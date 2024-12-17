AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:07 a.m. EST

From Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles to a new hockey league, women’s sports had a pivotal year

Record numbers of basketball fans filled arenas to watch the rookie seasons of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese unfold. Simone Biles captivated the world at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Coco Gauff made women’s tennis history. It was all part of a pivotal year for women in sports, both financially and culturally, and after a steady rise in popularity and reach over the past few years, the women’s game is more valuable than ever. The WNBA had one of its most successful seasons ever, and new leagues and athletes in other sports have been able to capitalize on that momentum.

Taylor’s goal line gaffe costly not only to Colts’ playoff chances but to fantasy football players

DENVER (AP) — Jonathon Taylor’s goal line gaffe that turned a touchdown into a touchback hit a nerve with NFL players and fans. Ususally it’s not a star running back who drops the ball before crossing the goal line but a defender who isn’t accustomed to scoring touchdowns. That’s what happened the Bengals safety Jordan Battle on Sunday. But Taylor has scored more than 100 touchdowns across college and the NFL over the last eight years. His blunder also was huge for fantasy football players in the first weekend of their playoffs because the TD would have been worth more than 10 points.

Vikings win 7th straight to forge tie for NFC North lead with 30-12 blowout of reeling Bears

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Jones and Cam Akers had touchdown runs in the second half to complement a smothering performance by the Minnesota defense, and the Vikings moved into a tie for first place in the NFC North by beating the Chicago Bears 30-12 for their seventh consecutive victory. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown from Sam Darnold in the first quarter. The Vikings are 12-2, matching Detroit atop the division. The Bears took their eighth straight loss and fell to 4-10.

Jefferson turns TD celebration into Moss tribute during Vikings win: ‘We love you Randy’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson raced across the back of the end zone, leaped to catch the pass from Sam Darnold and launched into his latest touchdown celebration after an early score for the Minnesota Vikings. He finished the dance with a special tribute to one of his greatest inspirations, Randy Moss. Moss revealed last week his diagnosis of cancer in his bile duct that was removed with a six-hour surgery and kept him hospitalized for six days. Jefferson and the Vikings made sure to share their love and support for the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver at their game against Chicago.

The Unify League is soccer’s latest incarnation of a breakaway European Super League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Organizers of a breakaway European Super League have revealed new plans to create a rival to the Champions League. The Unify League is the latest incarnation of a proposed elite competition for the biggest soccer clubs in Europe. It comes after the launch of a Super League in 2021 collapsed when clubs backed out in the face of angry fan protests. Madrid-based A22-Sports Management said it has submitted proposals to governing bodies UEFA and FIFA for official recognition of its proposed competition.

Conor McGregor says he’s in negotiations with Logan Paul for boxing exhibition in India

Conor McGregor says he’s in negotiations to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. McGregor said early Tuesday morning on social media he’s in “preliminary agreements” with the family of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to fight Paul. McGregor also said that rumors of a potential bout with Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight champion Ilia Topuria were false. McGregor said he would make his “return to the Octagon” after his boxing exhibition with Paul.

Americans are getting paid to play the Ryder Cup. Now the pressure is on to win: Analysis

As if the American team wasn’t under enough pressure to win back the Ryder Cup, now they are painted as being greedy for getting paid to play. The PGA of America approved a package that gives them $300,000 for charity and $200,000 as a stipend. They’ll face Europe next year before the notoriously nasty crowd at Bethpage Black. But at a time when everyone seems tired of talking about all the money in golf, the Americans will need to win the Ryder Cup to avoid being painted as caring more about money than winning the 17-inch gold trophy.

Analysis: As NBA prepares new All-Star format, the stars taking a wait-and-see approach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is the reigning NBA All-Star Game MVP, after scoring 39 points last February in the highest-scoring game the league has ever seen. East 211, West 186. It rewrote the record book. It did not make the league happy. So, the NBA is changing the how the midseason showcase works once again.

FIFA set to announce its top players in men’s and women’s soccer in ‘The Best’ awards

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA’s “The Best” awards are about to take place when the top men’s and women’s soccer players of 2024 will be announced based on voting by fans, the current captains and coaches of all national teams, and media representatives. It is FIFA’s version of the older and more prestigious Ballon d’Or prize. Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior is on an 11-player shortlist for the best men’s player. He was so disappointed to lose out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri for the Ballon d’Or in October that he snubbed the ceremony. Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati won the best women’s player for 2023 and is seeking back-to-back FIFA prizes. The FIFA ceremony starts at 1700 GMT Tuesday in Doha.

Kirk Cousins acknowledges he must play better if Atlanta Falcons are to make a playoff push

LAS VEGAS (AP) — If the Atlanta Falcons are going to make a playoff push, coach Raheem Morris and quarterback Kirk Cousins both know the 13-year veteran needs to improve his play over the last three games of the season. Cousins was a lackluster 11-of-17 passing for 112 yards with one touchdown and an interception during Monday night’s 15-9 victory over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. He entered with no touchdown passes and eight interceptions over his previous four starts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.