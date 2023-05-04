AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:09 p.m. EDT

New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — The attorneys general of New York and California are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL. Letitia James of New York and Rob Bonta of California said Thursday that they have issued subpoenas to NFL executives as part of an examination into the workplace culture at the league’s corporate offices in both states. The officials are both Democrats. They say they are exercising their legal authority to seek information from the NFL regarding allegations of gender pay disparities, harassment, and gender and racial discrimination. The league is calling the allegations “entirely inconsistent with the NFL’s values and practices.”

Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths ahead of Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The death of four horses at Churchill Downs has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby. Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two others also died as either a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Joseph is set to saddle Lord Miles in the first jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. But he has said he’s unsure of plans after the two deaths from his barn. Churchill Downs, in a statement, expressed concern over the deaths and said officials would press for answers.

PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Lionel Messi’s impending exit from Paris Saint-Germain could mark the beginning of the end of the French soccer club’s era of excess. The Argentina great’s departure after this season has the potential to be every bit as significant as the host of superstar signings since Qatari money transformed PSG into one of the richest clubs in the world. Messi is set to leave when his current contract expires in a few weeks. That paves the way for him to earn a reported $400 million a year in Saudi Arabia and gives PSG the chance to pivot away from a strategy that hasn’t quite worked out and turn instead to developing local talent.

Middleton calls Correa ‘a cheater’ after fanning shortstop

CHICAGO (AP) — It has been more than three years since Major League Baseball issued its report on an electronic sign-stealing scheme by the Houston Astros. Keynan Middleton definitely remembers. The reliever struck out Carlos Correa on a 96.2 mph fastball, closing out a 6-4 victory Wednesday night for the White Sox against the Twins. Following his first save since 2021, Middleton talked about how much he relished that last swing by Correa, who played for the Astros at the time of the scandal. He called Correa “a cheater.”

Sandy León recalls harrowing day young daughter fell in pool

HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran big league catcher Sandy León changed his uniform to No. 12 this season with the Texas Rangers to remind himself of the worst day of his life. That was the day his 15-month-old daughter, Nahomy, fell into a pool. She wasn’t breathing when she was rescued 12 minutes later. The next day, Nahomy stunned doctors by bouncing back to apparently full health. Now approaching her fourth birthday, she remains perfectly well. León wears No. 12 to remember Nahomy’s harrowing experience and remarkable recovery.

Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon, saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” The firing was announced three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. Pennsylvania also has asked its sportsbooks to stop accepting bets on Alabama baseball. Alabama said in a statement that athletic director Greg Byrne has initiated the process of firing Bohannon. The university said there would be no further comment “pending an ongoing review.” Alabama had said it was looking into the report.

Iowa State football player accused of raping injured woman

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State football player has been arrested on charges alleging that he raped a woman in his home while she lay immobile after he shoved her so hard it fractured her spine. Court records show that Aidan Ralph, a 20-year-old redshirt linebacker from Chicago, was arrested Wednesday on Story County felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges in the alleged Dec. 3 attack at his Ames home. According to police, Ralph accused the woman of cheating and shoved her several times, including once into the stairs. Police say the resulting injury caused her to lose mobility and that Ralph raped her after she pleaded with him to call an ambulance. Ralph remained jailed Thursday on $11,000 bond.

NASCAR 75: Fan growth, new stars among looming challenges

To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics. According to the survey, developing new stars and engaging a younger audience are among the biggest challenges facing NASCAR in the coming years. NASCAR viewership was down nearly 500,000 viewers during the six races Chase Elliott missed earlier this season with a broken leg.

Pavelski, Draisaitl each score 4 goals in NHL playoff games

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and Dallas’ Joe Pavelski became just the second pair of NHL players to each score four goals on consecutive days in the playoffs. They’re the first to do so since St. Louis’ Tony Hrkac and Buffalo’s John Tucker in 1988. Draisaitl and Pavelski are the first players to do it with his team losing the game. The Oilers trail Vegas and the Stars trail Seattle 1-0 in the second-round series in the Western Conference. Draisaitl leads the postseason with 11 goals and 15 points.

Knicks’ Brunson, Hart turn press conference to press comedy

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have turned press conferences into press comedy. The New York Knicks teammates have been doing postgame interviews together in the playoffs. They were college teammates at Villanova who’ve been reunited this season in New York. Brunson is the straight man, looking alternatively annoyed and amused as Hart sits next to him while feasting on his postgame snack. Chicken wings one night, pizza another. They aimed part of their routine at their college coach after a victory over Miami in Game 2 on Tuesday night, calling out Jay Wright for not coming to their games.

