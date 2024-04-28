AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:23 a.m. EDT

LeBron scores 30, and the Lakers avoid 1st-round elimination with a 119-108 win over champion Denver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers avoided playoff elimination with a 119-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their first-round series. LeBron James scored 30 points and Anthony Davis added 25 points and 23 rebounds. The seventh-seeded Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak against the defending NBA champions with their first win over the Nuggets since December 2022. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in the two-time MVP’s 18th career triple-double and second in this series. Denver swept Los Angeles out of the Western Conference finals last season, but the current Lakers responded better to this 0-3 deficit.

Celtics lead wire-to-wire in Miami, roll past Heat 104-84 for 2-1 lead in East series

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 22 points, and the Boston Celtics soundly beat the Miami Heat 104-84 to a take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Tatum added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics, who led Game 3 wire-to-wire and reclaimed the home-court edge that they lost when Miami won Game 2 in Boston. Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 and Derrick White scored 16 for the Celtics. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points for eighth-seeded Miami, which remains without starters Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier because of injuries.

NBA Playoffs 2024: Lakers stay alive, while Celtics, Magic and Thunder all win easily

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are still alive. And the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics were all rolling. Close games are hard to find in these NBA playoffs. Entering Sunday, 19 of the first 26 games of the first round were all decided by at least 10 points. All four games on Saturday were double-digit decisions: Orlando beat Cleveland by 23, Oklahoma City beat New Orleans by 21, Boston beat Miami by 20 and the Lakers beat Denver in the “close” game of the day by 11 to avoid a sweep.

AP NFL draft grades: Bears earned highest mark after landing Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze

Some teams see an immediate impact from a draft class. Others have to wait on a return. The Houston Texans went from worst to first in their division last season after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr. back to back with the second and third overall picks. The Carolina Panthers ended up with the worst record despite taking Bryce Young No. 1 overall so they have to be patient. The Chicago Bears are the leading contender to have a Texans-like turnaround after getting QB Caleb Williams with the first pick and wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9. The Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders also had excellent drafts.

Lionel Messi gets 2 goals in front of record New England crowd as Miami beats Revolution 4-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored two goals to excite a New England Revolution-record crowd, leading Inter Miami CF to a 4-1 victory on Saturday night. Messi didn’t disappoint the crowd of 65,612 that filled Gillette Stadium, scoring on a left-footed kick from deep inside the box for his ninth goal of the season, breaking a 1-all tie in the 68th minute. The attendance beat the previous record of 61,316, when the Revolution lost to the LA Galaxy in the 2002 MLS final.

Wyatt Johnston scores in OT, Stars beat Golden Knights 3-2 to cut series deficit to 2-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 victory over Vegas on Saturday night, cutting the defending champion Golden Knights’ series lead to 2-1. Johnston, who had a team-high eight shots, dragged the puck down the left side to the goal line, drawing goalie Logan Thompson into a low position, and beating him with a high shot 16:23 into the extra period. Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars, and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves. The Stars had lost six straight games against Vegas. Brayden McNabb and Jack Eichel scored for Vegas, and Thompson stopped a career-high 43 shots. Game 4 is Monday night in Las Vegas.

Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus headline Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame had a huge Minnesota feel to it with the induction of Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus enshrined on Saturday night. Moore and Augustus helped the Minnesota Lynx win four WNBA championships and the U.S. to Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016. Augustus was also part of the 2008 Olympic team that won gold. Other inductees include former players Taj McWilliams-Franklin, who played her final two years with the Lynx, and Rita Gail Easterling; former official Violet Palmer, the first woman to referee an NBA game; and coaches Sue Phillips and Roonie Scovel.

Marchand breaks team playoff goals mark, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 3-1 to move within win of advancing

TORONTO (AP) — Brad Marchand broke the Boston playoff goals record with his 56th and the Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 4 on Saturday night to move within a victory of advancing to the second round. Marchand also had an assist, James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak scored and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves. Boston can wrap up the series Tuesday night at home. Mitch Marner scored for Toronto. Auston Matthews, the NHL goals leader in the regular season with 69, sat out the third period because of an illness that forced him to miss practice Friday. Ilya Samsonov started in goal for Toronto, stopping 14 of 17 shots in the first two periods, and Joseph Woll made five saves in the third.

Josh Naylor, Ramon Laureano help Guardians outlast Braves 4-2 in 11 innings in meeting of top teams

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Naylor and Ramon Laureano had RBIs in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 in a game featuring the teams with the two best records in the majors. Scott Barlow (1-2) escaped a bases loaded, one-out jam in the 10th inning, retiring Chadwick Tromp and Jarred Kelenic, to earn the win. Nick Sandlin pitched a perfect 11th to record his first save of the season.Naylor was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Steven Kwan was 3-for-5.

Arsenal survives scare at Tottenham and extends lead at the top to four points

Arsenal has survived a late scare at Tottenham to stay ahead in the race for the Premier League title. A 3-2 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ensured Mikel Arteta’s team will remain at the top of the standings after the latest round of fixtures and keep the pressure on defending champion Manchester City. City plays Nottingham Forest later Sunday. Arsenal had to endure a nervous finish despite powering to 3-0 lead in a game that was supposed to be one of its biggest tests in the title chase. Tottenham responded in the second half through Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min’s penalty in the 87th minute.

