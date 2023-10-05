AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:25 a.m. EDT

Phillies sweep Marlins to earn NL Division Series rematch with MLB-best Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott crushed the second grand slam in Philadelphia Phillies postseason history and Aaron Nola tossed seven shutout innings in a performance worthy of a postseason ace that led to a 7-1 win and a two-game sweep over the Miami Marlins in their NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies advanced to an NL Division Series rematch against Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and the Braves. Game 1 in the best-of-five set is Saturday in Atlanta. J.T. Realmuto also homered for the Phillies.

Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games

Travis Kelce agrees with the idea that NFL TV coverage is “overdoing it” with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been shown while attending his Kansas City Chiefs’ games the last two weekends. Swift was in a suite Sunday night at MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs’ victory over the New York Jets in prime time. Jason Kelce told his brother during their “New Heights” podcast that cameras showed live shots of the suite 17 times during the game. Ian Trombetta, the NFL’s senior vice president of social, influencer and content marketing, said in an interview with The Associated Press that “there’s always chatter around different celebrities and so on that are attending different games, but this took a life of its own.”

WNBA first: Hammon, Brondello make history as ex-players coaching teams in the Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Coaches Becky Hammon and Sandy Brondello friendship goes back to their days in San Antonio. Hammon was still playing when Brondello was an assistant and a short-lived head coach of the Silver Stars. Both have already won titles in the league, Hammon last season with Las Vegas and Brondello when she was in charge of Phoenix. The pair will make league history with this being the first-ever meeting in the WNBA Finals with both coaches being former players when the best-of-five series starts Sunday.

AT&T and Gallaudet University unveil a football helmet for deaf and hard of hearing quarterbacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — AT&T and Gallaudet University have developed a football helmet for quarterbacks who are deaf or hard of hearing. The innovation allows a coach to call a play on a tablet from the sideline that then shows up visually on a small display screen inside the quarterback’s helmet. Gallaudet, which competes in Division III, was cleared by the NCAA to use the helmet in its game on Saturday at home against Hilbert.

Bedbugs are making France anxious ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Bedbugs go wherever people go, and they have become a nightmare haunting France for weeks. The government has been forced to step in to calm an anxious nation that will host the Olympic Games in almost nine months — a prime venue for infestations of the crowd-loving insects. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called a meeting of ministers for Friday to tackle the bedbug crisis. The country’s transport minister, Clement Beaune, met this week with transportation companies to draw up a plan for monitoring and disinfecting — and to try to ease what some have called a national psychosis inflamed by the media.

Gio Reyna is back on Gregg Berhalter’s US roster for the first time since family feud

CHICAGO (AP) — Gio Reyna is on Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. roster for the first time since a family feud caused the men’s national team coach to lose his job for the first five months of this year. The 20-year midfielder was among 23 players selected for exhibition games against Germany on Oct. 14 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and Ghana three days later at Nashville, Tennessee. Reyna has not played a first-team match since he sustained a hairline fracture in a bone in his right leg during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Canada on June 18.

Relentless Max Verstappen can clinch his 3rd F1 title as early as the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen can win his third straight Formula One title at the Qatar Grand Prix. And he can do it on Saturday. Verstappen will secure the title if he finishes sixth or higher in the sprint race. That could leave Sunday’s main Grand Prix race as something of an afterthought. Winning the title in a 19-lap sprint rather than the main event could be a little awkward for F1 and for Verstappen. He has previously argued the format should be scrapped.

Slippery stairs, spider bite, tackles and bad luck knock out players at the Rugby World Cup

Since Antoine Dupont broke a cheekbone in a tackle at the Rugby World Cup, France has been feeding crumbs of positivity about its talismanic captain. His rehab is on track, the tournament host team has told worried French supporters. The outcome of previous players who have suffered broken cheekbones suggests Dupont’s availability will be dicey even for the final at the end of the month. At least Dupont is still in the tournament. Many who have been hurt aren’t. South Africa has lost two of its 2019 champions. Australia captain Will Skelton has played only once. Slippery stairs and a spider bite knocked out two players. Georgia has had to replace five players during the tournament, Tonga four, and Romania three.

Twins advance for 1st time in 21 years with 2-0 win to sweep Blue Jays behind Gray, Correa

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 win in Game 2. Sonny Gray pitched five effective innings and Carlos Correa contributed an RBI single and a quick-twitch tag off a pickoff throw from Gray that ended the fifth. The Twins advanced for the first time in 21 years. They will play the defending World Series champion Astros. Game 1 of the best-of-five AL Division Series is in Houston on Saturday. Twins relievers logged 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the series. The Blue Jays left nine runners on base each game.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: ‘I just haven’t played very good’ amid 3-1 start to season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized his own performance four games into the season Wednesday. The two-time and reigning league MVP says he must play better if Kansas City wants to defend its Super Bowl title. Mahomes threw for just 203 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions last Sunday night in New York, though he made a couple of big plays with his legs to preserve a win over the Jets. Even with Mahomes playing poorly by his standards, the Chiefs have won three straight after their season-opening loss to Detroit and lead the AFC West. They play at Minnesota on Sunday.

