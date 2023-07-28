AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:04 a.m. EDT

Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks and says family is ‘safe and healthy’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where James was participating in basketball practice.

Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan

Peggy Coppom says it was a good day to be a Colorado Buffaloes fan when university regents approved the school’s move back to the Big 12 next year. The Buffs have been in the Pac-12 since 2012. The 98-year-old Coppom has been attending CU football games since 1940. She says the Big 12 makes more sense to her. Former CU fullback Jim Kelleher says he’s in wait-and-see mode. He says CU had to make the move for financial reasons as the Pac-12 struggles to land a TV contract.

Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season. The playoff-contending team said Thursday it has decided not to deal the two-way superstar, just days before MLB’s trade deadline. It was welcome news in the Angels’ clubhouse, and Ohtani celebrated with his latest extraordinary performance on the mound and at the plate. Ohtani threw a one-hit shutout for his first complete game in the majors in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Detroit. Then, in Game 2, he homered twice to increase his major league-leading total to 38 before exiting with cramps.

Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado board of regents has voted unanimously to leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12. The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching. It will lose USC and UCLA to the Big Ten next year and has spent months trying to land a new media rights contract. Now Colorado is leaving at the same time. The Buffaloes say money wasn’t the only lure back to the league where it was a founding member. Chancellor Philip DiStefano noted that Colorado will have more favorable start times across three time zones that will provide better exposure for the school.

Formed to combat Olympic sex abuse, SafeSport center is struggling 6 years after opening

DENVER (AP) — Six years into its mission to remedy the sex-abuse crisis in Olympic sports, the U.S. Center for SafeSport is struggling. The Associated Press examined five cases that exposed flaws at the overwhelmed agency that has been criticized by athletes, Olympic leaders and investigators with Washington connections. The Denver-based center has around 1,000 open cases, with some 150 new complaints coming in every week. Less than 15% of the more than 12,500 cases the center investigated from 2017 through 2022 ended with a formal resolution. Many other cases were closed because of administrative issues. The backlog, delays in resolving cases and confusion surrounding the reporting led one athlete to conclude the center is woefully under-equipped for its mission.

Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12

Colorado’s departure for the Big 12 is not a death blow for the Pac-12. However, there is no way to spin this latest hit as anything but a loss for the so-called conference of champions. The question now becomes: Can the Pac-12 stop bleeding membership? And if not, does it trigger conferences beyond the Big 12 to target Pac-12 schools? Will CU’s move trigger another wide-ranging round of realignment?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice. Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Captain Horan sets the tone for United States at the Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — As co-captain of the United States, Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the team at the Women’s World Cup. She got into it with Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk and just minutes later scored the tying goal for a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. The draw keeps the United States atop their group with one game remaining. With 14 players making their World Cup debuts at the tournament, Horan’s example on the field and her leadership off it is important. Just 26, Horan has been building toward these moments in her second World Cup.

Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Christine Sinclair. Megan Rapinoe. Sarina Bolden. Like many players in the Women’s World Cup, all three stars built their skills at the U.S. collegiate level. Of the 736 players competing at this year’s tournament, 137 have roots in American college-level soccer. The pool includes 16 who currently compete for Division I schools or lower divisions. Across the 32 teams that qualified for the group stage, more than one in every six players has had a career with a stop at an American school.

Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup. Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a trainer applied a towel to his head, Contreras walked off the field. Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikolas brushed back Happ with the first pitch when play resumed to run the count to 3-1. With the next pitch, Mikolas hit Happ in the rear.

