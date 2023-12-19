AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:25 p.m. EST

Morant’s 34 points in stirring season debut lead Grizzlies to 115-113 win over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ja Morant capped a stirring, 34-point season debut with a spinning dribble in the lane to set up a game-winning floater as time expired in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 115-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies, who entered on a five-game skid and were 6-19 during Morant’s 25-game suspension for his social media antics with guns, trailed by 24 points in the first half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points and Desmond Bane had 21 for Memphis, which also snapped the Pelicans’ four-game winning streak. Brandon Ingram scored 34 points for New Orleans, but Zion Williamson’s time on the court was limited by foul trouble and he finished with just 13 points.

Rodgers’ return will come next season, with Jets out of 2023 playoff hunt and QB not 100% healthy

Aaron Rodgers’ quest to make an improbable return this season for the New York Jets appears over. The 40-year-old quarterback said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday he’s not yet 100% healthy in his recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon and is still a few weeks away. Rodgers said if the Jets had won last Sunday at Miami and remained in the postseason hunt, he “would have pushed it as far as I could this week” even at less than full health to play against Washington on Sunday. But the Jets were routed 30-0 and eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th straight year.

Ja Morant’s suspension is over, allowing the All-Star to rejoin the Grizzlies on the court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns has ended. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has returned Morant to the starting lineup against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday night. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is showing his support ahead of Morant’s expected return. He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Welcome back!! Go be GREAT again!!” and addressed it to No. 12, Morant’s jersey. Under the terms of his suspension, Morant was able to practice and travel with the Grizzlies and take part in morning shootarounds. But he was not permitted to be in an arena with his team during games.

NFL players face pressure as never before, in the digital-age surge of betting and fantasy

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The intensity of NFL fandom that increased with the surge of fantasy football has spiked further in the age of online betting. The accessibility of social media has put players in position to feel that ferocity as never before. That’s one reason why the league has a wellness program for these uniquely high-profile employees. Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is one player who spoke out recently about hateful and racist messages directed toward him on social media after a tough loss. Dealing with the ups and downs of digital feedback is a big challenge.

Lillard joins 20,000-point club, Giannis has triple-double as Bucks defeat Spurs 132-119

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 40 points to push his career total over 20,000, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and the Milwaukee Bucks trounced San Antonio 132-119 on Tuesday night as the Spurs played without Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama sat out the game with a sore right ankle. This was only the second game the 7-foot-3 rookie has missed. Lillard increased his career point total to 20,034 and became the 51st person in NBA history to reach 20,000 points. Antetokounmpo had a career-high 16 assists, 14 rebounds and a season-low 11 points.

Backup QBs are on display all around the NFL as injury-depleted teams push toward the postseason

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It can happen almost overnight: a backup quarterback goes from holding a clipboard to being thrust into action. Backups are on display all around the NFL right now after a flurry of starters have gone down for the season with injuries and teams have needed help to keep their postseason hopes alive. At the end of Week 15, 18 teams had started quarterbacks who weren’t their first-string passers on opening day; 56 different quarterbacks have started an NFL game this season. And as starters continue going down, the value of backups keeps rising.

Jake Paul will train with USA Boxing fighters, accompany team to Paris Olympics to raise exposure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Paul is teaming up with USA Boxing to put a spotlight on the nation’s top competitors at the Paris Olympics. The YouTube star and professional boxer will train with Olympic qualifiers and other fighters at USA Boxing’s home base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, next year and he will amplify their stardom on his social media channels. Paul also plans to accompany the U.S. team to France in July. Paul’s exposure could be a compelling asset for USA Boxing as it attempts to persuade fighters to compete for their country.

Longtime Chiefs offensive lineman Ed Budde dies at the age of 83

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ed Budde, who spent 14 years playing along the offensive line of the Kansas City Chiefs, died Tuesday at the age of 83. His family announced his death through a statement issued by the Chiefs. No cause was provided. Budde was born in Michigan and was an All-American at Michigan State before the Chiefs chose him in the first round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He helped the franchise win AFL titles in 1966 and 1969 and beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. He retired after the 1976 season and remained active in the Kansas City community. He was at the NFL Draft in April and helped announce the Chiefs’ second-round selection of wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the AP coach of the year after leading undefeated Huskies to the CFP

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer has been named The Associated Press coach of the year in college football. The Huskies are 13-0, won the Pac-12 championship and have a spot in the College Football Playoff in just DeBoer’s second year in charge. The Huskies will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 with a spot in the CFP championship game on the line. In DeBoer’s two seasons, the Huskies are 24-2 overall. Mike Norvell of Florida State was second in voting and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was third.

Column: Reviewing the year in golf based on shots from every club in the bag

One swing can win a tournament. Rose Zhang and Rory McIlroy know all about that. And one swing can lose a tournament. Just ask Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners at the PGA Championship. This is the annual review of golf by looking at shots struck from every club in the bag to tell a story. That starts with driver and finishes with wedges and the putter. The putter might have been the most popular of all the shots. That belongs to Nick Taylor and his 72-foot eagle putt to be the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open since 1954.

