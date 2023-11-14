AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:12 p.m. EST

Green ejected for headlock, Thompson, McDaniel tossed after scuffle in Timberwolves-Warriors game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green was ejected after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock and two other players were thrown out after an altercation early in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game was still scoreless and not even two minutes had elapsed Tuesday night when Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels got in a shoving match near midcourt following a Timberwolves possession. Green rushed in and pulled Gobert away from behind with his arm around the center’s neck. Thompson’s jersey was ripped during the scuffle, which led to Green’s second ejection of the season and two free throw attempts for Gobert.

Georgia jumps to No. 1 in CFP rankings past Ohio State. Michigan and Florida State remain in top 4

Georgia has moved up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, nudging past Ohio State, with third-place Michigan and fourth-place Florida State holding their spots in the top four. Georgia had maybe its most impressive performance of the season Saturday, beating Mississippi 52-17. It was the second straight week the Bulldogs defeated a ranked opponent, after downing Missouri the game before. Washington was fifth again, followed by Oregon, Texas and Alabama. Missouri at nine and Louisville were new to the top 10 this week.

Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde, Miami’s Skip Schumaker win Manager of the Year honors

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Hyde was voted American League Manager of the Year after guiding the Baltimore Orioles to an AL-best 101 victories just two years after a 110-loss season. Miami’s Skip Schumaker won the National League award in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Hyde led Baltimore out of a difficult rebuild in which the Orioles improved to 83-79 in 2022 and he finished second in voting to Cleveland’s Terry Francona. Hyde earned 27 of 30 first-place votes this year. Schumaker received eight first-place votes, three more than runner-up Craig Counsell, who left Milwaukee last week to manage the Chicago Cubs.

Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during game

LONDON (AP) — Police in England have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Oct. 28 game when he was struck by an opponent’s skate blade. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody. The player whose skate cut Johnson’s neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, who plays for Sheffield. Johnson was a Minnesota native who had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after sloppy loss to Denver drops team to 5-5

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with the Josh Allen-led attack stagnating over a six-week stretch and the three-time defending AFC East champions falling further out of the playoff picture. The move came a day after a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos in an outing where Allen committed three of Buffalo’s four turnovers and the offense was held under 26 points for a sixth straight game to match the longest stretch since the quarterback’s rookie season in 2018. Second-year quarterbacks coach Joe Brady takes over as interim coordinator.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still loves the spotlight in his 80s, despite reasons to shrink from it

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still loves the spotlight in his 80s. There have been plenty of reasons for him to shrink from it in the past two years. The lawsuits and questions about his commitment to race and diversity haven’t stopped Jones from being among the most accessible owners in sports. Jones is also the general manager. He gets criticized for being the reason the club hasn’t even reached an NFC championship game in 28 years. Dallas won three Super Bowls in his first seven seasons. Critics like to give former coach Jimmy Johnson credit for those titles. Jones says he isn’t worried about running out of time to win another championship.

Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger among 7 free agents to turn down $20M qualifying offers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was among seven players who turned down $20,325,000 qualifying offers from their former teams and remained on the free agent market to pursue more lucrative contracts. In addition to Ohtani saying no to the Los Angeles Angels, others who declined to accept included Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, and pitchers Josh Hader and Blake Snell of the Padres, the Phillies’ Aaron Nola and the Twins’ Sonny Gray. By making a qualifying offer, a team would receive an additional selection in next July’s amateur draft if a player signs elsewhere before then.

Chelsea’s Emma Hayes formally named coach of the US women’s team but she won’t take over until May

Chelsea’s Emma Hayes was formally named the new head coach of the U.S. women’s team. But she won’t take over the four-time Women’s World Cup winners until May, leaving her a short time with the team before it begins play in the Paris Olympics in late July. Financial terms of her contract were not made public, but U.S. Soccer says Hayes is set to become the highest-paid women’s soccer coach in the world. Interim coach Twila Kilgore will continue to lead the team until Hayes’ arrival after the Women’s Super League season ends, and then she will become one of Hayes’ assistants.

Judge gives Oregon State, Washington State full control of Pac-12 and millions of dollars in assets

A judge has granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction in their legal battle with 10 departing Pac-12 schools, giving the Pacific Northwest rivals control of the conference and millions of dollars in assets. It was a significant decision for Oregon State and Washington State. They could soon determine how they will go about keeping the Pac-12 alive and what schools they will be competing against next year. At a hearing in Whitman County Superior Court, not far from Washington State’s campus, a judge ruled Oregon State and Washington State should be the only members of the Pac-12 board of directors.

Israeli soccer team captain displays shoe of kidnapped child ahead of qualifying match in Hungary

FELCSUT, Hungary (AP) — The captain of Israel’s soccer team displayed the shoe of a young boy that he said was kidnapped by Hamas militants during their deadly Oct. 7 raid, an act of solidarity with those Israelis still being held captive in the Gaza Strip ahead of the team’s Wednesday game in Hungary. During a news conference on Tuesday, team captain Eli Dasa raised the small athletic shoe and displayed it to reporters, saying it belonged to an 8-year-old boy who had been kidnapped and was still being held in the Gaza Strip along with seven members of his family. Visibly emotional, Dasa said the shoe was all that is left from the boy’s house in the Be’eri kibbutz.

