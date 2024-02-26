AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:22 p.m. EST

Duke’s Scheyer wants the ACC to implement measures to prevent court-storming after Filipowski injury

Duke coach Jon Scheyer wants the Atlantic Coast Conference to implement measures to prevent court-storming after star big man Kyle Filipowski was hobbled following a collision with a fan during a weekend loss at Wake Forest. Scheyer said Monday that Filipowski was “a little bit sore” after the incident Saturday. Filipowski sported a bag of ice on his knee after banging his right leg into the leg of a fan running by him toward midcourt during the rush. Scheyer followed his postgame call to ban court-storming with a plea for the ACC to put such a policy in place now. The 10th-ranked Blue Devils host an eight-win Louisville team on Wednesday.

Sho-time! Dodgers say Shohei Ohtani will make his spring training debut Tuesday against White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Spring training Sho-time starts Tuesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani will make his exhibition debut with the Dodgers when he serves as the designated hitter for Los Angeles on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Los Angeles has been taking it slowly with the two-way star, who signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract. The two-time MVP is coming off right elbow surgery last September that will keep him from pitching this year. Ohtani did take live batting practice on Sunday, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying the sport’s biggest star will play his first exhibition game Tuesday.

Meet Grace Beyer, the small-school scoring phenom Iowa star Caitlin Clark might never catch

On the same night that Iowa star Caitlin Clark was adding to her NCAA women’s basketball scoring record before a packed house on national television, she was losing ground to the highest-scoring player in her sport. Grace Beyer was just as busy dropping in 40 points before a crowd of hundreds who had come out to watch the University Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. There was no TV broadcast for the NAIA school. No big-money NIL deals for Beyer. Just another night on the court as she kept her pace ahead of Clark, and continued her climb through the most prolific scorers in the history of the game.

Refs admit they missed foul on what Pistons coach Monty Williams says was ‘worst call of the season’

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams criticized officials for what he said was the “absolute worst call of the season” in the final seconds of a loss to New York. He was right: There should have been a foul called. That’s what the referees determined after watching the replay of Ausur Thompson’s collision with Donte DiVincenzo along the sideline. Crew chief James Williams says DiVincenzo should have been whistled for a loose-ball foul on the play. After Thompson lost the ball, the Knicks made the winning basket with 2.8 seconds left.

Houston rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Purdue, UConn; South Florida makes its rankings debut

Now it’s Houston’s turn at the top of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars moved to No. 1 for the first time this season in Monday’s latest poll. They climbed one spot to end reigning national champion Connecticut’s six-week stay there. Houston became the fifth team to hold the top spot this season after an overtime win at Baylor. Purdue was No. 2 while UConn fell to third. The poll’s new additions included South Florida at No. 25 for that program’s first-ever appearance. No. 22 Utah State and No. 23 Gonzaga rejoined the poll.

Twins acquire outfielder Manuel Margot in 3-player trade with Dodgers, who add Kiké Hernández

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Manuel Margot, minor league shortstop Rayne Doncon and cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league shortstop Noah Miller. In conjunction with the trade, the Dodgers announced a $4 million, one-year contract to keep Kiké Hernández. The 29-year-old Margot just joined the Dodgers two months ago with starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in a trade with Tampa Bay. Margot hit .264 with a .686 OPS in 99 games for the Rays last season while playing center field and right field. He has also played left field.

Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart re-signs with New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has re-signed with the New York Liberty. The Liberty now have their entire starting lineup back from last season’s team that lost in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces. Stewart came to the Liberty last season after spending her entire career with the Seattle Storm. She averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists and earned the league MVP honor for the second time in her career. The MVP award was one of the tightest races with Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson right behind Stewart.

Davis sets Smith Center record with 42 points as No. 9 North Carolina beats Miami 75-71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis poured in four straight 3-pointers during a riveting second-half stretch on his way to a career-high 42 points, and No. 9 North Carolina held off skidding Miami 75-71. Davis, a senior guard who set a Smith Center scoring record, had 21 points in each half. He picked up the pace with a sterling display with less than 7 1/2 minutes to play, and ended up shooting 7 for 11 on 3s. Davis was the only Tar Heels player to score in double figures. Norchad Omier had 22 points, Bensley Joseph scored 21 and Kyshawn George added 14 to lead Miami, which lost its seventh game in a row.

Yankees pitcher Cortes emerges pain-free from first spring training start after injury-marred 2023

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes emerged pain-free from his first spring training appearance. Cortes says being healthy is the most important thing after he allowed two runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against Montreal. The left-handed Cortes also struck out four. The 29-year-old Cortes was limited to 12 starts in 2023 due to a left rotator cuff injury. Elsewhere in spring training, Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are expected to make their spring training debuts for Los Angeles.

Boulter, Saville among opening-day winners at Cymbiotika San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Katie Boulter of Britain and Daria Saville of Australia scored opening-round wins on a rain-interrupted first day at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. Boulter earned her first win over Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in four career matchups in one hour and 11 minutes on Monday. Saville continues to charge back toward the top 100 after experiencing a series of injury setbacks. The 29-year-old upset 58th-ranked Lin Zhu for the second time in 2024. She also defeated the Chinese baseliner in January on he way to the semifinals in Hobart, Australia.

