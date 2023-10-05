AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:06 p.m. EDT

Joel Embiid decides to play for USA — not France — in Paris Olympics, AP source says

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has told USA Basketball that he intends to play for them at the Paris Olympics, a person with knowledge of the matter said Thursday. Embiid let the federation and managing director Grant Hill know of his decision on Thursday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Philadelphia 76ers star has not yet revealed his choice publicly. USA Basketball does not plan to name its team until the spring of 2024, but if healthy, Embiid would seem certain to have one of the 12 spots on the squad that will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr.

Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing school for $130M for wrongful termination

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has engulfed the athletic department. The announcement by Chicago-based attorneys Dan K. Webb and Matthew R. Carter on Thursday comes nearly three months after Fitzgerald was suspended and then fired after 17 years. Webb said that Fitzgerald would also be seeking additional money for “infliction of emotional distress,” future lost income and punitive damages. He said the suit in Cook County Circuit Court is against the university and its President Michael Schill.

Phillies sweep Marlins to earn NL Division Series rematch with MLB-best Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott crushed the second grand slam in Philadelphia Phillies postseason history and Aaron Nola tossed seven shutout innings in a performance worthy of a postseason ace that led to a 7-1 win and a two-game sweep over the Miami Marlins in their NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies advanced to an NL Division Series rematch against Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and the Braves. Game 1 in the best-of-five set is Saturday in Atlanta. J.T. Realmuto also homered for the Phillies.

Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games

Travis Kelce agrees with the idea that NFL TV coverage is “overdoing it” with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been shown while attending his Kansas City Chiefs’ games the last two weekends. Swift was in a suite Sunday night at MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs’ victory over the New York Jets in prime time. Jason Kelce told his brother during their “New Heights” podcast that cameras showed live shots of the suite 17 times during the game. Ian Trombetta, the NFL’s senior vice president of social, influencer and content marketing, said in an interview with The Associated Press that “there’s always chatter around different celebrities and so on that are attending different games, but this took a life of its own.”

Former Aces’ player Hamby files discrimination complaint against team, WNBA

Dearica Hamby filed a gender discrimination complaint last week against the WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces, saying her former team and its coach, Becky Hammon, retaliated against her after she informed them she was pregnant. Hamby filed the complaint with the Nevada Equal Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday. The complaint said that the franchise created an “abusive and hostile” work environment for Hamby last year before trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks in the offseason. That came after Hamby told the team she was pregnant with her second child.

WNBA first: Hammon, Brondello make history as ex-players coaching teams in the Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Coaches Becky Hammon and Sandy Brondello friendship goes back to their days in San Antonio. Hammon was still playing when Brondello was an assistant and a short-lived head coach of the Silver Stars. Both have already won titles in the league, Hammon last season with Las Vegas and Brondello when she was in charge of Phoenix. The pair will make league history with this being the first-ever meeting in the WNBA Finals with both coaches being former players when the best-of-five series starts Sunday.

AT&T and Gallaudet University unveil a football helmet for deaf and hard of hearing quarterbacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — AT&T and Gallaudet University have developed a football helmet for quarterbacks who are deaf or hard of hearing. The innovation allows a coach to call a play on a tablet from the sideline that then shows up visually on a small display screen inside the quarterback’s helmet. Gallaudet, which competes in Division III, was cleared by the NCAA to use the helmet in its game on Saturday at home against Hilbert.

Bedbugs are making France anxious ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Bedbugs go wherever people go, and they have become a nightmare haunting France for weeks. The government has been forced to step in to calm an anxious nation that will host the Olympic Games in almost nine months — a prime venue for infestations of the crowd-loving insects. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called a meeting of ministers for Friday to tackle the bedbug crisis. The country’s transport minister, Clement Beaune, met this week with transportation companies to draw up a plan for monitoring and disinfecting — and to try to ease what some have called a national psychosis inflamed by the media.

Gio Reyna is back on Gregg Berhalter’s US roster for the first time since family feud

CHICAGO (AP) — Gio Reyna is on Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. roster for the first time since a family feud caused the men’s national team coach to lose his job for the first five months of this year. The 20-year midfielder was among 23 players selected for exhibition games against Germany on Oct. 14 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and Ghana three days later at Nashville, Tennessee. Reyna has not played a first-team match since he sustained a hairline fracture in a bone in his right leg during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Canada on June 18.

Relentless Max Verstappen can clinch his 3rd F1 title as early as the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen can win his third straight Formula One title at the Qatar Grand Prix. And he can do it on Saturday. Verstappen will secure the title if he finishes sixth or higher in the sprint race. That could leave Sunday’s main Grand Prix race as something of an afterthought. Winning the title in a 19-lap sprint rather than the main event could be a little awkward for F1 and for Verstappen. He has previously argued the format should be scrapped.

