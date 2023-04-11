AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:59 p.m. EDT

Hawks grab No. 7 seed in East, hold off Heat 116-105

MIAMI (AP) — Trae Young scored 25 points, Clint Capela grabbed 21 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks grabbed the No. 7 in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Miami Heat 116-105 in a play-in tournament game Tuesday night. Dejounte Murray scored 18 for the Hawks, who avenged a five-game Round 1 loss to Miami last season and earned an East first-round matchup with Boston that will start Saturday. Kyle Lowry scored 33 points for the Heat, who will play host to either Toronto or Chicago on Friday to decide the No. 8 seed and a spot against top overall seed Milwaukee in Round 1.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson in a ‘mental battle’ to play again

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — All-Star forward Zion Williamson says he won’t return to the New Orleans Pelicans’ lineup until he’s confident his body will respond well to the way he wants to play. Williamson says he’s fine physically after working three months to recover from a right hamstring injury. But he stresses that he doesn’t want to return for high-stakes postseason games until he feels “like Zion.” Williamson says going through a setback in his recovery in February has caused him to feel hesitant now when he tries to execute certain moves on the court.

Bruins top NHL season points mark, beating Capitals 5-2

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi had power play goals and the Boston Bruins broke the NHL points record with a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night in their regular-season home finale. Under chants of “We want the Cup!” the Bruins’ won their seventh straight to push their points total to 133, one more than the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. Those Canadiens played in an era without overtime and shootouts. The Bruins broke the mark a game after setting the NHL victory’ record with 63 on Sunday at Philadelphia, breaking a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Tomas Nosek, Garnet Hathaway and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston on Tuesday night in win No. 64.

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity

NEW YORK (AP) — Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024. Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Confident Rays not surprised by excellent start to season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The streaking Tampa Bay Rays are running out of superlatives to describe baseball’s best start in more than three decades. Remarkable, incredible and unbelievable are words players have used to describe the dominant, all-around team effort that has carried them to an 11-0 record that is the toast of the big leagues two weeks into the season. The Rays have made the playoffs each of the past four years and expected to be good. But no one could have envisioned them joining the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, 1982 Atlanta Braves, 1981 Oakland Athletics, 1966 Cleveland Indians, 1962 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers as the only clubs to begin seasons with double-digit win streaks.

Review: ‘LeBron’ examines the remarkable career of NBA star

From growing up in Akron, Ohio, to winning championships with three different NBA teams, LeBron James changed the perception of what it means to be a modern day athlete, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill. Reporter Jeff Benedict mines public records and hours of footage to tell James’ story in “LeBron,” on sale April 11. Benedict didn’t interview LeBron directly for the book, but readers will appreciate the perspective he provides when it comes to just how much LeBron changed the perception of what it means to be a modern athlete.

Column: PGA and LIV produced a Masters just like any other

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — PGA Tour and LIV Golf players were part of the year’s first major and it turned out to be a Masters just like any other. Ultimately Jon Rahm winning was more relevant than where players made their living. It was an example that majors should strive to have the best fields without regard to which tour a player belongs. But it’s all about the world ranking at the moment. And after this year, the path to the majors will become increasingly difficult for players who chose to join LIV Golf. They would do well to play their best at majors.

AP source: Big Ten taps ex-MLB exec Petitti as commissioner

The Big Ten is hiring former MLB executive Tony Petitti to be its next commissioner. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized. An announcement is expected by the conference by the end of the week. Petitti replaces Kevin Warren, who is leaving to become president of the Chicago Bears. Petitti continues a trend of recent hires to lead the top conferences coming from outside college sports — like Warren, who came from the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

McDavid for MVP? Assessing the choices for top NHL awards

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid could again be the unanimous choice for the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP. He could also win the Ted Lindsay Award voted on by his peers. San Jose’s Erik Karlsson is the favorite for another Norris Trophy honor as the best defenseman. The Boston Bruins could sweep the Vezina for best goaltender with Linus Ullmark, Selke for best defensive forward with Patrice Bergeron and Jack Adams for coach of the year with Jim Montgomery.

Man City beats Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City took a huge step toward a third straight Champions League semifinals after a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich. Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup after the first leg at Etihad Stadium. Bayern had gone into the game with a 100 percent record in this season’s competition and having beaten Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. But under new coach Thomas Tuchel the German giant had no answer in the face of City’s attacking power. City was beaten in the final of 2021 by a Chelsea team managed by Tuchel. It was knocked out by Real Madrid in the semifinals last season.

