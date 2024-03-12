AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:19 p.m. EDT

Derrick Henry heading to Ravens is another sign that running backs are valued — at the right price

Derrick Henry is leaving the Tennessee Titans to team up with MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. Henry’s deal follows several others for running backs during the NFL’s two-day legal tampering period. The position has been devalued in recent years, but this year’s run shows teams will go after running backs at the right price. At least a dozen running backs are switching teams along with at least 10 quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson.

Sen. Ted Cruz says there’s a 50-50 chance of Congress passing college sports legislation this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz says there’s a 50-50 chance of Congress passing legislation regulating college athletics by the end of the year. Cruz lowed his estimate of a bill getting through by the end of this session and said he and his counterparts are running out of time. The senator from Texas believes something will get done to standardize name, image and likeness and other financial aspects of college sports in the country. His comments came after Cruz oversaw a roundtable discussion on the topic with former Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and others.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering Aaron Rodgers or Jesse Ventura for a 2024 running mate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is having conversations with vice presidential candidates as he gets closer to announcing his running mate for his independent presidential bid. Kennedy told The New York Times that NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura are at the top of his list. Stefanie Spear, a campaign spokesperson, confirmed the Times report and said there are other names on Kennedy’s short list. Kennedy has focused on getting access to the ballot across the country. Many states require him to name a running mate before he can begin the process of qualifying for the ballot.

No. 21 Saint Mary’s ends No. 17 Gonzaga’s monopoly of WCC Tournament championship with 69-60 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 23 points, Mitchell Saxen had 19 points and 15 rebounds and No. 21 Saint Mary’s led nearly the entire way beat No. 17 Gonzaga 69-60 on Tuesday night and interrupt the Bulldogs’ stranglehold on the West Coast Conference Tournament title. Gonzaga had won four WCC championships in a row and 10 of 11. Saint Mary’s in 2019 was the one year the Bulldogs didn’t claim the trophy over that span. Also for Saint Mary’s, WCC player of the year Augustas Marciulionis scored 13 points. Anton Watson led the Zags with 18 points,

Former Jaguars financial manager who pled guilty to stealing $22M from team gets 78 months in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former Jacksonville Jaguars financial manager who pled guilty to stealing more than $22 million from the NFL franchise through its virtual credit card program was sentenced to 78 months in prison. Judge Henry Lee Adams Jr. sentenced Amit Patel, 31, in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville. Patel, wearing a charcoal suit and a burgundy tie, showed no emotion inside the packed courthouse as the punishment was handed down. Prosecutors said Patel has returned $1.89 million, leaving his restitution tab at $21,132,454.40. It’s a figure the judge acknowledged Patel will never be able to pay back following a felony conviction. Patel pled guilty in December to one count of wire fraud and one count of making an illegal monetary transaction.

Monahan confident in his job and hopeful PGA Tour can strike a deal with Saudis

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan isn’t offering any details on negotiations with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. But he expresses confidence the tour can strike a deal with the Public Investment Fund and that golf’s fractured landscape can be repaired. He also sounded a confident tone that he’s the best person to lead the way. Monahan held a news conference Tuesday for the first time in nearly seven months. Since then, the tour got a minority investor pumping up to $3 billion into golf. And LIV persuaded Masters champion Jon Rahm to join. Monahan did not set a timetable for an outcome.

Stephen Curry cleared to resume on-court work as he recovers from right ankle sprain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has been cleared to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles. The team provided an update on Curry’s health after he was re-evaluated Tuesday and determined to be making “good progress.” He is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday’s game at Dallas. The Warriors play at the Lakers on Saturday night.

Girls are falling in love with wrestling, the nation’s fastest-growing high school sport

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Girls’ wrestling has become the fastest-growing high school sport in the country, sanctioned by a surging number of states and bolstered by a movement of medal-winning female wrestlers, parents and the male-dominated ranks of coaches and administrators who saw it as a necessity and a matter of equality. Where once girls wrestled on boys teams and against boys, increasingly they are wrestling on girls teams and against girls. And now that they are wrestling in sanctioned and official tournaments against girls, their names are going onto plaques on their high schools’ walls and into state record books.

Atlanta has lost two NHL teams. Former player Anson Carter leads one of two groups seeking a third

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is making a third bid to land an NHL team after losing both the Flames and the Thrashers. Former player Anson Carter heads a group that has made a formal request to the league to begin the process of adding an expansion team in the Atlanta area. Carter’s group is the second to express serious interest in bringing another team to Georgia. It was home to the Flames from 1972-80 and the Thrashers from 1999-2011. Both teams moved to Canadian cities because of ownership issues and slumping attendance. Salt Lake City also has formally requested an expansion team through owner Ryan Smith of the NBA’s Utah Jazz.

The Lionheart: Dan Wheldon documentary covers grief, loss, love and familial legacy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly 13 years since two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon was killed in a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Although the grieving process has not stopped for his widow, Susie Wheldon gave unprecedented access to filmmaker Laura Brownson. Together they made the move “The Lionheart,” which airs Tuesday night on HBO and MAX and chronicles the life of the late Wheldon and Susie’s life as a single mother who allowed her two teenage sons to follow in their father’s footsteps as budding young racers.

