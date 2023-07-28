AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:18 p.m. EDT

Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year

The nine remaining Pac-12 schools have been mostly quiet since Colorado announced it would leave the conference in 2024 and join the Big 12. The Buffaloes joined Big Ten-bound Southern California and UCLA in an exodous that could continue in coming weeks and months. The Pac-12 issued a statement pledging to soldier on and pursue new members once its media rights deal ends at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said he trusts the league to land a new TV deal that will hold together the Pac-12.

NFL teams are adapting to unrelenting heat as training camps ramp up

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The unrelenting heat has made the opening of training camps even more challenging than usual for teams throughout the NFL. Scientists have already calculated this will be the hottest July on record. The Southwest and parts of the South have been especially hit hard. Most of the Midwest and East also have been affected. That means NFL teams have to be even more mindful than usual about keeping players safe while also getting their work done before the season begins in September.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals coach Zac Taylor says quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play near the end of practice Thursday. Backup QBs Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian took the snaps on Friday. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving with leg cramps in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run for the Angels before leaving the game with leg cramps as the Toronto Blue Jays slugged three solo homers and rallied to beat Los Angeles 4-1 on Friday night. Ohtani was replaced by pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic when his at-bat came up with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. Angels manager Phil Nevin said after the game Ohtani left due to cramps. A day earlier, Ohtani left the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit because of cramps.. Matt Chapman, Danny Jansen and Whit Merrifield all connected for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman, Danny Jansen and Whit Merrifield homered for the Blue Jays, who are 24-11 when they hit two or more home runs.

Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has issued a mea culpa for criticizing his predecessor in an interview with USA Today. Payton says he regrets ripping Nathaniel Hackett and for throwing so many others under the bus for allowing quarterback Russell Wilson to be given so many allowances last year, such as having his personal quarterback coach in the team facility. Payton says he’ll reach out to Hackett and Jets head coach Robert Saleh at some point to apologize. The Jets and Broncos play in Denver in Week 5.

Aaron Judge lines out in first at-bat after coming off injured list for Yankees at Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees reinstated Aaron Judge from the injured list before opening a weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge lined out to right field in his first at-bat. Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. Judge played a simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida, and returned to New York after that. The Yankees are 19-23 since Judge got hurt in Los Angeles.

USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Bronny James continues to recover after going into cardiac arrest, his Southern California teammates have been at practice to prepare for a 10-day exhibition tour of Greece and Croatia that begins next week. The tour will run from Aug. 5-15 and see the Trojans visit Athens and Mykonos, Greece, and Dubrovnik, Croatia. Teams are allowed to go on a foreign tour once every four years under NCAA rules. James was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday and is resting at home, according to a statement from the hospital. His father, Lakers superstar LeBron James, also posted on social media that his family is “safe and healthy.”

Super Bowl champion Chiefs hold hot, tough practice in 1st day of pads

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The weather was hot and pads were on for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That’s just about the perfect practice combo for Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Kansas City worked out nearly two hours in pads for the first time since winning the Super Bowl last February. Reid said the players’ energy was up during the intense session in sweltering conditions. Reid didn’t mind players trash-talking at workouts as long as the scrums don’t lead to thrown punches. Linebacker Willie Gay said sessions like this are tailor-made for Reid and how to prepare for another championship run.

Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Lee Hodges birdied four of his last six holes for a 7-under 64 and a four-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan on Friday after almost two rounds of the 3M Open. A nearly two-hour afternoon weather delay led to play being suspended due to darkness with six players yet to finish — none within 10 shots of the lead. Hodges, 74th in the FedEx Cup points race, opened with a 63 for the first-round lead and had a 15-under 127 total to break the tournament 36-hole record of 128 set by Bryson DeChambeau in 2019. Duncan shot a 67.

NBA tells teams Lillard would honor contract in any trade, warns of discipline for saying otherwise

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has told teams that Damian Lillard and his agent confirmed that the All-Star guard would honor his contract in any potential trade, despite the agent saying Lillard only wanted to be dealt to the Miami Heat. A memo sent Friday to general managers and obtained by The Associated Press also warned that Lillard would be subject to discipline by the league if he or Aaron Goodwin make additional comments suggesting he won’t fully perform the requirements of his contract in the event of a trade. Lillard told the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month he wanted to be traded and Goodwin subsequently made clear his preference was Miami.

