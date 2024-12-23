AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:08 a.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani wins 3rd AP Male Athlete of the Year award, tying Michael Jordan for 1 shy of record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the third time. That ties the two-way superstar with Michael Jordan, an athlete Ohtani followed while growing up in Japan. He trails only Lance Armstrong, Tiger Woods and LeBron James, who each won the award four times. Ohtani received 48 points in balloting by 74 sports journalists from the AP and its members. He earned his third National League Most Valuable Player award after helping the Dodgers win their eighth World Series title. Ohtani hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases as the first player with a 50-50 season. His dog, Decoy, became a celebrity, too, helping Ohtani deliver a ceremonial first pitch at a game.

On Football: Falcons and Buccaneers flip spots atop the NFC South and playoff races tighten up

The 49ers, Cowboys and Cardinals are out of the playoff race. The Falcons took control of their hopes and the Colts, Dolphins and Bengals kept slim chances alive. The NFL’s playoff picture became clearer Sunday. With two weeks remaining, three of eight division titles are secured, eight teams have wrapped up playoff berths and 11 more are competing for the six remaining spots. The biggest change in the standings occurred in the NFC South with Atlanta reclaiming the top spot from Tampa Bay. The Chiefs have the inside track for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the NFC’s top spot could likely come down to the Vikings-Lions matchup in Week 18.

Jalen Hurts leaves with a concussion as the Eagles’ winning streak ends at 10

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jalen Hurts has been ruled out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game at the Washington Commanders with a concussion. Hurts’ head bounced off the ground at the end of one run, and Frankie Luvu hit him in the helmet at the end of another early in the first quarter. Hurts went to the blue medical tent on the visiting sideline and was replaced at quarterback by Kenny Pickett. After trying to return to the game, Hurts was escorted back to the tent and then down the tunnel to the locker room. Pickett threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown and an interception after as the Eagles went up big early in the game.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Wemby: Spurs-Knicks Christmas game is also an animated one at Disney World

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a Christmas Day basketball game at Walt Disney World, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Wemby. While Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are facing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, an alternate animated telecast will have the teams playing in the Magic Kingdom, with some Disney characters participating. The special alt-cast, the first animated presentation of an NBA game, will be shown on ESPN2 and also stream on Disney+ and ESPN+.

Matt Petgrave, involved in play that led to Adam Johnson’s death, asks for donations for legal costs

Hockey player Matt Petgrave has called the death of Adam Johnson “a tragic accident” in a public appeal for donations to his legal costs. Johnson, who had briefly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, died after his neck was cut by Petgrave’s skate in a collision between the two opponents in a game in Sheffield, England, over a year ago. Petgrave has raised nearly 10,000 pounds ($12,500) after recently launching a drive on a UK-based crowdfunding site. A man whose name has not been released by police remains under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Sean Manaea to re-sign with Mets for $75 million over 3 years, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Manaea is set to return to the New York Mets on a $75 million, three-year contract, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Manaea blossomed into New York’s top starting pitcher this year during his first season with the team, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts. Then he became a free agent for the third straight offseason. The reunion with Manaea, who turns 33 on Feb. 1, gives New York a much-needed frontline starter to help complete its reconstructed rotation. Mets owner Steve Cohen has committed $916.25 million to five free agents this offseason — four of them starting pitchers.

Texas Rangers agree with free agent DH Joc Pederson on contract, AP source says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Texas Rangers and free agent designated hitter Joc Pederson have agreed on a contract. The Rangers will be the third team in three years for Pederson. He rebounded from a sub-par 2023 season with San Francisco to hit a career-best .275 with 23 homers and 64 RBIs last season with Arizona. The 32-year-old Pederson spent his first six full big league seasons as an outfielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was an All-Star as a rookie in 2015.

Tiger’s son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The son of Tiger Woods delivered a magical moment of his own Sunday. Charlie Woods made his first hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship. He hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole of the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando. The crowd went crazy. And so did the father. Tiger gave his 15-year-old son a hard hug and then playfully shoved him away. Charlie Woods wasn’t even sure the ball went into the hole when the crowd erupted in cheers and television cameras informed him of the ace.

Texans WR Tank Dell released from hospital, headed back to Houston after severe knee injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Texans receiver Tank Dell has been released after an overnight stay in the hospital and was traveling back to Houston on Sunday after sustaining a severe knee injury in Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach DeMeco Ryans provided the update Sunday, but didn’t have many details beyond his return to Houston. “Right now, we still will be evaluating to see where he is,” Ryans said. “He’s still meeting with doctors to see what’s next for him. But it is a significant knee injury.”

Facing hometown Canucks ‘a bit surreal’ for Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Macklin Celebrini grew up dreaming about playing NHL hockey at Rogers Arena. On Monday night, that dream will become a reality for the 18-year-old San Jose Sharks center said. Said Celebrini: “It’s pretty surreal.” Raised in North Vancouver, Celebrini was picked first overall in the June draft. He has 11 goals and 12 assists in his first 24 games. His father, Rick Celebrini — the director of sports medicine and performance for the Golden State Warriors — took a few days away from the NBA team’s trip to be in Vancouver and take in the game with 50 or 60 family and friends.

