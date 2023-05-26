AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:14 a.m. EDT

Celtics thrive on 3s, beat Heat 110-97 in Game 5 to extend East finals

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, helping lead the charge as the Boston Celtics dominated the Miami Heat 110-97 in Game 5 on to extend the Eastern Conference finals. Marcus Smart had 23 points and five steals. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished with 21 points apiece as the Celtics claimed their second straight win and trimmed Miami’s series lead to 3-2. It keeps alive Boston’s hopes of becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Saturday in Miami. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 18 points.

Heat head home to Miami, confident as ever with another chance to clinch

BOSTON (AP) — After blowing a second straight chance to eliminate the Celtics, the Miami Heat are headed home with still two more chances to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals. But they would be wise to do it in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night and avoid a decisive seventh game in Boston. Miami star Jimmy Butler says the Heat are “all smiles” even after the Celtics won 110-97 in Game 5 to cut the Heat’s lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2. None of the other 150 teams in NBA history to fall behind 3-0 have come back to win a best-of-seven playoff series. But the Celtics won Game 4 in Miami by 17 points and then led by as many as 24 in a Game 5 victory.

NBA Playoffs: Celtics’ starters come up with a bit of history in Game 5 win over Heat

The Boston Celtics aren’t done yet. The Celtics were once down 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. They’re now within 3-2, after leading the whole way and topping the Miami Heat 110-97 on Thursday night. Boston had four players, all of them starters, with at least 21 points. Derrick White led the way with 24, Marcus Smart added 23, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had 21 apiece. It was the first time Boston had four starters score that many in a playoff game since June 11, 1987, against the Lakers.

Joe Pavelski scores on OT power play, Stars beat Golden Knights 3-2 to avoid West sweep

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored on a power play at 3:18 of overtime and the Dallas Stars avoided a sweep in the Western Conference final with a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Jason Robertson scored twice for his first career multigoal playoff game for Dallas, which played without suspended captain Jamie Benn. Jake Oettinger had 37 saves, two nights after he was pulled 7:10 into Game 3 after allowing three goals on five shots. Benn was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday for his cross-check with his stick landing near the neck of Vegas captain Mark Stone in the first two minutes of Game 3 on Tuesday night. William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas.

Sports no sure respite from politics when title-winning athletes visit the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Politics and sports go together like baseball and apple pie. Title-winning teams have visited the White House for decades. But what started as a nonpartisan rite of passage has become increasingly tangled up in politics. It’s a shift that some peg to Bill Clinton’s presidency. One pro golfer declined a White House invitation and described Clinton in unflattering terms. On Friday, President Joe Biden will welcome the NCAA champion LSU women’s basketball team along with UConn’s men’s team. Some took umbrage when first lady Jill Biden suggested also inviting the Iowa team that lost in the finals to LSU. After significant pushback, that idea faded away.

Spain takes action against racism after Vinícius case but punishing fans remains a challenge

MADRID (AP) — The attention brought by the latest case of abuse against Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has taken Spain to what could be a turning point in the fight against racism in soccer. Never before had local authorities acted so quickly to take action against fans who insulted players. Never before had soccer officials sanctioned a club so harshly for their fans’ racist behavior. Things have clearly changed after Vinícius threw the spotlight on Spain by pointing a finger at those who racially abused him last weekend in Valencia. But some of the challenges that existed before Vinícius’ case stirred Spain into action are still in place.

New British Cycling rules bar transgender women from competing in elite female events

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riders who were born male will be prevented from racing in British Cycling’s elite female events under a new transgender and non-binary participation policy published by the governing body. New rules for competitive events are due to be implemented this year and will see racing split into “open” and “female” categories. Transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth will be eligible to compete in the open category. The female category will remain for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and for transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy.

Even after his latest ejection, Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn’t want robo umps

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fourth time this season and second time in a four-game span when he argued with Edwin Moscoso over the umpire’s strike zone during a game against the Baltimore Orioles. Boone held up four fingers while arguing with Moscoso, signaling Boone thought the umpire missed four calls. He also may have gotten spit on Moscoco while arguing. Boone was ejected moments after Gunnar Henderson lined out to first to end the top of the third.

Climbers celebrate Mount Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers, rising temperatures

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal is celebrating 70 years since Mount Everest was successfully scaled for the first time. Thousands of people have set out to reach the peak, but the climbing conditions have changed. On the world’s tallest mountain, temperatures are rising, glaciers and snow are melting, and weather is getting harsh and unpredictable. The deteriorating conditions are raising concerns for the mountaineering community and the people whose livelihoods depend on the flow of visitors. The Sherpa community, who grew up on the foothills of the once snow-covered mountain, worship Everest as the mother of the world. Recent research has found that Mount Everest’s glaciers have lost 2,000 years of ice in just the past 30 years.

Over more than 100 years, 9 women have raced the Indianapolis 500 and the push for more has stalled

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katherine Legge remembers her days as a youngster driving go-karts and how at times she was ruthlessly bullied by the boys. Or the trouble she had growing up in racing and in securing sponsorship and support. There are many reasons why Legge is the only female driver starting in this year’s Indianapolis 500. The women’s movement that once promised to bring many more into racing appears to have stalled. There have still been just nine women to start the race in more than 100 years.

