AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:06 p.m. EST

Loaded field of CFP contenders for last 4-team playoff fuels championship weekend drama

The four-team College Football Playoff is going out with the most crowded field of contenders and the most consequential championship weekend in the 10-year history of the system. Eight teams have at least a glimmer of hope to make the field. The penultimate CFP rankings will be released Tuesday night. The field for the playoff will be announced Sunday. Here is what needs to happen for each of the CFP hopefuls to make the playoff, from Georgia to Ohio State.

Tiger Woods sounds more optimistic about his game than a Saudi deal getting done on time

Tiger Woods sounds more optimistic about his golf schedule than the PGA Tour getting a deal finalized with Saudi Arabia on time. Woods is in the Bahamas for his first competition since ankle surgery in April. So much has happened since then. The tour struck a deal with the backers of LIV Golf. And Woods joined the tour’s policy board. He says he was frustrated by being left in the dark on the Saudi deal and wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again. As for his golf, Woods says an ideal scenario would be to play once a month.

Oakland is getting a new minor league team — the Oakland B’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland is getting a new minor league baseball team, the Oakland B’s. The expansion independent club announced plans Tuesday to begin play in the Pioneer League come May of 2024, with its first home games set for July at Laney College. The intent is to keep baseball alive in Oakland for years to come. The Athletics’ move to Las Vegas was unanimously approved by Major League Baseball team owners this month. The A’s will play at the Oakland Coliseum through the end of their lease next year and could be gone by 2025. The Oakland Ballers, or B’s for short, will carry on the city’s green-and-gold color scheme.

Russell Westbrook and fan engage in verbal exchange late in Clippers’ loss to Nuggets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook got into an extended verbal exchange with a fan late in the Los Angeles Clippers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets. Referee Lauren Holtkamp came over and stood between Westbrook and the seats in the final 30 seconds of the game. Two security personnel came on court while former Clipper DeAndre Jordan appeared to encourage an agitated Westbrook to move away from the situation. The male fan was in the row behind the courtside seats at Crypto.com Arena. Westbrook told reporters after the game that he wouldn’t repeat what the fan yelled at him “because it’s not appropriate.” Westbrook says he won’t stand for verbal abuse toward him or his family from spectators.

Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, an AP source says

Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. Kane is expected to sign a contract for the remainder of the NHL season. The 35-year-old Kane is coming off hip resurfacing surgery done to try to move past a nagging injury. He chose Detroit over other suitors, including his hometown Buffalo Sabres, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. The three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2016 league MVP is attempting to become the third player to come back from the invasive hip operation.

Analysis: Week 12 backs up Simmons’ contention NFL lacks clarity, consistency in rules enforcement

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons lamented a lack of consistency and clarity in the NFL’s rules designed to keep players safe. And Week 12 featured plenty of examples of just what Simmons was talking about in his spirited defense of his suspended teammate Kareem Jackson, who’s sitting out a month of games for a series of illegal hits. Officiating calls and non-calls across the league had plenty of fans irate. Big calls were made or missed in the Bills-Eagles game, the Ravens-Chargers matchup and the Browns-Broncos slugfest.

Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates advance to semifinal stage for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Three-time All-Pros Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates were chosen as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024 in their first year of eligibility. Peppers and Gates headline a group of 25 modern day semifinalists announced by the Hall of Fame from a group of 173 nominees announced in September. Eight players who made it to the final stage of 15 in the class of 2023 return as semifinalists this year. Jared Allen, Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Torry Holt, Patrick Willis, Willie Anderson and Darren Woodson are all looking to get in after falling short a year ago.

Several surprises play their way into early season MVP discussion with the usual suspects

DENVER (AP) — There are a few surprises who have played their way into the early season MVP conversations, joining the list usual list of NBA stars that includes Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. With the NBA In-Season Tournament heading into its knockout phase, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo and De’Aaron Fox are having MVP-caliber seasons. It will be entertaining to see if they can sustain that level. The frontrunners are arguably Jokic and Embiid, and the seemingly ageless LeBron James. The soon-to-be 39-year-old James continues to defy Father Time. He is in the mix for a fifth MVP title as he posts numbers similar to when he won the award in 2012-13.

Column: The rich new PGA Tour is not about the haves and have nots. It’s the haves and have more

There’s a two-tier system in the PGA Tour. The top 50 in the FedEx Cup are guaranteed to play in eight signature events with their $20 million purses. The rest have to scrap for 10 available spots. But it’s not like those players are suffering. The other events still average about $8.5 million in prize money and players still get improved services like cold plunges and special restrooms on the course for their families. They even have a chance to get part of the popularity bonus from the Player Impact Program. But AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says it’s no longer about playing better. It’s about playing great.

No. 4 Florida State heads to ACC title game looking to add to ‘Sod Cemetery’ and ‘finish for 13’

Nearly a year after several key players opted to stay in school and chase championships, No. 4 Florida State is on the verge of another one. The Seminoles play No. 15 Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. FSU has a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, and even with star quarterback Jordan Travis now a spectator because of a gruesome left leg injury, players and coaches refuse to settle for anything less. They have even embraced a “finish for 13” mantra that is a shoutout to Travis’ jersey number and all he has done for the program.

