4-0 win at Feyenoord. Europa League winner Atalanta had a penalty saved in a 0-0 draw with Arsenal. Atlético Madrid beat Leipzig 2-1 and Benfica topped Red Star Belgrade 2-1. Brest’s first-ever appearance in European competition ended in a 2-1 win over Sturm Graz.

Guardians pushing unexpected season into postseason, will have chance to end Series title drought

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians are taking an unexpected season into the postseason. Cleveland clinched one of the AL’s six playoff spots Thursday with a 3-2 win in 10 innings over the Minnesota Twins. It was the team’s MLB-leading 42nd comeback victory and second straight in extra innings. Under first-year manager Stephen Vogt, Cleveland has been atop the AL Central since April and become one of the season’s biggest surprises. Vogt had never even filled out a lineup card before spring training. But he’s brought a young team closer together and the Guardians will head into October looking to end the longest active World Series title drought dating to 1948.

Dodgers clinch 12th straight playoff berth on Shohei Ohtani’s historic night

MIAMI (AP) — In what has become a fall custom, the Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the playoffs. The Dodgers clinched their 12th consecutive postseason berth Thursday with a 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on the same night that star slugger Shohei Ohtani homered three times and stole two bases to become the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. The magic number for the NL West-leading Dodgers to clinch the NL West dropped to six. They hold a 2 1/2-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in their pursuit of the NL’s No. 2 seed.

Diana Taurasi all business in what could be final home game of her 20-year career

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi’s Phoenix Mercury teammates wore her No. 3 jersey for introductions, a nod to the possibility this was the final home game in the 20-year career of the player widely considered the greatest women’s player of all-time. If this was her last game, Taurasi didn’t act like it. Despite a deafening roar during player introductions, Taurasi treated Thursday night’s game against Seattle like any other, slapping hands with her teammates before trotting onto the floor. Taurasi has been coy about retirement, remaining noncommittal while hinting it might be right around the corner.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers returns to huge cheers for 1st home game since Achilles tendon injury last year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was greeted with a thunderous ovation as the New York Jets quarterback jogged onto the field at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers was home again and ready to play. Finally. The 40-year-old four-time MVP made his first home start Thursday night since leaving his debut with the Jets with a torn Achilles tendon just over a year ago. Rodgers was the last Jets player introduced to the crowd before the game against New England and the fans, many wearing green and white No. 8 jerseys, went into a frenzy.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese change the WNBA’s landscape, and its future

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The impact of this year’s transformational WNBA season can be found anywhere one looks. Sold out arenas became the norm. Television ratings helped expand the fan base. The continual record-breaking quests of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson and others emerged as part of routine conversations. Social media posts spurred sometimes heated debates about everything from basketball to culture. Yes, Year 1 of the Clark & Reese Show has been unlike anything the league has ever seen and with the playoffs looming, the final chapter is still unscripted. It’s just what the league needed.

Arch Manning to get first start for No. 1 Texas as Ewers continues recovery from abdomen strain

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says freshman quarterback Arch Manning will get his first career start Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe. Regular starter Quinn Ewers continues to recover from a strained muscle in his abdomen. Manning relieved Ewers in last week’s win over UTSA and passed for four touchdowns and ran for another. Texas is playing its first game as No. 1 since 2008. The Longhorns start their first SEC schedule Sept. 28 against Mississippi State.

