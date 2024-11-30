AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:59 p.m. EST

Michigan, Ohio State players brawl after Wolverines beat No. 2 Buckeyes. Police use pepper spray

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fight broke out at midfield after Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday when Wolverines players attempted to plant their flag on the OSU logo and were confronted by the Buckeyes. Police used pepper spray to break up the players, who threw punches and shoves in the melee that overshadowed the rivalry game. A police union official says one officer suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to a hospital. Ohio State coach Ryan Day defended his players, saying they “weren’t going to sit back and let that happen.” Michigan running back Kalel Mullings called the Buckeyes “classless.”

San Jose State’s volleyball season that ignited debate over gender in sports ends in MW title match

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Jose State’s volleyball team was the subject of a national debate about participation in women’s sports. The Spartans were beaten by Colorado State 27-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 in Saturday’s Mountain West tournament final. That ended the Spartans’ season at 14-6. The Rams are 20-10. They received the conference’s automatic bid to the 64-team NCAA Tournament. San Jose State’s season was marked by forfeits, limited protests and the topic of gender identity becoming a political issue in an election year.

Syracuse knocks No. 6 Miami out of ACC title game and possibly the playoff with 42-38 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle McCord and Syracuse knocked No. 6 Miami out of Atlantic Coast Conference title contention — and possibly ended the Hurricanes’ College Football Playoff hopes — by rallying from a 21-0 deficit for a 42-38 win. McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Orange. LeQuint Allen ran for two scores and picked up two critical first downs on Syracuse’s final, clock-killing drive. Cam Ward had 349 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Hurricanes, who will be off next week while Clemson faces SMU for the ACC title and will have to hope for an at-large bid into the 12-team playoff.

Sellers’ 20-yard TD run with 1:08 to go lifts No. 16 South Carolina to 17-14 win over No. 12 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers’ 20-yard TD run with 1:08 to play lifted No. 16 South Carolina to a 17-14 victory over No. 12 Clemson. The Gamecocks won their sixth straight game, including four over ranked opponents, and may have played themselves into the College Football Playoff. They wouldn’t have done it without Sellers, who spun away from a defender in the backfield, broke through the line and cut left on his way to the winning score. Sellers rushed for 166 yards and threw for 164. Clemson will play in the ACC title game against No. 9 SMU on Dec. 7.

Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 for Wolverines’ 4th straight win over bitter rival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10, ending the Buckeyes’ hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game. Kalel Mullings broke away for a 27-yard run, setting up the Wolverines at Ohio State’s 17-yard line with two minutes remaining. The drive stalled at the 3, and Zvada came on for the chip shot. Ohio State got the ball back but couldn’t move it, with Will Howard throwing incomplete on fourth down to seal the Wolverines’ fourth straight win over their bitter rival.

Mikaela Shiffrin suffers abrasion on hip during crash on final run of World Cup giant slalom

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin says she suffered an abrasion on her left hip when crashing during her second run of a World Cup giant slalom race. Shiffrin was going for her 100th World Cup win when she crashed, did a flip and slid into the protective fencing. The 29-year-old was taken off the hill on a sled and waved to the cheering crowd before going to a clinic for evaluation. She said later in a video posted on social media that there wasn’t “too much cause for concern at this point.” She plans to skip the slalom race Sunday, writing on Instagram she will be “cheering from the sideline.”

Andrew Luck returns to Stanford as the GM of the football program

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Luck is returning to Stanford in hopes of turning around a struggling football program that he once helped become a national power. Athletic director Bernard Muir announced that Luck has been hired as the general manager of the Stanford football team and tasked with overseeing all aspects of the program that just finished its fourth straight 3-9 season. Luck will work with coach Troy Taylor on recruiting and roster management, and with athletic department and university leadership on fundraising, alumni relations, sponsorships, student-athlete support and stadium experience. Luck has kept a low profile since his surprise retirement from the NFL at age 29 in 2019.

Saka stars in Arsenal rout at West Ham as Van Nistelrooy watches new team Leicester lose

Arsenal was inspired by Bukayo Saka in scoring five goals in a wild first half before settling for a 5-2 win over West Ham that lifted the team into second place in the Premier League. Arsenal is attempting to chase down Liverpool and is now six points behind the leader. Saka was one of five different scorers for Arsenal at the Olympic Stadium and also had a hand in three goals, by Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard. Ruud van Nistelrooy witnessed at first hand the scale of his task to keep Leicester in the league. Leicester was beaten at Brentford 4-1 in front of Van Nistelrooy, who watched from the stands after being hired on Friday.

Gus Malzahn is leaving UCF to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator, AP source says

Gus Malzahn is resigning as Central Florida’s head coach to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator. That’s according to a person familiar with the hire who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Seminoles have not confirmed Malzahn’s move, which is pending a background check. The Knights made official that Malzahn is leaving in a statement released a day after UCF concluded its season with a 28-14 loss to Utah. Malzahn finished with a 28-24 mark in four years at UCF, the last two ending with losing records. He coached at Auburn for eight seasons before being fired in 2020.

No. 4 Penn State overcomes slow start to beat Maryland 44-7 and advance to Big Ten title game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw for a touchdown and ran for another score as No. 4 Penn State beat Maryland 44-7 and advanced to its first Big Ten championship game since 2016. Nick Singleton ran for two touchdowns, Beau Pribula rushed for a TD and tossed a scoring pass to Tyseer Denmark, and star tight end Tyler Warren caught at TD pass for the Nittany Lions (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP), who will face No. 1 Oregon for the Big Ten title in Indianapolis on Saturday with a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff at stake. Penn State’s path to the conference title game was cleared when Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 in Columbus, Ohio.

