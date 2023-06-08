AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:12 p.m. EDT

Golden Knights, Panthers head to OT tied at 2 in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk tied it with 2:13 left in the third period and the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights were knotted at 2 going into overtime in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. Vegas is trying to take a 3-0 lead in the series. Florida is trying to win a game in the title series for the first time, after getting swept in 1996 and losing the first two matchups to Vegas. The Golden Knights will have 1:49 left on the power play when overtime begins, after Gustav Forsling was called for tripping late in the third period. Both of Vegas’ goals in regulation came on power plays, one from Mark Stone and the second from Jonathan Marchessault.

Oklahoma wins third straight Women’s College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women’s College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 for a two-game sweep. The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their Division I-record win streak to 53 games. They have won six titles since 2013 after getting their first in 2000, all under coach Patty Gasso. Oklahoma’s only defeat was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19. The Sooners set a record for win percentage and have the fewest losses of any NCAA champion. They led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average.

NY governor warns Belmont Stakes could be affected if air quality doesn’t improve

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has warned that the Belmont Stakes could be canceled if air quality doesn’t improve. Racing at Belmont Park was called off on Thursday because of hazy, smoky conditions from wildfires in Canada. It was the second straight day that the bad air affected sports in the northeastern United States. In Major League Baseball, the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was called off. The Belmont is the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Hochul says it could be scrapped if the air quality index exceeds 200. She says horses will have to undergo additional evaluations if the air is in the 150-200 range.

José Ramírez hits 3 homers to power Guardians to 10-3 win over slumping Red Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Ramírez connected for a solo shot in the first inning off Matt Dermody, belted a two-run shot in the third and added another solo blast in the sixth when the Guardians collected eight straight hits. Ramírez came up a second time in the sixth bidding for a rare four-homer game, but struck out. The four-time All-Star had another chance in the eighth, but grounded to third. There have only been 16 four-homer games in the majors since 1901. The last to do it was Arizona’s J.D. Martinez in 2017.

Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused as NBA Finals reach Game 4

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler showed up in plush blue slippers Thursday for what was officially called practice. Kyle Lowry was trying to distract him during an interview session. Nikola Jokic continued to say how he doesn’t care about statistics. Jamal Murray talked about all the fun he’s having. At this point, there isn’t a lot of off-day, on-court work for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night in Miami. The Nuggets got a historic effort from Jokic and Murray to reclaim the lead in the series with a 109-94 win Wednesday night.

Unseeded Karolina Muchova to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek in French Open women’s final

PARIS (AP) — No. 1 Iga Swiatek has moved closer to a second consecutive French Open championship by defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the semifinals. The victory Thursday also assured Swiatek of keeping the No. 1 ranking after the tournament. The 22-year-old from Poland is trying to win her third title at Roland Garros and fourth major trophy overall. On Saturday, Swiatek will face unseeded Karolina Muchova, a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, who advanced to her first Slam final with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion.

MLS hopes Messi will boost attendance, TV viewers and market share

NEW YORK (AP) — After two decades competing against Real Madrid, Manchester United and Brazil, Lionel Messi will be going against the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA. Major League Soccer is hoping for a breakout boost to its television audience and market share after Messi joins Inter Miami next month. Following Pelé’s signing with the New York Cosmos in 1975 and David Beckham joining the LA Galaxy in 2007, Messi is expected to become the third supreme soccer evangelist in a nation where the sport has been playing catch-up for more than a century.

Minnesota Vikings releasing star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons. He has been informed he’ll be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. In six years with the Vikings, Cook reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap. Cutting him will chop $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.

Canada’s Corey Conners shares lead at Canadian Open as PGA Tour resumes following LIV deal

TORONTO (AP) — Corey Conners shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the RBC Canadian Open, the first PGA Tour event since its announcement of a merger with Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf. Conners is seeking to become the tournament’s first Canadian winner in 69 years. Also at 67 were Aaron Rai, Justin Lower and Chesson Hadley. Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 71. Matt Fitzpatrick, who will seek to defend his U.S. Open title next week at Los Angeles Country Club, was one of nine players at 68.

NCAA made a ‘big mistake’ by not setting up framework for NIL compensation, new president says

WASHINGTON (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker wants a federal law to regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for name, image and likeness that creates a registry of deals, agent certification and uniform contract standards. Baker hopes a bill can move through Congress in the fall before next year’s election cycle ramps up. If not, Baker says the NCAA has to be prepared to try to cleanup NIL on its own. Speaking at the Future of College Sports Summit in Washington, Baker says the previous NCAA leadership made a mistake in not trying to regulate NIL on its own.

