AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:10 p.m. EST

Kelce Bowl: Chiefs’ Travis, Eagles’ Jason the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You can’t go anywhere these days without hearing or seeing something that has to do with Eagles center Jason Kelce and his younger brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Big brother was dubbed one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” by the magazine “People.” Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. Both are part of one of the hottest podcasts anywhere, and together they have transcended the NFL to become bona fide stars. Oh, and they meet again on Monday night when the Eagles visit the Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl. The Eagles are 8-1 leading the NFC while the Chiefs are 7-2 and atop the AFC.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto becomes free agent Tuesday, talks can run through Jan. 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto will become a free agent Tuesday and major league teams can sign him through 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 4. Nippon Professional Baseball notified Major League Baseball that the 25-year-old right-hander’s club, the Orix Buffaloes, was posting him for availability to MLB teams. MLB notified the 30 teams of the posting on Monday and under the agreement between MLB and NPB the negotiating period starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday and extends for up to 45 days. Yamamoto was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA this season, striking out 169 and walking 28 in 164 innings.

Maryland falls out of women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 13 years, South Carolina now unanimous No. 1

Maryland’s 13-year run in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll has come to an end after a week that saw more chaos in the Top 25. The Terrapins had been ranked for 251 consecutive weeks. It was the second-longest active streak behind UConn. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team and is now the unanimous choice.UCLA moved up to No. 2, the best ranking in program history. Colorado, Stanford and Iowa round out the top five.

Changing recruiting landscape more challenging than ever for even the most talented prep players

Divine Bourrage is one of the top high school prospects in the country, juggling the stressful challenges of the ever-changing demands of the usually precarious recruiting landscape as she chases her dream of playing women’s college basketball. The transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules that have engulfed college sports have further complicated the already confusing recruiting process for thousands of high school teenagers and their families. Bourrage, Zakiyah Johnson and Darianna Alexander are standouts in Ohio, Iowa and Kentucky who have received dozens of offers from schools. But most of her peers are hoping for just one school to knock on their door. And the transfer portal has reduced the odds of that happening.

Kansas strengthens grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25; Miami grabs its first top 10 ranking since 2018

Kansas’ comeback win in a marquee matchup kept the Jayhawks firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Miami climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five years. The Jayhawks stayed at No. 1 in Monday’s new AP Top 25. after rallying past Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Miami climbed to No. 10 to replace a tumbling Florida Atlantic in the only major change at the top of the rankings. No. 24 Virginia and No. 25 Mississippi State were the week’s new additions. Villanova and Illinois fell out from last week’s poll.

Jets starting Tim Boyle at QB vs. Dolphins in place of the benched Zach Wilson, AP sources say

Two people familiar with the decision say Tim Boyle will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Boyle replaces the benched Zach Wilson, who took over as the starter when Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York on Sept. 11. It will be Boyle’s fourth NFL start and his first since 2021 with the Detroit Lions. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team hasn’t announced the decision. NFL Network first reported Boyle will take over at quarterback.

Analysis: 10 favorites found different ways to win Sunday around the NFL

Dallas dominated. Detroit and Denver rallied. Jacksonville and Buffalo rebounded. San Francisco cruised. There were few surprise results Sunday as 10 of the 12 favorites won. They got there in different ways. Add Miami, Cleveland, Houston and the Los Angeles Rams to the list of winners. Only Green Bay and the New York Giants pulled off upsets, slight ones considering their opponents. The Cowboys clobbering the lowly Carolina Panthers 33-10 was the most predictable outcome. Every team wants to play important games. There’s no telling what’ll happen when they get there.

Column: F1 hits the jackpot in Las Vegas on its $500 million gamble after many stumbles on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. But by the time Justin Bieber waved the checkered flag on Formula One’s return to Las Vegas, the $500 million Sin City gamble had hit the jackpot. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying F1 event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. It was like a show with poor reviews that suddenly becomes an overnight hit.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis says leg injury will end his season with No. 5 Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis says the severe leg injury he sustained Saturday will end his season. Travis’ left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field late in the first quarter of the 58-13 win over North Alabama following a run up the middle. He posted updates Sunday from his Instagram account, including some showing Seminoles teammates around him in the hospital room. The No. 5 Seminoles (11-0) will face Florida (5-6) on Saturday. FSU likely will turn to Tate Rodemaker at quarterback.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Low-turnover season in poll with only 42 teams having been ranked

The AP Top 25 has been more exclusive this season than in recent years. With just three more AP Top 25s to go, including the final one that is released after the national championship game is on Jan. 8, 42 teams have spent at least one week in The Associated Press College football poll. No. 23 Toledo became the 42nd team this week. From 2018-22, an average of 50 teams per season have made at least one poll appearance.

