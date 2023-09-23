AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:21 p.m. EDT

No. 6 Ohio State plunges for touchdown with 1 second left to beat No. 9 Notre Dame 17-14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Chip Trayanum’s 1-yard TD run with a second left to give No. 6 Ohio State a 17-14 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame. It was his second score of the night and came on a drive in which the Buckeyes (4-0) needed to convert one fourth down and a third-and-19 in the final 90 seconds to rally for a sixth straight victory over the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame appeared to be in control after Sam Hartman threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rico Flores Jr. with 8:22 to go for a 14-10 lead. But the Notre Dame defense couldn’t preserve it.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: On Statement Saturday, Colorado wilts, Florida State soars, ‘Bama bows up

A statement Saturday in September that featured six games matching ranked teams was the first chance to make some sense of first few weeks of the season. What we learned is the best days of this season might already behind No. 19 Colorado. No. 4 Florida State is ready to take off after leaving Death Valley with a victory. And No. 13 Alabama might have a formula to stay in playoff contention.

Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon slam brakes on Coach Prime’s ‘Cinderella story’ with a 42-6 rout of Colorado

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon took some sheen off of Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ showy start to the season with a 42-6 victory over the No. 19 Buffaloes on Saturday. Troy Franklin caught eight passes for 126 yards and two scores for Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12), which has opened the season with four straight wins for just the second time since 2014. Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders was held to 159 passing yards after averaging more than 400 going into the game.

Pac-2 Champs? No. 21 Washington State tops No. 14 Oregon State 38-35

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Josh Kelly had three touchdown receptions, Cameron Ward passed for 404 yards and accounted for five scores, and No. 21 Washington State withstood a late rally to upend No. 14 Oregon State 38-35 in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams. The Cougars pulled out their second AP Top 25 victory of the season in a game billed as the Pac-2 Championship. They led by 17 points early in the fourth quarter before the Beavers mounted a furious rally. Ward, who entered third in the nation in passing yards and fourth in total offense, threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half. He also had a 1-yard TD run.

Travis helps No. 4 Florida State snap 7-game losing streak to Clemson with 31-24 overtime victory

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman to start overtime and No. 4 Florida State rallied in the second half to defeat Clemson 31-24. Travis also threw for another TD and ran for a score for the Seminoles, who ended a frustrating seven-game losing streak to the Tigers. Travis was 21 of 37 for 289 yards, including a perfectly lofted pass that Coleman caught in stride and hushed the raucous Death Valley crowd. Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach forced a Klubnik fumble and scooped it up for a 56-yard TD return to tie things at 24-all.

Pirates overcome 9-run deficit for first time in 133-season history, beat Reds 13-12

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates overcame a nine-run deficit for the first time in their 133-season history as Luis Rivas tied a career-high with five RBIs in a 13-12 victory that dealt a staggering blow to the Cincinnati Reds’ playoff hopes. Cincinnati, which dropped 2 1/2 games back for the NL’s last wild card berth, opened a 9-0 lead with three runs in the first, five in the second and one in the third, then allowed 13 unanswered runs. The Reds attempted to rally but stranded the potential tying run at third base in the ninth. The Reds have lost four straight.

Browns running back Nick Chubb is believed to have only 1 torn ligament, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is believed to have suffered only a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee, which is an injury that should not be career-threatening. That’s according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. The person says the full extent of Chubb’s injury won’t be known until he has surgery. Chubb suffered the season-ending knee injury in Monday night’s loss at Pittsburgh when he was hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He had the same knee reconstructed when he tore several ligaments in 2015 while playing in college at Georgia.

Jalen Milroe, No. 13 Alabama’s defense key 24-10 win over No. 15 Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe and Alabama’s offense busted out of the doldrums in the second half and the 13th-ranked Crimson Tide’s defense was strong throughout in a 24-10 victory over No. 15 Mississippi. The Crimson Tide scored 18 points in a 14-minute span — one more than the team managed against South Florida last weekend — to pull away from the Rebels. It was the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams and they’re both 3-1. Milroe passed for 225 yards. The Rebels’ Jaxson Dart threw for 244 yards.

Europe rallies to pull even with US at 8-8 going into final day of Solheim Cup

CASARES, Spain (AP) — Europe has picked up the pace at the Solheim Cup and pulled even with the United States at 8-8 after splitting the morning foursome matches and winning the afternoon fourballs. The contest will be decided by the 12 singles matches on Sunday when Europe will try to win an unprecedented third straight Solheim Cup. The Europeans had to come from behind after the Americans took a 4-0 lead on Friday. The U.S. kept its two-point lead from the first day after the teams split the morning session on Saturday but Europe was in control during most of the afternoon and ended up winning it 3-1.

John Means takes no-hit bid into the 7th, playoff-bound Orioles hold Guardians to 1 hit in 2-1 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Means carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and Anthony Santander drove in a pair of runs, sending the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles over the Cleveland Guardians 2-1. Means, a 30-year-old left-hander, was making his third start in 17 months following Tommy John surgery. Cleveland’s only hit occurred when Andrés Giménez pulled a chanegup to right for a 406-foot homer. Means threw a season-high 96 pitches and struck out four after going five innings in each of his first two outings, his first appearances since surgery on April 27 last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.