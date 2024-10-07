AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:26 p.m. EDT

Patrick Mahomes throws for 331 yards, Derek Carr hurt as Chiefs shut down Saints for 26-13 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards, Kareem Hunt ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, and the Chiefs overcame more red-zone woes to beat the Saints 26-13 on a big night for Kansas City’s professional sports teams. Just as the Chiefs were moving to 5-0, the Royals were beating the Yankees 4-2 in New York to even their AL Division Series at a game apiece. Derek Carr threw for 185 yards with two touchdowns and a pick for New Orleans before leaving with an oblique injury. It occurred with about 9 1/2 minutes left, when Carr was hit on a fourth-down incompletion as he tried to rally New Orleans from a 23-13 deficit.

Perez’s homer off Rodón sparks 4-run 4th inning and Royals beat Yankees 4-2 in Game 2 to tie ALDS

NEW YORK (AP) — Salvador Perez homered leading off the fourth inning to spark a four-run rally against Carlos Rodón, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 4-2 to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece. Four relievers held New York in check after an inconsistent Cole Ragans lasted four innings. Tommy Pham, Garrett Hampson and Mikael Garcia singled in runs for the Royals. Garcia finished with four hits. Game 3 in the best-of-five playoff is Wednesday night in Kansas City, the Royals’ first postseason home game since the 2015 World Series.

Carpenter’s 3-run homer off Clase sends gritty Tigers to 3-0 win over Guardians in Game 2 of ALDS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Cleveland’s All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning as the Detroit Tigers blanked the Guardians 3-0 in Game 2 to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece. Carpenter connected for a 423-foot shot with two outs off Clase, who had not given up a run since Aug. 30 and led the league with 47 saves. Detroit ace Tarik Skubal pitched seven shutout innings. Carpenter’s homer was the first runs of the series for the Tigers, who have been finding ways to win for months. They’re at it again and will now head home to Comerica Park for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance to advance.

Hurricane Milton forces NFL, NHL and other sporting events to adjust game plans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to relocate to the New Orleans area to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Saints with Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall along Florida’s west coast this week. The Bucs intend to travel Tuesday and spend the rest of the week out of state instead of practicing as usual at the team’s training facility in Tampa. Milton strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and could make landfill in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday. The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning canceled Monday night’s scheduled preseason finale against the Nashville Predators.

NCAA’s $2.78 billion settlement with colleges to allow athlete payments gets preliminary approval

A judge has given preliminary approval to the $2.78 billion legal settlement that figures to transform college sports. U.S District Judge Claudia Wilken released an order Monday setting a timeline for a deal that would put millions of dollars into the pockets of college athletes, who can begin applying for payment on Oct. 18. A final hearing is set for April 2025. If finalized, the deal would allow the biggest schools to establish a pool of about $21.5 million in the first year to distribute money to athletes. Players would still be able to cut name, image and likeness deals with outside groups.

Taylor Swift is back to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Eras Tour soon to resume

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift has returned to Arrowhead Stadium to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the New Orleans Saints. The pop superstar had skipped the Chiefs’ previous two games on the road. Swift is in the final days of a break from her record-setting Eras Tour, which resumes with the first of three shows Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The tour’s North American leg continues in New Orleans and Indianapolis before heading to Toronto and Vancouver in November and December. The final show is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles latest civil lawsuit brought by woman claiming sexual assault

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has resolved the latest civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman claiming sexual assault and battery. The plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said in a text message to The Associated Press that his client’s claim against Watson has been settled confidentially. Buzbee had threatened to have his client speak to the NFL, which had opened an investigation against Watson. It’s not yet known if Watson will face any further discipline from the league. A league spokesman declined comment in an email to AP. The QB was suspended 11 games in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.

Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, strangulation, drug charges

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Police say Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on assault, strangulation and other charges following a disturbance at a home. The 29-year-old Peppers appeared for his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Not guilty pleas were entered on the charges, which included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine. Peppers was arrested early Saturday. His attorney said evidence in the case “sheds real doubt on the allegations, including videotaped evidence.” Coach Jerod Mayo said the team is still gathering information. Peppers will be allowed at the Patriots’ facilities for now.

Ex-NBA player, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard makes contact with heart donor’s family

Former NBA player, “Survivor” contestant and heart transplant recipient Scot Pollard was eager to meet the family of his donor and it looks like he might get his wish. Pollard heard back from the family recently. Pollard received a new heart in February. Making contact with the donor’s loved ones is a complicated process to protect everyone’s privacy. But Pollard received a response to the letter he sent through the transplant network. He says he told the family that the donor is his hero and his heart is going to be loved and cared for.

Home at last: Mets return to Citi Field from 2-week odyssey and prep for pivotal Game 3 vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — Finally back home from a dramatic two-week odyssey, the New York Mets are preparing for a pivotal Game 3 in their National League playoff against the rival Philadelphia Phillies. With the best-of-five Division Series tied one game apiece, both teams held workouts Monday at Citi Field ahead of Game 3 on Tuesday, when Aaron Nola is scheduled to pitch for Philadelphia against Sean Manaea.

