AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:19 p.m. EDT

N.C. State keeps magical March Madness run alive with 67-58 win over Marquette

DALLAS (AP) — DJ Horne scored 19 points and North Carolina State kept its magical NCAA Tournament run alive, beating Marquette 67-58 to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986. Casey Morsell added 15 points and Mohamed Diarra had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolfpack. They have eight consecutive victories since the start of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. No. 11 seed N.C. State will face top-seeded Houston or No. 4 seed Duke on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four. The No. 2 seed Golden Eagles couldn’t overcome an unsightly shooting performance. Kam Jones scored 20 points and point guard Tyler Kolek had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Sweet 16 nets another big win for Purdue and big man Zach Edey, 80-68 over Gonzaga

DETROIT (AP) — Purdue big man Zach Edey withstood all the abuse Gonzaga could lay on him, finishing with 27 points and 14 rebounds to lift the Boilermakers to an 80-68 victory and move them one win from the Final Four. Gonzaga leaned on, swatted and grabbed at the 7-foot-4 center, but it wasn’t enough to stop either him or his top-seeded team. On Sunday, Purdue, which last year became history’s second first-round loser as a No. 1 seed, will play either Tennessee or Creighton in the Midwest Region final. A win there would land the program in the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

Wembanyama has 40 points, 20 rebounds, Spurs overcome Brunson’s 61 points to edge Knicks in OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had a career-high 40 points and added 20 rebounds and seven assists, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame Jalen Brunson’s career-high 61 points to beat the New York Knicks 130-126 in overtime on Friday night. Brunson finished one point shy of Carmelo Anthony’s franchise record of 62 points on Jan. 24, 2014, missing a 3-pointer that would have given the Knicks the lead with 5.4 seconds remaining in OT. Brunson had the fifth-highest point total in the NBA this season. Wembanyama made a 3-pointer to give San Antonio a four-point lead in OT. He also had a blocked shot and a steal while collecting his 39th double-double in 65 games.

Aziaha James scores 29 to lead N.C. State into the women’s Elite Eight with 77-67 win over Stanford

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Aziaha James had 29 points and third-seeded North Carolina State earned its third trip to the women’s Elite Eight with a 77-67 victory over second-seeded Stanford. Saniya Rivers added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack, who fell behind by 10 points on Friday night but rallied in the third quarter and led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter. AP All-American Cameron Brink fouled out with 8:10 left in the game. She finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in her final game for Stanford.

Cardoso, Johnson help South Carolina remain perfect with 79-75 win over spirited Indiana in Sweet 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and top-seeded, unbeaten South Carolina held off a spirited Indiana rally to win 79-75 and advance to the Albany 1 Regional Final of the women’s NCAA Tournament. South Carolina is three wins away from completing the 10th perfect season in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history. Next up for the Gamecocks is third-seeded Oregon State. South Carolina built a 22-point lead in the third quarter before Indiana got going behind Sydney Parrish, who led the team with 21 points. The Hoosiers got within 74-72 on Mackenzie Holmes’ layup with 1:08 left. Raven Johnson hit a 3-pointer on the next possession for the Gamecocks.

Houston All-America guard Jamal Shead injures right ankle in Sweet 16 vs. Duke

DALLAS (AP) — Houston point guard Jamal Shead exited the Cougars’ Sweet 16 game against Duke with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half after his right foot turned awkwardly on a move to the basket. The All-American walked slowly off the floor and went to the locker room. CBS reported that X-rays showed no fracture and Shead’s injury was diagnosed as a severely sprained ankle. Shead was in obvious pain when he went down on the floor under the basket, reached at his foot and then pulled his jersey up over his face. He was later seen resting his right foot on a scooter.

Caitlin Clark says she heard about the Big3 offer on social media but focus is on Iowa and Sweet 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Caitlin Clark said she found out about the Big3’s offer to play for the 3-on-3 men’s basketball league over social media. Ice Cube, who founded the league of former NBA players, confirmed on social media that the organization had made an offer to the NCAA’s Division I all-time leading scorer that was reportedly for $5 million. Clark has Iowa back in the Sweet 16 where the team faces Colorado on Saturday. If the Hawkeyes win they’d face either LSU or UCLA for a trip back to the Final Four. Iowa lost in the national championship game to the Tigers last year.

Braves manager Snitker leaves family home on opening day because of ‘hostile crowd’ in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. Snitker said during spring training Philly had “by far the most hostile crowd” and his wife would refuse to return to Citizens Bank Park. Asked what made his family feel unsafe at the ballpark, Snitker said Friday, “I’m not going to get into all that. Let’s talk about today.”

Illinois’ Elite Eight run led by Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge, isn’t talking to media

BOSTON (AP) — Illinois’ season could have ended up a lot different. The Illini opened the season thriving behind Terrence Shannon Jr., who established himself as one of the premier scorers in the nation. And then they were thrust into uncertainty in December when Shannon was charged with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery from an incident that occurred in Kansas in September. Shannon was suspended by the university for six games before a federal judge reinstated him. His attorneys have said he’s innocent of the charges. And beyond that, Shannon hasn’t said a word, refusing all interviews while leading the Illini within a victory of the Final Four.

McNeil and Hoskins get heated after hard slide in Brewers-Mets opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Tempers flared during the season opener at Citi Field when Milwaukee Brewers newcomer Rhys Hoskins slid hard into New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on a potential double-play ball. McNeil was visibly angry after the play, gesturing and yelling down at Hoskins as the Milwaukee first baseman was on the ground. Hoskins got up and headed for the Brewers’ dugout, but both benches and bullpens spilled onto the field. Hoskins thought McNeil overreacted. The teams stayed separated and there was no pushing and shoving, though Hoskins rubbed his eyes as if to call McNeil a crybaby, and McNeil cursed at Hoskins from across the diamond. McNeil and the Mets have been irritated at Hoskins before, during his days with the NL East rival Phillies.

