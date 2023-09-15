AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:01 a.m. EDT

History suggests 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome in the NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two losses in five days already puts the Minnesota Vikings in a big hole that’s been difficult for NFL teams to overcome. Since 1990, only 31 of the 270 clubs (11.5%) that began a season 0-2 advanced to the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals recovered from losing their first two last season to finish 12-4 and reached the AFC championship game. The Vikings have to buck the losing trend after another sloppy effort in a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. They had four costly fumbles, including Justin Jefferson losing the ball out of bounds in the end zone. That followed up a mistake-filled 20-17 loss at home to Tampa Bay in Week 1.

Jalen Hurts runs for 2 TDs, throws for a score; Eagles hold off fumble-prone Vikings 34-28

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and threw a 63-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith, D’Andre Swift ran for 175 yards and a score, and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles held off the turnover-prone Minnesota Vikings 34-28. Hurts shook off a sluggish passing performance in the first half when he connected with Smith for the scoring strike in the third quarter that made it 27-7. It almost wasn’t enough as Kirk Cousins tried to rally the Vikings late. But Minnesota couldn’t overcome four lost fumbles as it fell to 0-2. The Eagles are 2-0.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers announces he had surgery to repair torn Achilles tendon

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says on Instagram he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. Rodgers’ post Thursday night includes a picture of him smiling in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career. Rodgers is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team Monday night, a 22-16 overtime victory over Buffalo.

Rubiales has been given a restraining order after denying wrongdoing in front of a Spanish judge

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court says the former president of the country’s soccer federation has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women’s World Cup. Luis Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Australia. He appeared in front of a judge and denied wrongdoing. Rubiales has said Hermoso consented to the kiss. She has denied that repeatedly. State prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of sexual assault and an act of coercion.

Mississippi player sues coach Lane Kiffin, school for lack of support during mental health crisis

A Mississippi football player is suing coach Lane Kiffin and the school for racial and sexual discrimination and negligence after he says he was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis. DeSanto Rollins, a defensive tackle from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Oxford, Mississippi, where the school is located. The school says Rollins remains on scholarship. Rollins is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages. He claims that he was not supported through his depression the way white and female athletes have been at Ole Miss.

Colorado St coach pokes at Deion Sanders for wearing hat, sunglasses before game with Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State coach Jay Norvell just heated up the rivalry with No. 18 Colorado by taking a poke at Deion Sanders. Norvell made a reference on his show to Sanders’ tendency to wear a hat and sunglasses at news conferences. Norvell says that “when I talked to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off.” Norvell also mentioned how his players had a “chip on their shoulder” after conducting interviews with ESPN in advance of the game dubbed the “Rocky Mountain Showdown.” The Rams are the underdog on Saturday night against Colorado at sold out Folsom Field.

In a court filing, a Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis, Tennessee, couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him. Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohys, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side.”

Rays open series in Baltimore with 4-3 victory, pull within game of Orioles in AL East

BALTIMORE (AP) — Luke Raley hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and Tampa Bay’s remarkable bullpen retired everyone it faced in the Rays’ 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night in the opener of a huge series at Camden Yards. The Rays pulled within a game of first-place Baltimore in the AL East, and their relievers extended their streak to 34 innings without an earned run. Ryan O’Hearn and Gunnar Henderson homered for the Orioles, but with the game tied at 3, Raley hit a drive to center field off Kyle Bradish for his 19th home run of the year.

Managers at different career stages strive to be honest with players when it comes to decisions

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Kotsay still remembers how thoughtfully manager Terry Francona went about sharing the news that Kotsay was being cut by the Boston Red Sox. Now a manager himself in Oakland, he tries to channel Francona’s grace and care. When it comes to tough conversations with players, most every baseball manager agrees that being truthful and straight forward is the best approach. And today’s players demand more regular communication, such as when they’re playing or might be given a day off to rest. That’s because major leaguers count on routine and regular preparation over the course of a 162-game season

Women’s World Cup winners maintain boycott of Spain’s national team. Coach delays picking her squad

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The new coach of Spain’s women’s team has had to delay the announcement of her first squad after the country’s World Cup-winning players maintained their boycott of the national team. Spain coach Montse Tomé was set to announce her squad on Friday. But the federation said it was postponed to a time to be determined. Spain’s women have had little chance to celebrate their greatest soccer achievement because the now former president of the Spanish soccer federation caused an uproar when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the awards ceremony in Sydney on Aug. 20.

