AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:00 p.m. EDT

The Wembanyama sweepstakes and draft lottery has a winner: It’s the Spurs

CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night. The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14% — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history and will be expected to make an immediate impact on the league.

Who is Victor Wembanyama? The NBA is about to get the answer to that question

The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes now has a winner. It’s the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA draft lottery was Tuesday night in Chicago. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Spurs all had the best chance of winning the lottery and getting the No. 1 pick. But the Spurs prevailed. While Wembanyama isn’t officially a member of the Spurs yet, it’s all but a foregone conclusion that he’ll be selected by San Antonio in June with the first pick in the draft. He could be with his new club for summer league games in early July.

Judge breaks Maple Leaf with HR, Germán ejected, Yankees beat Blue Jays 6-3

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge’s tiebreaking, two-run homer broke a large Maple Leaf attached to the front of the Rogers Centre’s restaurant, lifting the New York Yankees to a contentious 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays after pitcher Domingo Germán was ejected for sticky stuff. Judge was booed while striking out in his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday, when he hit a pair of solo homers in a 7-4 win. Judge’s 448-foot drive to center in the eighth inning chipped a corner of a white Maple Leaf below a redesigned social area.

Germán ejected, Judge booed as allegations of cheating swirl around Yankees

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán was ejected from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays after umpires checked his hands for banned sticky stuff. Germán’s ejection, likely to trigger a 10-game suspension, was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago and the second this season. It occurred during the second game of an increasingly acrimonious series between AL East rivals. Aaron Judge was booed during his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday.

Morant takes accountability for latest video, as Silver expresses disappointment

Ja Morant says he takes accountability for the latest video in which he is apparently seen holding a firearm. His statement came a couple hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment that the Memphis guard is under investigation by the league again. Silver met with Morant after a similar incident in March and suspended him for eight games. Silver said he was “shocked” when he saw the video during in a televised interview with ESPN before Tuesday’s draft lottery in Chicago.

76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after 3 seasons and 3 second-round exits from playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs. It was the second time in that span that he lost a series lead and a Game 7. Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals or beyond. The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinal series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road. Rivers fell to 6-10 in Game 7s. He had two years left on his contract. He won the 2008 NBA title as coach of the Boston Celtics.

WNBA suspends Hammon 2 games for player’s allegation she was bullied for being pregnant

The WNBA has suspended Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon, one of the league’s marquee figures, for two games after former Aces player Dearica Hamby said she had been bullied and manipulated for being pregnant. Hammon, who in her first season last year led the Aces to the WNBA championship, was suspended without pay Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. The league also rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft for a different issue — a violation of league rules regarding impermissible player benefits involving Hamby. Hammon and the Aces have not responded to requests for comment.

Sunny NHL playoffs: Every Stanley Cup semifinalist is from Sun Belt for first time

The NHL is about to stage a very non-traditional pair of conference finals. Every game will be played in the Sun Belt for the first time. There is not an Original Six franchise in sight. Carolina will take on the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, with Game 1 on Thursday night. The Dallas Stars and the Golden Knights open the West final Friday night in Las Vegas. Even with Sun Belt teams filling every spot in the finals for the first time, this quartet isn’t new to the playoffs. All have made it to a Stanley Cup Final.

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Jon Rahm is playing some of his best golf and likes what he sees at the PGA Championship. Oak Hill has been restored to what Donald Ross intended. For the second major of the year, it’s long and framed by thick grass. Rahm watched video of the last PGA Championship at Oak Hill in 2013. The course and conditions are different from what he faces this week. But he noticed how discipline and a good wedge game could go a long way. Rahm isn’t ready to think about a Grand Slam this year. He just wants as many major championships as possible.

Rangers pitching prospect Rocker, twice a top-10 pick, needs Tommy John surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers pitching prospect Kumar Rocker has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will need Tommy John surgery. The 6-foot-5 right-hander was a top-10 pick in each of the past two amateur baseball drafts. Rangers general manager Chris Young says Rocker had an MRI after a start last week for Class A Hickory. The surgery will probably be later this week. Rocker was the third overall pick by Texas last summer. He was drafted 10th overall by the New York Mets in 2021. Rocker went unsigned over concerns the Mets had about his physical. Young says the elbow injury isn’t related to medical exams from the drafts.

