AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:23 p.m. EDT

Ravens GM: Jackson’s status doesn’t affect draft prep

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta says Lamar Jackson’s situation isn’t causing the Ravens to look at quarterbacks differently in the upcoming draft. However he did say the team could conceivably take a QB in the first round. DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz hosted a pre-draft news conference. Reporters were told to keep questions focused on the draft. The Ravens put the franchise tag on Jackson last month. Jackson also announced recently that he’d requested a trade. DeCosta wouldn’t comment on the ramifications of that.

Ohtani gets pitch clock violation on the mound, at the plate

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star made more major league history. Starting against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani was hit with a violation in the top of the first inning while working against Cal Raleigh. Angels manager Phil Nevin said that his right-hander was not trying to violate the rule implemented this season by intentionally throwing a pitch before Raleigh was ready. Ohtani was flagged again in the top of the sixth before his at-bat against Mariners reliever Matt Brash.He became the first player to be called for violations as a pitcher and batter.

Milwaukee, Denver wrap up No. 1 seeds in NBA playoffs

The road to the NBA Finals now goes through Milwaukee. The road out of the Western Conference goes through Denver, for the first time ever. And the rest of the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket is now set as well. The Bucks will have the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage for the entirety of their time in the NBA playoffs, after defeating Chicago 105-92 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee is now 58-22 this season; no other team in the league can get to more than 57 wins. Denver’s No. 1 seed out West was secured when New Orleans beat Memphis.

LIV and let live: Masters still about who wins green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters chairman Fred Ridley is hopeful of a Masters just like any other. Ridley says the interaction with LIV players at the champions dinner made it feel like everything was normal in the golf world. But it’s been all the chatter for the last 10 months. The Masters gets underway on Thursday. Tiger Woods is playing. Phil Mickelson is back in the field. Bad weather is in the forecast. Ridley believes the Masters is above it all. He says every player in the field wants the same thing. And that’s to be wearing a green jacket on Sunday afternoon.

Max Homa: golf’s social media star-turned-Masters contender

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Max Homa comes across on social media as snarky, witty and plain funny. And that’s what most golf fans knew about the former NCAA champion until the past few years, when his game suddenly began to match his social media brilliance. Now, Homa’s expected to contend for a green jacket at the Masters, and just imagine what his tweets would look like then. The world’s fifth-ranked player has followed his first win in 2019 with five more, including the Farmer’s Insurance Open in January. Not surprisingly, patrons at Augusta National are recognizing him a lot more these days, and not just for his tweets.

LSU’s Reese on White House flap: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’

First lady Jill Biden’s walk-back of her suggestion that runner-up Iowa should join NCAA women’s basketball champion LSU for a visit to the White House doesn’t sit well with Angel Reese. The Tigers star said on The Paper Route Podcast the Tigers should celebrate their title with Barack and Michelle Obama rather than with President Joe Biden and his wife. Jill Biden attended Sunday’s 102-85 LSU victory. She said Monday that as part of the longstanding tradition of having champions visit the White House, the Hawkeyes should come as well because they played such a good game.

Ohtani drives in a run, pitches Angels past Mariners 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani held Seattle to one run in six innings and drove in a run at the plate, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Mariners. Ohtani (1-0) kept the Mariners scoreless after allowing a run in a bumpy first inning, finishing his day having allowed three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Ohtani drove in Taylor Ward with a single in the top of the seventh against Mariners reliever Andrés Muñoz to put the Angels lead 4-1.

Kansas’ Self feels good after scare, plans to keep coaching

Bill Self said he’s doing well after a health scare kept him from coaching Kansas in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments last month, and he reiterated Wednesday that he has no plans to step away from the Jayhawks any time soon. Self spoke to reporters for the first time since March 8, when he went to an emergency room after a final shootaround for the conference tournament. He was complaining of chest tightness and concerns about his balance, and the 60-year-old had two stents placed to help treat blocked arteries at the University of Kansas Health System.

Mitchell homers in 9th as Brewers sweep Mets with 7-6 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a tiebreaking homer off Adam Ottavino in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets 7-6 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. Mitchell sent a 3-2 cutter from Ottavino over the right-field wall for his third homer in his past two games. The rookie outfielder went deep twice Tuesday in a 9-0 triumph. The Brewers swept a series of at least three games for the first time since winning three straight at Cincinnati from June 17 to 19 last season.

Forecasts force Mets, Phils and Orioles to postpone openers

A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles to postpone their home openers on Thursday. All three teams announced Wednesday the openers will be pushed back a day with the Mets playing host to the Miami Marlins, the Phillies taking on the Cincinnati Reds and the Orioles facing the New York Yankees on Friday. All three cities had weather forecasts calling for at least a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported on its website.

