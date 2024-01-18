AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:00 p.m. EST

Mike Tomlin remains ‘on go’ for the Steelers through 2024, and likely beyond

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin isn’t going anywhere. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach says he expects to be back for an 18th season and that his passion for the job hasn’t waned despite another quick playoff exit. Tomlin’s status for next season was up for debate after there was speculation he may be burning out. Tomlin says his enthusiasm for the job has only intensified through the season and plans to sign a contract extension soon. While Tomlin is returning, the Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the offseason. The team’s top priority is hiring a new offensive coordinator after Matt Canada was fired just before Thanksgiving.

Mike McCarthy sells belief in playoff breakthrough that has eluded Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy is selling his belief that the Dallas Cowboys can make an elusive playoff breakthrough with him as coach. McCarthy is returning for a fifth season despite a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. Dallas was the first team not to reach a conference title game in three consecutive 12-win playoff seasons. McCarthy said the club has developed a “championship program” with two NFC East titles in three seasons. He says it just hasn’t reached a “world championship yet.”

Why are they playing tennis matches until nearly 4 a.m. at the Australian Open?

Why are there tennis matches finishing at nearly 4 a.m. at the Australian Open? That’s not the sort of thing that happens in other sports. But tennis does not have a game clock. Instead, matches are played until somebody wins. And there are no curfews at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, which means they can play on and on and on forever, if need be. Wimbledon does have a curfew at 11 p.m. And the French Open only added night sessions in 2021. Daniil Medvedev’s victory in the second round didn’t begin until after 11 p.m. on Thursday and didn’t conclude until after 3:30 a.m.

Ohio State to hire former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, AP source says

Ohio State is hiring former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire still needed university approval, but an announcement was expected as soon as Friday. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s primary play-caller since being promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2019 to replace Urban Meyer. Bringing in an experienced play-caller at both the college and NFL level could allow Day to hand off those responsibilities.

Warriors vs. Mavericks game postponed following death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The NBA has announced the Dallas Mavericks’ game at the Golden State Warriors scheduled for Friday night has been postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced later. Milojević died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack. Milojević was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. He was 46. The Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Wednesday also was postponed.

Miami TE Cam McCormick says he’s coming back for 9th year of college

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami tight end Cam McCormick has announced he will return to college for what is believed to be an unprecedented ninth season of eligibility. It’ll be one final season from a career that was derailed multiple times by season-ending injuries. McCormick spent the first seven of those college seasons at Oregon, transferred to Miami for the 2023 season and announced Thursday he will keep playing in 2024. If the Hurricanes make the College Football Playoff this coming season, that may give McCormick the chance to play in a game after the calendar flips to 2025.

Teams that missed NCAA Tournament are leading 5 of 6 major conferences, thanks in part to transfers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Five of the six major conferences have a leader or co-leader that failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season. That doesn’t mean this is a college basketball season full of Cinderella stories. Four of the major-conference leaders that got out of March Madness last season have reached a Final Four within the last decade. But those teams’ early success shows how the 2021 rule change allowing players to transfer without sitting out a season has made it easier for established programs to bounce back quickly.

Sabalenka reaches 4th round at Australian Open. Defending champion crushes Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has crushed Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. The second-seeded Belarusian, who won her first Grand Slam title here 12 months ago, needed just 52 minutes for victory on Friday. Sabalenka will play Amanda Anisimova next. Men’s No. 4 Jannik Sinner is also into the fourth round after beating Sebastian Baez 6-0, 6-1, 6-3. Later Friday, No. 4 Coco Gauff, the U.S. Open champion, plays another American, Alycia Parks. Men’s champion Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur, Australia’s big hope, are in night action.

The 3-point shot has added volatility, variety at the top of the AP Top 25 college basketball poll

The arrival of the 3-point shot created more volatility at the top for The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The shot became an official part of the game for the 1986-87 season. It’s led to more upsets as even the best teams became vulnerable to hot-shooting upstarts. As the AP marks the 75th anniversary of the poll this month, the 3-point shot has led to more turnover at the No. 1 spot in the poll. That includes having 16 seasons with at least five different teams at No. 1 compared to only three before the 3-pointer’s arrival.

Allen, Bills hope home-field edge will help them avoid another playoff loss to Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the utmost respect for his friend and occasional offseason golf partner Patrick Mahomes. That doesn’t mean Allen has forgotten the two times the Bills were eliminated from the playoffs by Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City. Their more recent meeting is still a bitter one for Bills fans. Buffalo squandered a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of a 42-36 overtime loss in the 2021 season divisional round. This time, the Bills host the Chiefs in a divisional round meeting on Sunday night. The outing will be Mahomes’ first playoff road start and his first time playing in front of a Buffalo home crowd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.