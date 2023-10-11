AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:58 p.m. EDT

Abreu homers again to power Astros past Twins 3-2 and into 7th straight ALCS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Abreu homered for the third time in two games for the Houston Astros in a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. The Astros reached their seventh straight AL Championship Series and eliminated the Twins in Game 4 of their AL Division Series. Abreu hit a two-run rocket in the fourth inning off reliever Caleb Thielbar. Michael Brantley also went deep for the Astros, who hit 10 homers in the series. Abreu had eight RBIs. Houston, the defending World Series champion, will host Texas in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday. Justin Verlander is likely to take the mound for his 36th career postseason start.

Diamondbacks 1st team to homer 4 times in postseason inning with big 3rd vs. Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks became the first team to hit four home runs in a postseason inning when Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno went deep off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Lance Lynn in the third inning of NL Division Series Game 3. Arizona, which won the first two games at Dodger Stadium in the best-of-five series, went ahead when Perdomo homered leading off the inning. After Marte and Walker went deep, Moreno hit a drive originally ruled a homer and changed to foul, then homered on the next pitch.

Bryce Harper slugs 2 more homers as Phillies pound Braves 10-2 in Game 3 of NL Division Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer and a solo shot to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead and can advance to the NL Championship Series for the second straight season with a win at home Thursday. Harper’s homers answered ridicule from Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia. Arcia had poked fun at Harper after his baserunning blunder played a role in the Phillies’ loss in Game 2. Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also homered for the Phillies.

Kansas escapes postseason ban, major penalties as panel downgrades basketball violations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An independent panel has downgraded five Level I violations lodged by the NCAA against Kansas and basketball coach Bill Self. That effectively ends a long saga that began with a 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Kansas will be required to remove its 2018 Final Four banner and vacate wins from the 2017-18 season in which Silvio De Sousa, a player central to the case, participated. The case against the Jayhawks hinged on whether representatives of the apparel company Adidas were considered boosters when two of them arranged payments to prospective recruits. Self served a school-imposed four-game suspension last season.

Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton remains in intensive care as donations pour in

The family of Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton says she is “continuing to fight.” Retton is in intensive care at a Texas hospital with a rare form of pneumonia. Retton’s oldest daughter Shayla Kelley Schrepfer says the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for the 1984 Olympic gold medalist. The family has received more than $275,000 in donations to a fund intended to help Retton pay her medical bills. Schrepfer did not get into specifics of Retton’s condition, saying it’s a “day to day process.”

Sculpture commemorating historic 1967 Cleveland summit with Ali, Jim Brown, other athletes unveiled

CLEVELAND (AP) — A sculpture commemorating the famous 1967 meeting of Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and other athletes — now known as the Ali Summit — has been unveiled on the site of the original gathering. The carbon steel art piece is a representation of the press conference table where the Black athletes sat — a moment captured by an iconic photo. John Wooten was one of the attendees that day 56 years ago and he made his first visit back to the site for the unveiling. Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul Jabbar were also part of that initial meeting that was viewed as a turning point in the civil rights movement.

Bronny James is ‘doing well,’ USC coach Andy Enfield says at Pac-12 media day

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern California basketball coach Andy Enfield said Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is “doing well” nearly three months after the prized recruit went into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice on campus. The coach didn’t offer any other details during Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas. The 18-year-old James went into cardiac arrest on July 24 as the team was holding offseason practices in preparation for a two-week European tour. LeBron James has said his son is progressing in his rehabilitation in hopes of playing for the Trojans this season.

Top draft pick and Blackhawks rookie Bedard scores first NHL goal against Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie and No. 1 overall draft choice Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal in the first period against the Boston Bruins. Bedard scored on a wraparound 5:37 into the game to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. He was assisted by Taylor Hall, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, and Ryan Donato. The 18-year-old Bedard is the most anticipated NHL rookie in at least a decade. His arrival in Chicago is expected to elevate the Original Six team from the Central Division basement. He is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy for NHL rookie of the year.

Pro Picks: Expect Broncos to be competitive, but still lose to Chiefs for the 16th straight time

Turning the Denver Broncos into a winner has been a tougher task than Sean Payton could’ve imagined when he ended his brief retirement and returned to coaching. Even though Russell Wilson has improved from a woeful first season in Denver, the Broncos keep finding ways to lose. The schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Broncos visit the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Thursday night and will face them again in Week 8. Peyton Manning was Denver’s quarterback the most recent time the Broncos beat Kansas City in 2015.

College football picks: Ducks-Huskies play 1st top-10 matchup; angsty games for ND, USC, Miami, A&M

A case can be made No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington are playing the most significant game in the history of their 107-year series. For just the ninth time, both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25. That’s happened five times in the last 10 years. But for the first time ever, it’s a top-10 matchup. Quite a way for the Ducks and Huskies to go out as Pac-12 members before joining the Big Ten. The other most intriguing games of Week 7 are laced with angst for one or both teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.