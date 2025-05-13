AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:03 a.m. EDT

Jayson Tatum carried off floor with right leg injury and Celtics star will have MRI

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum was carried off the court with a lower right leg injury with 2:58 remaining in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night. The Celtics had just turned the ball over and as Tatum moved for the loose ball, his leg gave out and he went down. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the non-contact injury. Tatum scored 42 points, his high in these playoffs, before he was hurt. The Celtics lost 121-113 to fall behind 3-1 to the Knicks.

NFL’s record seven international games features back-to-back games for Vikings in Dublin and London

The NFL revealed its record seven international games Tuesday and the Minnesota Vikings will play games in consecutive weeks in Ireland and Britain. The Vikings will face the Steelers in Dublin on Sept. 28 and then travel to London to face the Browns on Oct. 5. The Chargers will host the first international game of the season in Sao Paulo on Sept. 5. But the NFL didn’t reveal their opponent. That will be announced Wednesday night along with the remaining of the league’s schedule. The Vikings are 8-0 in international games, including 4-0 in the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks win the NBA draft lottery and the chance to pick Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall

CHICAGO (AP) — The ping-pong balls have spoken: Cooper Flagg might be headed to Dallas to start his NBA career. And a fan base that lost Luka Doncic this season might have a new star to cheer for. The Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery on Monday night, giving them the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft — and the first chance to take Flagg, the freshman who led Duke to the Final Four in his lone college season and the consensus player of the year.

Novak Djokovic splits with coach Andy Murray ahead of French Open

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is splitting with coach Andy Murray, just two weeks ahead of the French Open. The decision comes after Djokovic lost his opening match in his last two tournaments, both on clay. Both players thanked each other following a six-month partnership. Djokovic and Murray joined forces ahead of the Australian Open in what initially was seen as an unlikely pairing. Djokovic has yet to win a tournament since then, leaving him one shy of a 100th title.

About 3 in 10 US adults follow women’s sports, a new AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds about 3 in 10 U.S. adults follow women’s sports at least “somewhat” closely, lower than the share who follow men’s sports. Those who follow women’s pro sports are more casual, tending to say they attend or watch games occasionally rather than frequently. People who follow men’s sports, by contrast, are more likely to identify attachments to teams as opposed to players. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll comes ahead of the start of the 2025 WNBA season, an expansion year for the league. University of Iowa phenom-turned-WNBA star Caitlin Clark has helped bring wider attention to women’s basketball.

Ancelotti focused on finishing ‘spectacular adventure’ with Madrid before taking over Brazil job

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti wants to remain fully focused on his job with Real Madrid before taking over Brazil’s national team in two weeks. Ancelotti was announced as Brazil’s new coach on Monday but is still in charge of Madrid. The club has a Spanish league match against Mallorca on Wednesday. The coach said Tuesday he will not think about his job with Brazil until the Spanish league ends. Former Madrid player Xabi Alonso is widely expected to take over the coaching job after announcing he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen, but the Spanish club has yet to announce Ancelotti’s successor.

Yankees 3B Oswaldo Cabrera leaves game vs. Mariners in ambulance following awkward home plate slide

SEATTLE (AP) — Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he injured his left ankle in the ninth inning of New York’s 11-5 victory over Seattle. Cabrera was hurt on an awkward slide when he reached back for the plate and scored the Yankees’ final run on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly. Manager Aaron Boone said Cabrera had a brace put on his left ankle before entering the ambulance on a stretcher. Cabrera was taken to a hospital with team athletic trainer Tim Lentych. Cabrera is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs.

Rick Welts was there in 1985 when the lottery was born. And he was there for a Dallas win Monday

CHICAGO (AP) — Rick Welts was there, 40 years to the date earlier, when the NBA draft lottery got started. He worked for the league then and was in the room when that first one took place. And it seems he’s spent much of the four decades since debunking the rumors that the 1985 lottery was rigged so the New York Knicks would get Patrick Ewing, too. Given all the extraordinary measures including witnesses, accountants, video-taping of the event that goes into running such a thing, it’s reasonable to conclude that the 2025 lottery wasn’t fixed, either. But it might fix the Dallas Mavericks.

Family ties: Kiner-Falefa homers after meeting his 2nd cousin for the 1st time, Ralph Kiner’s son

NEW YORK (AP) — Ever since he was a kid, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has heard all about the cousin who was a Hall of Fame slugger for the Pittsburgh Pirates years ago. Now he finally knows kin from Ralph Kiner’s side of the family. In a touching rendezvous Monday at Citi Field, the 30-year-old shortstop greeted Scott Kiner — son of the former Pittsburgh outfielder — before Kiner-Falefa and the Pirates played the New York Mets. Second cousins once removed, the two exchanged hugs and gifts in the Shannon Forde Press Conference Room. An emotional Kiner-Falefa, who grew up in Hawaii, said it was the first time he’d ever met anyone from Ralph Kiner’s part of the clan and something he’d always dreamed about.

Michael Jordan is joining NBC as a special contributor for its NBA coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jordan is joining NBC Sports as a special contributor to its NBA coverage when the 2025-26 season begins. NBC made the announcement on Monday morning during its upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall previewing the networks offerings during the upcoming television season. NBC returns to carrying the NBA after a 23-year absence. It had NBA rights from 1990 through 2002 and carried all six of Jordan’s championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls. This is the first time Jordan has joined a network. His appearances and comments during the 2020 “The Last Dance” documentary about his career and the end of the Bulls dynasty in 1998 created plenty of headlines.

